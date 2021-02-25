The top snow events that has happened, and the ones to come

With two Freeride World Tour competitions already completed, one first-of-its-kind snowboarding competition in the books, and one annual brutal happening completed, it's safe to say that this winter is on fire. We're going to go through what has happened so far, but first: Mark these future events in your calendar!

March 6-12: Freeride World Tour - Fieberbrunn Early March: Natural Selection tour - Baldface March 20-28: Feeride World Tour finals - Verbier

The Natural Selection tour

Scoping the insane venue that Travis Rice has put together. © Red Bull Content Pool

At the beginning of February, Travis Rice, as you know by now, launched his new snowboard tour 'Natural Selection,' which proved to live up to every little bit of expectation with ease. The Natural Selection Tour gave the viewers angles that have never ever been provided to the audience, hence, inflicting a feeling to viewers that were nothing else but jaw-dropping. As the race drones follow Travis Rice, Anna Gasser, Mark Mcmorris, and all the other legendary riders through tight trees, big drops, and massive booters, there was little to no other way to react than whispering for oneself something in style with 'what in the actual flipflop am I watching right now? "

Booters were hit, money was made. © Red Bull Content Pool

There are still two more NS competitions to be held during the year, so keep your eyes open.

"This is like playing SSX" © Red Bull Content Pool

Freeride World Tour - x2

Swedish majority onthe podium © Freeride World Tour /J. Bernard

The good old Freeride World Tour has returned with every bit of power and courage that we're used to - and more. With challenging conditions, the boys and girls showed that they are ready to send, regardless.

Reine Barkered, laying it out. © Freeride World Tour / D. Daher

For the swedes part, it has been a bag of mixed Kristofer Turdell has managed to find his way back to the podium as he landed second place during the second competition in Andorra, and Reine Barkered followed him up, as he landed a third place.

Cody Bramwell on a mission to find good snow © Freeride World Tour /J. Bernard

Cody Bramwell, the Swedish Britt (he is raised in Åre), is doing best of the Swedes, with first place in the first competition after superb snowboarding. The Hungry Swede David Deliv, or should we call him hellman, landed the biggest backflip of the whole competition so far but has yet to make it down to the finish line without crashing. His runs are a must-watch, however.

Cody went asbig as the skiers on this one © Freeride World Tour /J. Bernard

#Regnergotrobbed - a new hashtag? The Swedish wild ginger went on a roll during the second competition as he threw a frontflip straight out the start gate and jibbed his way down the face in classic carl-fashion. Surprisingly low scores for the Östersund-born style master kept him away from the podium, but his skiing displays that he has what it takes to make it up there.

With two competitions in the bag, Kristofer has managed to land the best result in an individual competition on the skiing side, while Reine is holding the best overall ranking.

Kristofer Turdell's road to Verbier – part 1

Kings and Queens of Corbet's

Into the god damn abyss! © Red Bull Content Pool

If you're tired of long runs, calculated face-checking, and the major overload of flowy pow-booters that the NS tour was all about, then we have just the thing for you.

Yuki Kadano soraing with style. © Red Bull Content Pool

Handdrag to free-fall? Why not. © Red bull content pool

Remember that Couloir in North America that people have started to throw all kinds of doubles in? Well, the annual competition from there went off a few days ago, and it was every bit as sendy as before - perhaps, even more, this year. To cut it short: Watching snowboarders do 10-meter drops straight into landing on the rock-wall to ride it out the last five meters out to the snow, doesn't that sound like a competition you'd like to watch? And yes, you can. Right here.

There are still heaps more events to be held before we store away our skis and boards. Make sure you don't miss them by subscribing to our channel below.

PRO TIP: bookmark this page, it will be updated as the year rolls on.