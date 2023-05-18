The hottest events and activities to put on your 2023 summer bucket list

Are you and your friends lining up some fun stuff to do this summer holidays? There are plenty of exciting stuff happening all over Sweden, from cool city festivals to keeping it fun on the beach or in the mountains. We’ve listed six different types of activities that are definitely bucket lists-approved and will raise your summer radness level by 100%.

01 Hit up a music festival

2021 winner JAE giving the crowd a show to remember

Checking out some of the hottest artists do their thing whilst spending the whole day and night dancing along to their tunes. Surely, not much beats a music festival? There are several big music happenings over the summer but we’ve picked out a few that are extra close to our hearts as the up-and-coming freestyle rapper Lkay, winner of Red Bull Ord mot Ord 2023 , will be performing and we’re sure going to be there to make some noise.

2022 winner Gabz performing at Lolapalooza last summer
DeigoXMami
Good times guranteed

Distortion, May 31 - June 4, Copenhagen, Denmark

Kick-start the summer by heading across the pond to Distortion in Copenhagen. Jam-packed of big artists and a special focus on hiphop, trap, world, house, experimental and techno it is actually one of the largest annual gatherings in Europe.

Check out the Red Bull stage where Lkay as well as TKAY, the Danish winner of Red Bull Ord mot Ord, will perform together with a bunch of big hip-hop artists on May 31st. More info.

Lollapolooza, June 29 - 1 July , Stockholm

A huge three-day inner-city music party with some of the biggest names in the business with a mix of genres and music styles, meaning there is something for everyone.

Check out Lkay at 20:30 on July 1st on the Park Stage. More info.

Göteborgs Kulturkalaset, September 1-3, Göteborg

Prolong the summer with a free city culture festival with music, food, and an amazing atmosphere. Head to Kungstorget at 17:00 on September 3rd to catch Lkay do his thing. More info.

02 Check out some of Sweden’s best street dancers

1 min Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final 2022 Dance Your Style takes over Kungsträdgården in Stockholm.

A mix between sick music and even sicker dance moves, Red Bull Dance Your Style could be this summer’s most exciting dance event. Watch sixteen of Sweden’s best street dancers battle it out in order to be crowned the 2023 winner and get to represent Sweden at the world final later this year. Best thing? You get to be involved as it is the crowd who votes through their favourite dancer from heat to heat and ultimately decides the winner.

It'll be an afternoon of mind-boggling dance moves and a DJ spinning cool tracks whilst hanging with your mates in the sunshine. Check out either of the two qualifying events in Göteborg and Malmö or head for the national final in Stockholm.

When:

Göteborg, June 3, 13:00, Bananpiren Frihamnen

Malmö, July 15, Folkets Park

Stockholm, August 26, Kungsträdgården

No tickets needed! More info about the event here.

03 Watch the world’s fatest F1 car in action

3 min Copenhagen showrun A specially laid out track running through the centre of the Danish capital of Copenhagen plays host to a diverse spectacle of motorsports.

Whilst there is not yet an F1 race in Scandinavia, the next best thing is coming to Copenhagen this summer. An F1 showrun where the legendary RB7 car will take to the streets of the Danish capital together with one of the racer drivers. High speed, drifting, donuts and whatnots, it’s definitely worth a skip over the bridge to go see!

When:

August 19, Copenhagen, Denmark.

04 Get your beach volleyball on

One of the best beach activities ever?

Everything doesn’t have to be pre-planned events and city life. How about enjoying some good ol’ beach time this summer? But whilst chilling on the beach is for some people, others tend to get a little restless and this is where a game of beach volleyball comes in handy. An awesome game whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned pro. Round up some mates, get a ball and a net and get practicing. It keeps your energy levels high, gives you a sick tan and makes that post-game lake dip all the sweeter.

Need some pointers on how to get started and your game flowing better? Professional athletes David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig shares some of their best tips and tricks here .

05 Become a mountain bike addict

2 min Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson See Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson put their style and excellency in focus at Järvsö, Sweden.

Whilst some love the city others love the mountains and we’re here for it. Everybody enjoys a hit of adrenaline and what better way to do it than sending it down a mountain on a bike? Yes, we’re of course talking about downhill mountain biking. Kind of like alpine skiing but on a bike - you take the chair lift up and then ride down different colour-graded tracks with obstacles like berms, jumps, drops and rock gardens. Beginner or pro - it’s a really good day out that will get your blood pumping and stoke levels shooting through the roof.

From north to south, Sweden has a bunch load of cool bike parks that cater to all levels of riders. So whether you are a three-time World Champion like Emil Johansson or a happy amateur, these spots are worthy of a road trip. Check them out here.

06 Enjoy some 3on3 streetball

Half Court hopefully gives streetball some well deserved recognition

Whilst on the topics of cool sports, how about some 3on3 streetball? It’s like basketball but instead of five players in each team there are only three and you play on half a court, making games all about offensive tactics and scoring bucketloads of points. Whether you want to play or simply watch the games unfold, it’s a good day out.

Make sure you check out one of Red Bull Half Court qualifier events in Göteborg, Luleå and Tensta or head straight for the national final in Kungsträdgården in Stockholm City.

When:

Göteborg, May 20

Luleå, June 4

Tensta, June 16

Stockholm, June 17