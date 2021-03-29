AC Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids will soon be out

Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord !

The big smash hit Assassin's Creed Valhalla took the viking age all over the world. The first game of the franchise to be released on the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, showed how the future could look like. I think that we all were impressed when we were running around the British Isles, doing sneaky stuff and raised hell in the name of Odin. The game is beautiful, diverse and BIG. There are so many things to do. And you know what? The game will get even bigger when the new expansion Wrath of the Druids is out on April 29th !

So, what do we know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion so far? While the specifics are still clouded in mystery (seems to be the theme of Wrath of the Druids), we have some exciting news about the DLC.

It will be set in Ireland

Eivor brings his viking raiders to the Emerald Isle to delve into its mysteries. The main hub will be the explorable city of Dublin, a viking stronghold filled with enemies and allies. The atmosphere in Ireland seems much darker and more ominous than that of England. With twisted forests and gloomy bogs - mirroring the mystic cult that's in the centre of the DLC.

Wrath of the Druids is darker and gloomier than previous games © Ubisoft

Gaelic mythology enters the chat

The mysticism of the druids plays a heavy part in the expansion. The much less urbanized and decentralized Ireland can be compared to the North countries from where Eivor and his/her merry band of vikings comes from - where mythology is a big factor. You'll meet with Gaelic kings and a myriad of different factions, to enrich your adventures.

Childen of Danu

The mysterious cult that plagues Ireland, Childen of Danu, is thought to be the Order of the Ancients presence on the island. We don't know much about the cult yet (probably exactly what Ubisoft want), but from the trailers and pictures we've seen, these guys just loves to dress themselves in skull and bones, live in shady huts and stand in front of candles in caves - looking particularly menacing. Not the type you want to run into in a dark alley.

Fashionable vikings? © Ubisoft

Ringed Forts

Apparently, Ringed Forts (contemporary Irish military structures) will be a thing in the DLC. Much like many of the previous Assassin's Creed games, the conquest mechanic is back - now in the shape of taking over Ringed Forts to establish your dominance of a region. It is rumored that rival factions can "take back" their forts - making the replayability much more fun.

Beautiful and enchanting © Ubisoft

Gaelic armor sets and legendary weapons

Like any DLC, new armor and weapons will be available to the player. This time mythological Gaelic and Celtic aestethics will be heavily influential. How it will cross with the viking look, we don't know, but it looks great from the few pictures we've seen so far.

Trading and Smuggling in Dublin

At the time of the vikings, Dublin was a bustling trading port. The player will be able to influence the Trading System of the trading hub, to get valuable resources for your home base. Exactly how the trading system will pan out, we don't know yet. The same can be said about the Smuggling mechanic. However, the potential is huge. Smuggling as a mischievous viking just sounds like a lot of fun.

Gaelic armor and weapons influence the aesthetics © Ubisoft

Revamped mechanics

There will be major revamps to combat mechanics, the gear system and the progression system. Dual-wielding will be a more prominent feature (which is awesome) and this time we might even be able to equip swords. An overall polish of the game mechanics is very welcomed.

These are the things we know about the mysterious DLC Wrath of the Druids so far, but keep tuned and we'll come back with more goodies once the release draws closer!