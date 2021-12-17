10 of the best UK biking moments from 2021

Bike
When it comes to bike sports, the UK scene has proven time and time that it has some of the best riders - and riding - in the world. The huge amount of sick rides and edits that came from UK athletes in 2021 proves its dominance all over again.
World firsts and iconic moments were released onto the world from January, and their cadence has been relentless ever since. Not a month has gone by without something happening that has left jaws firmly on the floor, as athletes have pushed themselves and their sports into new territory.
Below is a celebration of the best moments in UK biking from 2021. From Matt Jones landing two never-before-seen tricks to Bas Keep unleashing More Walls to an unsuspecting audience, the bar has been set to an incredible new high. Vote for your favourite, and roll on 2022...
1. Matt Jones lands two world firsts
Matt Jones is known for his creative flair and the slopestyle mountain biker isn't afraid of calling out big tricks that have never been attempted before. His Design and Conquer series followed his quest to land a Gainer, a Backflip to Hitching Post to Front Flip, and a 720 No Hander to Barspin on a completely custom course. Although one trick was left on the table, his two world firsts bookended a truly unique edit.
Practice makes perfect… and hurts!
2. Danny MacAskill defies gravity
The last 12 months have seen some of the best bike athletes in the world test themselves in unfamiliar settings. Although renowned for his technical trials riding skills – as shown in films such as Gymnasium or Imaginate – Danny MacAskill was keen to prove that these also transferred onto one of the most challenging terrains in the UK, if not the world – the Isle of Skye's Dubh Slabs. The result will leave your heart firmly in your mouth.
3. Gee Atherton puts everything on the (slate) line
His year might have ended prematurely after a horrific crash, but Gee Atherton was channeling big mountain energy into his Slate Line release. A follow up to 2020's Ridge Line, it's equally terrifying and exciting to see where he'll go with the series when he's back on his bike.
4. Kriss Kyle shows what he can do on a big bike
Kriss Kyle is a master of tight and technical riding on his BMX. But how does this translate to a bigger bike? His Out of Season edit proved that size is just a number for Kyle, as he pulled tricks on a 29er that most wouldn't even attempt in a skatepark on a little wheel bike.
Kriss Kyle: Out of Season
5. Tom Pidcock makes history in Nové Město
Even before a saddle had been sat on in this year's UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup, there was a lot of hype around Tom Pidcock. The then-21-year-old was making his debut in the elite class after dominating in 2020's U23 class, and he was being tipped for big things.
He didn't take long to show his potential, securing 5th place despite starting on the last row of the grid and suffering a puncture in his first XCO race in Albstadt. One week later, he was pipped to first place on the line by Matthieu van der Poele in the short-track, but the result would be reversed come the full race – Pidcock riding clear on the third lap and building a comfortable 60-second lead by the time he crossed the finish line. It was the first male British win in an XCO World Cup for 27 years, when Gary Ford won at Mammoth Mountain in 1994. It wouldn't be the last for the Brits, either...
Tom Pidcock wins his first UCI MTB World Cup at Nové Město
6. Tahnée Seagrave secures an eighth World Cup win
By her own incredibly high standards, Tahnée Seagrave had a fairly average season. Riding with injuries for most of the year, the British pinner still finished in the top five at every race, picking up a second and a win along the way. Her winning run from Les Gets is one to remember too, as it was the first race for more than 18 months with fans. Seagrave put together an incredibly focused run, which is made even more impressive considering the noise she had to contend with.
Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets
7. Bernard Kerr shows why he's Mr. Hardline
Red Bull Hardline was brought forward to July due to clashes with the amended UCI Downhill season and the result was one of the driest editions in recent memory. With Gee Atherton out of contention, two-time winner Bernard Kerr started the weekend as the firm favourite. Although Kade Edwards and Laurie Greenland would run him close, the 30-year-old proved why he is essentially Mr. Hardline, laying down an error-free run that saw him become the first back-to-back winner and only rider to have won it three times.
Bernard Kerr's winning run
8. Laurie Greenland lays it all out
What do you get when you let a professional downhill mountain biker loose in a bike park? BikePark Wales' new Vanta line is the answer. Designed by Laurie Greenland, the trail is the sort of thing that would challenge the best in the world, so really ferrets out those riders who are all talk and no trousers. And, if you're looking for some pointers, Greenland's Sound of Speed edit shows how it's done.
Laurie Greenland – Wales
9. Evie Richards earns her stripes
If Tom Pidcock started his season like a greyhound out of the traps, then it's fair to say that Evie Richards grew into hers. After a weekend to forget in Albstadt, the 24-year-old Brit began to prove her potential during her first uninterrupted elite season. A first top five (Nové Město) and first medal (bronze, Les Gets) were a sign of things to come. But no one could have imagined what happened next.
Richards stunned everyone with a mature performance at the UCI XCO MTB World Championships in Val di Sole to become Britain's first ever elite Cross Country MTB World Champion. And the results after proved it wasn't a fluke, either, as she won back-to-back World Cups as well as the short-track in Snowshoe. The most emotional of them all though was Lenzerheide, where she claimed her debut XCO World Cup win.
Lenzerheide XCO recap
10. Bas Keep returns to unfinished business
While mountain bike has dominated the two-wheeled moments from 2021, Bas Keep's follow-up to 2017's Walls is arguably the most immense of the bunch. Armed with ramps, landings and – new for 2021 – permits, the Hastings-based BMXer left tyre marks in spots where it shouldn't be possible to leave them, in what might just be the defining project of his two-decade career.
Bas Keep: More Walls