10 of the best UK biking moments from 2021

When it comes to bike sports, the UK scene has proven time and time that it has some of the best riders - and riding - in the world. The huge amount of sick rides and edits that came from UK athletes in 2021 proves its dominance all over again.

When it comes to bike sports, the UK scene has proven time and time that it has some of the best riders - and riding - in the world. The huge amount of sick rides and edits that came from UK athletes in 2021 proves its dominance all over again.

When it comes to bike sports, the UK scene has proven time and time that it has some of the best riders - and riding - in the world. The huge amount of sick rides and edits that came from UK athletes in 2021 proves its dominance all over again.

World firsts and iconic moments were released onto the world from January, and their cadence has been relentless ever since. Not a month has gone by without something happening that has left jaws firmly on the floor, as athletes have pushed themselves and their sports into new territory.

World firsts and iconic moments were released onto the world from January, and their cadence has been relentless ever since. Not a month has gone by without something happening that has left jaws firmly on the floor, as athletes have pushed themselves and their sports into new territory.

World firsts and iconic moments were released onto the world from January, and their cadence has been relentless ever since. Not a month has gone by without something happening that has left jaws firmly on the floor, as athletes have pushed themselves and their sports into new territory.

followed his quest to land a Gainer, a Backflip to Hitching Post to Front Flip, and a 720 No Hander to Barspin on a completely custom course. Although one trick was left on the table, his two world firsts bookended a truly unique edit.

was keen to prove that these also transferred onto one of the most challenging terrains in the UK, if not the world – the Isle of Skye's Dubh Slabs. The result will leave your heart firmly in your mouth.

The last 12 months have seen some of the best bike athletes in the world test themselves in unfamiliar settings. Although renowned for his technical trials riding skills – as shown in films such as