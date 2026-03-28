On March 27, 2026, DJ Tennis and Axel Boman energise the Red Bull Back Back2Beyond crowd in Stockholm, Sweden with an electrifying live performance under vivid lights
© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool
Music

Red Bull Back2Beyond Stockholm delivers a night to remember

Four DJs. Three stages. One night of unscripted, back-to-back DJ sets that took Stockholm's dance floor on an unpredictable ride through house and techno.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Back2Beyond

Axel Boman invites his friends to Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm. 4 DJs playing in pairs across three scenes, back-to-back, all night - get ready for a huge night out. Get your tickets today!

SwedenBanan-Kompaniet, Stockholm, Sweden
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    First Red Bull Back2Beyond in Sweden
  2. 2
    A night the crowd didn't want to end
Local legend and globally renowned DJ Axel Boman invited three of his friends to Red Bull Back2Beyond for an evening of back-to-back (B2B) sets at Banan-Kompaniet in Stockholm. Together with DJ Tennis,Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless, the four DJs delivered electrifying B2B performances in rotating pairs throughout the night. With first-time pairings, unexpected directions and a hyped-up crowd, it was everything a club night should be.
Here's what went down.
Axel Boman and DJ Tennis perform electrifying DJ sets at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden, thrilling the crowd under vibrant lights on March 27, 2026

Axel Boman and DJ Tennis hyping up the crowd

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jennifer Loveless and Jimi Jules ignite the dance floor at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden, on 27 March 2026, delivering electrifying beats to an energetic crowd

The evening saw some first-time DJ constellations, like Loveless and Jules

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Back Back2Beyond event energises Stockholm, Sweden, in 2026 with a futuristic venue setup, vibrant lights, and an epic crowd, capturing the dynamic Red Bull spirit

Banan-Kompaniet turned night club

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

01

First Red Bull Back2Beyond in Sweden

For the first time the DJ-slash-club-night event touched down in Sweden. Red Bull Back2Beyond is a unique 360-degree event where DJs play in pairs, rotating between different collaborations and stages throughout the night. From house to tech house and techno, the music moved freely as the DJs let each set evolve in real time, heading in directions nobody had planned.
That unpredictability is exactly what makes B2B sets so exciting, and sometimes nerve-wracking. As two DJs take turns behind the decks, neither one ever knows quite where the other is heading next.
Quotation
Back-to-back is really a conversation. It's about mutual trust between the DJs. You listen to what the other DJ is saying musically, and then you answer.
DJ Tennis
Jennifer Loveless and DJ Tennis bring electric energy to Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 March 2026, setting the night alight from behind the decks

Loveless: "You’re building a story together & you’re not fully in control"

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

B2B sets that delivered

The evening opened with Axel Boman and Jimi Jules behind the decks, building the room and steadily turning up the heat. As their set drew to a close, Jimi Jules crossed to the next stage where Jennifer Loveless was already waiting. With the crowd positioned in the middle of the three stages, there was never a dull moment. One performance flowed seamlessly into the next, and all the crowd had to do was turn their heads and keep dancing.
By the third set, the room was electric. Jennifer Loveless and DJ Tennis pushed the energy higher with a surprisingly fiery collaboration. It was their first time sharing the decks, yet they moved like they'd been playing together for years. That's the magic of a great B2B: when it clicks, it just flows.
Jennifer Loveless and DJ Tennis bring electrifying energy to Red Bull Back2Beyond 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a packed crowd and vibrant lighting amplifying the party atmosphere

It was packed on the dance floor

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis and Axel Boman closed out the night. Old buddies behind the decks, the pair lit up the dance floor with a masterful selection of music, playful transitions and the kind of easy chemistry that only comes with time and close friendship.
On March 27, 2026, DJ Tennis and Axel Boman electrify the crowd at Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden, spinning dynamic beats under Red Bull's vibrant lights

Not the first time Axel Boman and DJ Tennis share the decks

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jennifer Loveless and DJ Tennis perform at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden, captivating the crowd with electrifying energy on March 27, 2026

But it was a first time playing together for Jennifer Loveless & DJ Tennis

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

02

A night the crowd didn't want to end

Red Bull Back2Beyond delivered powerful sets, unexpected curveballs and first-time DJ constellations that created a bond not only with the crowd but also between the DJs themselves. At the end of the night the crowd was left wanting more… the next Red Bull Back2Beyond can't come soon enough.
DJ Tennis & Axel Boman performing at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2026.

DJ Tennis B2B Axel Boman

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis & Axel Boman performing at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2026.

DJ Tennis B2B Axel Boman

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis & Axel Boman performing at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2026.

DJ Tennis B2B Axel Boman

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis & Axel Boman performing at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2026.

DJ Tennis B2B Axel Boman

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis B2B Axel Boman

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jennifer Loveless B2B DJ Tennis

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Back2Beyond Stockholm

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jimi Jules B2B Jennifer Loveless

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jennifer Loveless B2B DJ Tennis

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

But it was a first time playing together for Jennifer Loveless & DJ Tennis

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Not the first time Axel Boman and DJ Tennis share the decks

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

It was packed on the dance floor

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Loveless: "You’re building a story together & you’re not fully in control"

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Banan-Kompaniet turned night club

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

The evening saw some first-time DJ constellations, like Loveless and Jules

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Tennis & Axel Boman at Red Bull Back Back2Beyond Stockholm

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Axel Boman and DJ Tennis hyping up the crowd

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Part of this story

Red Bull Back2Beyond

Axel Boman invites his friends to Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm. 4 DJs playing in pairs across three scenes, back-to-back, all night - get ready for a huge night out. Get your tickets today!

SwedenBanan-Kompaniet, Stockholm, Sweden
View Event Info
Music