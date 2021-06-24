The best new portable games you want to play in your hammock this summer

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook and join our Discord - for the latest news!

Ah, summer days are finally here. Whether you spend your holiday hiking, abroad, on the beach, in the woods, on a boat, in a park, at the summerhouse or at home - you'll probably have time for a bit of gaming. This article handles the best new portable games, both on the Nintendo Switch and for iOS/Android, that have come out this year. So, get ready, be mobile and enjoy. Here's our picks for the best portable games to dive into this summer.

League of Legends on your phone! © Riot Games Be a Pokémon paparazzi © Bandai Namco Among Us gets streamed by everyone from creators to politicians © InnerSloth Experience Fantasians unique and amazing visuals © Mistwalker Meet tons of monsters in Monster Hunter: Rise © Capcom

RuneScape - Mobile

When asking about the original Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game, many people will state that RuneScape was the most instrumental piece of the genre. It has gone many years since the initial release of the much loved game. But luckily for us, and a whole new generation of gamers, RuneScape has seen a remake. It has now been released on Android an iOS, for everyone to enjoy, everywhere. So, gather your friends and experience the wonderful fantasy world of Gielinor. Hours and hours of playtime, hundreds of quests and a wide open world to discover, will make you enjoy every moment of the summer, even if it rains 24/7.

New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch

Who ever gets tired of Pokémon? The NEW Pokémon Snap is the sequel to the Pokémon Snap game that came out 21 years ago. And how we've missed being Pokémon paparazzis. You're being tasked with photographing the Pokémon of the Lental region for scientific purposes, and gets to explore wonderfully diverse biomes in search of all the different types. It's as charming as ever, tons of new Pokémon, you're able to share photos with your friends and hosts secrets you'll definitely want to discover. A game enjoyed by everyone in the family.

Tip Pokémon Go might be an oldie, but still VERY playable for those nice summer walks Red Bull Gaming

League of Legends: Wild Rift - Mobile

How much we've been waiting for a pocket version of League of Legends. The MOBA behemoth has finally arrived on mobile, and now we can hang out on the Rift all day, every day! On the beach, in the woods, in the hammock - wherever you want! The transition from PC to mobile has gone remarkably smooth; both gameplay and mechanics works surprisingly well, so you can't really blame the phone for not owning it up. A perfect game to play with your friends while away on holiday.

Fantasian - Mobile

It is something special with Japanese RPG's. Sugary sweet, cliché-ish, over-the-top and... simply amazing if done right. And Fantasian has been done very right. The first thing you'll notice is that it's beautiful. The artwork is JRPG aesthetic perfection and you'll be amazed how good a game can look on a phone. Made by one of the creators of the Final Fantasy-franchise, Fantasian is similar in many ways to its grand original, however, it genuinely feels fresh and independent. Fantasian is a great adventure for both the experienced JRPG-gamer as well as the novice, as the game is fun and engaging from the start and not overly complicated. If you want to dive into an amazing world, with beautiful graphics, engaging soundtrack and forgiving gameplay - this is your summer jam.

Backbone - Nintendo Switch

This is for the more mature audience. Backbone is a neo noir detective game set in Vancouver, where the inhabitants are anthropomorphic animals. Literally. It's a satirical and thought-provoking game about a society's hierarchy, where some animals have a higher status than others. You take on the roll as private detective Howard Lotor, a raccoon (which are on the bottom of the social ladder), delving into a case which turns out to be much bigger than he first suspected. The game itself has a great atmosphere, amazing characters, dialog and a superb art style. So, put your investigating glasses on and enjoy the sweet jazzy tunes of this original game.

Monster Hunter: Rise - Nintendo Switch

Oh boy, this is a game you can play for hours and hours. Set in the wide Monster Hunter-universe, your objective is to hunt down... you got it: monsters. Big monsters. Over-the-top-monsters. It's fun, fast-paced, crazy and fun. And did we mention it's fun? The story is as flat as a pancake and you won't get an overheated brain from thinking too much, but that's ok. Not every game needs to be a thought-provoking-, challenging-, can't-sleep-because-of-overly-thinking-, Nobel prize winning-masterpiece. Sometimes it's just about having a good time. And we can assure you that this game will bring you plenty of it.

Among Us - Mobile

Ok, ok. Hold your horses. Although it's a simpler game and not quite released in 2021 - Among Us is still highly relevant for this list due to its constant updates and convenient summer applications. One of the world's most played multiplayer games, Among Us is a classic Cluedo-type of social deduction game where some play as Imposters and some Crewmates. The objective is simple: the Crewmates are trying to figure out who's an Imposter while doing vital tasks, and the Imposters are trying to hide their identity while sabotaging. This is an easy-to-learn game that's incredibly fun to play with your siblings, family and friends - while lazying about in a hammock, cozying it up on summer nights or in your tents when out hiking.

Among Us © InnerSloth

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook and join our Discord - for the latest news!