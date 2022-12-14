Bike
What a year it's been - here are 6 Swedish highlights from 2022
From nailing world records to winning world championships here are some of the best moments from the world of sports.
It’s been a big year with some incredible moments for Swedish sports fans. As we close the book on 2022 it’s safe to say that some historic moments have been added to its pages. We’ve seen multiple world records set and World Championships won by some of Sweden’s biggest and most creative athletes. From skiing to pole vaulting, mountain biking and car racing, here are some exciting moments from the past 12 months.
01
Jesper Tjäder slides into Guinness World Records
Having blown up the internet with state-of-the-art ski edits like Unrailistic and Unrailistic 2.0, there is no doubt that freeskier Jesper Tjäder knows how to grind a rail. However, in 2022 he wanted to take it one step further. His mission: to break the Guinness World Records of longest grind on skis. Three days and 127 attempts later, he slid his way into history by grinding the rail for 154.49 meters, reaching a top speed of 77 km/h.
02
Mondo Duplantis breaks his own world record… twice
It’s almost hard to put into words what kind of season pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has had. The word “huge” doesn’t seem big enough. He started the season out by breaking the indoor world record in Belgrade at 6.19 meters. A couple of weeks later he won the Indoor World Championship by breaking his own record at 6.20. That’s two world record in only a couple of weeks. Yet, Mondo had his sight set even higher. During the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, Mondo soared over the incredible height of 6.21 meters to not only break his own world record (again) but also take the first outdoor world title of his career. On top of all the world records, he also secured several Golden League gold medals, became European Champion, won Athlete of the year (for the second time) as well as European Male Athlete of the year. Oh, and he had a full-blown documentary come out in cinemas about his life.
03
Emil Johansson wins his third World Championship title
It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the King of Slopestyle, Emil Johansson, who’s had some big wins but also some big injuries. In 2022, the high-flying Swede managed to win three out of four Crankworx competitions and secure his third World Championships title and the second Tripple Crown in his career. Yet, it wasn’t without facing adversity. Breaking his hand only five weeks before the biggest event of the year, Red Bull Joyride, was far from ideal but made his win all the more impressive. At the following Crankworx stop in Cairns, Emil crashed hard during the competition and had to pull out, ending his record-breaking stint of eight consecutive wins. However, despite having to take time off the bike once again, Emil came back for the fourth and final stop only to absolutely smash it and reclaim his spot at the top of the podium.
04
Johan Kristoffersson takes his fifth World Championship title
The world of rallycross entered a new all-electric era in 2022 with new cars and new rules. And WRX driver Johan Kristoffersson rose to the occasion. Johan, a giant within motorsport, drew on valuable experience having raced torquey and powerful electric vehicles in Extreme E, and absolutely smashed it. Taking control of the season from the get-go, Johan won the first four rounds of the season. At the end of the season, the Super Swede had eight out of ten wins in the bag, giving him more than enough points to win his fifth World Rallycross Championship title. Kristoffersson also secured his spot in the history books by winning the first championship in the new electrical era.
05
Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky becomes the first woman to win Porsche Sprint Challenge
2022 was a good year to make history, or at least, that’s what racing driver Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky thought when she put her foot on the gas during the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Anderstrop, Sweden early August. Driving no other than Swedish Prince Carl Philip’s car, Mikaela soared to victory in an impressive race that saw her start from 6th position only to overtake one competitor after the next. A historic win for Mikaela who’d never driven a GT4 car in a racing context before.
Mikaela also had an impressive season in the Extreme E series where, alongside fellow Swedish driver Johan Kristoffersson, the duo won three out of five stops.
06
Max Palm lands the first double backflip in FWT history
Part of a new generation of big mountain skiers, Max Palm started off his 2022 season by making a big statement. Having received a wildcard entry to the first stop of the Freeride World Tour, the young skier landed the first-ever double backflip in FWT history during his run, winning his first-ever FWT competition. Needless to say, Max got a permanent spot on the tour for the rest of the season.