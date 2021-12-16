Best Swedish MTB moments 2021

It’s been a great year for Swedish mountain biking. From Slopestyle to XC, Enduro, Downhill and Freeride - the Swedish scene has proven that it is kicking with talent and has a diverse and strong rooster that can compete with the world’s best riders. And win. Success sagas, record-smashing, first podiums and a lot more - let’s take a look at some of the most impressive marks the Swedes have left on the international scene this year.

01 1. Emil Johansson winning the Tripple Crown of Slopestyle

Winning slopestyle run – Rotorua

Emil Johansson is currently making Slopestyle history one competition at a time. Having won six consecutive Crankworx Slopestyle events he now holds a record amount of wins. Having taken three out of three gold medals in 2021 he also becomes the 2nd rider ever to take home the elusive Tripple Crown of Slopestyle . His style and technicality impress both his competitors, judges and crowds alike and is cementing his name into the history books by landing one insane race run after the next.

02 2. Jenny Rissveds winning Lenzerheide XCC World Cup

Lenzerheide XC short track recap

Another Swedish rider who’s had an exceptional year is cross country rider Jenny Rissveds . She finished the season in 2nd and 3rd overall in the XCC and XCO world cup . Showing just how consistent she’s been throughout the season, no matter the track or weather.

One of the highlights from the season was her XCC win at Lenzerheide. It was a nail-biter to the very end with riders swapping positions and challenging each other lap after lap. With less than half a lap to go, British rider Evie Richards tried to break away in a final sprint, but Rissveds managed to both match and overtake her and hold her lead all the way across the finish line.

Other highlights of her season include winning the XCC world cup in Snowshoe and coming 2nd in the XCO in both Les Gets and Leogang .

03 3. Zakarias Johansen 3rd place in EWS La Thuile

Zaka Johansson taking an emotional 3rd in La Thuile. © Niklas Wallner

Enduro racer Zakarias Johansen has consistently placed himself within the Top 15 in the Enduro World Series for the past couple of seasons and with a couple of 6th and 5th place finishes it was only a matter of time before he’d grab his first podium. A dream he managed to achieve at the 4th round of the season in Italian La Thuile. Riding strong and consistently throughout the big day he crossed the line in 3rd. With a solid season, including six Top 11 results, Johansen finished in 7th overall - a personal best by three spots.

04 4. The Zwars on the Downhill World Cup circuit

Men's DH final – Les Gets

The 2021 downhill world cup season has been one of the most exciting ones in a long, long time. Much thanks to Australian-Swede Oliver Zwar who has racked up some promising results. At the Les Gets round he qualified 16th and made it onto the Red Bull live feed (watch at 59:11 for his run) - the first Swede to do so in a long time. Unfortunately he, like the rest of the Top 20, got caught out by the rain and finished in 46th. But he got his redemption at the final world cup of the season in Snowshoe placing 17th. A personal best and an inspiring way to finish off the season.

Let’s not forget to mention his younger brother Ben Zwar who also had a great season and shows huge promise for the future. He grabbed 22nd in Les Gets and a 24th at the World Championships in Val di Sole.

Having this brotherly duo race under the blue and yellow flag is the most exciting thing to happen to Swedish downhill this decade.

05 5. Alma Wiggberg riding at Freeride event Audi Nines

Alma Wiggberg was another rider who made a big impression during the day. © Hanna Jonsson

Young and talented Alma Wiggberg has become somewhat of a national phenomenon over the last couple of years. Proving that she can master both big jumps and tricks as well as race against the clock. She is currently the Swedish Champion in both pump track and enduro U23 (where she also clocked the fastest female time of the day). Yet the most exciting thing to happen in 2021 was her invitation to the famous freeride event Audi Nines in Germany. Although not a race per see, it's a huge international event that sees some of the best freeriders in the world come together to send it. It was the first time female riders were invited and Wiggberg was on the shortlist.

06 6. Bronze in XCE World Championships & XCE World Cup

The Swedish XCE rooster is just as strong as in past years, upholding the long tradition of top results within the sport. Anton Olstam defended last year’s Swedish bronze medal (won by Joel Burman ) in a couple of spectacular heats against the world’s best. And despite struggling with some injuries, Ella Holmegård proved she is one of the fastest in the world by grabbing two 3rd spots at the XCE world cups in Valkenswaard and Oudenaarde.

07 7. Robin Wallner finishing his race career on a high

Robin Wallner 3rd in Chile back in 2018. © Duncan Philpott / Enduro World Series

One of Sweden’s biggest (and friendliest) mountain bike racers ever, Robin Wallner , announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season. He finished off an impressive career with a fitting result, placing 9th overall in the Enduro World Series. Despite still being one of the fastest racers in the world he is happy to finish his career on a high and on his own terms.

Highlights from his career include 2010 European Downhill Champion, 2nd place qualifier in the Downhill World Cup in Hafjell 2012 and a couple of third places in the EWS including Punta Ala in 2016 and Lo Barnechea and Petzen-Jamnica in 2018. A great career for a great mountain bike rider.