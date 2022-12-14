What a year it's been - here are 6 Swedish highlights from 2022

It’s almost hard to put into words what kind of season pole vaulter

has had. The word “huge” doesn’t seem big enough. He started the season out by breaking the indoor world record in Belgrade at 6.19 meters. A couple of weeks later he won the Indoor World Championship by breaking his own record at 6.20. That’s two world record in only a couple of weeks. Yet, Mondo had his sight set even higher. During the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, Mondo soared over the incredible height of 6.21 meters to not only break his own world record (again) but also take the first outdoor world title of his career. On top of all the world records, he also secured several Golden League gold medals, became European Champion, won Athlete of the year (for the second time) as well as European Male Athlete of the year. Oh, and he had

come out in cinemas about his life.