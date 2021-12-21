The 6 Best Video Games Of 2021

With last year's releases of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, we expected a host of new games. Even if some exciting games were released, we had to wait until this year to really see what Next-gen was all about. And we're very happy about the outcome. We got to see a big number of AAA titles, and some amazing indie games. Choosing the 6 best games of 2021 wasn't easy, as there were so many great titles that didn't get the nod - but here's our pick for the best games of the year 🥳🎇

01 Metroid Dread

The perfect combination of Old School and new tech in a (somewhat) Next-gen package. Metroid Dread is an excellent option while we wait for the much anticipated Metroid Prime 4. Going back to the basics, the 2D adventure inherits many of the best bits of Super Metroid and develops them even further. Even though Metroid Dread isn't 4K resolution, it's still one of the most beautiful games this year with it's hauntingly eerie atmosphere and clear pastel colors. Nintendo is as clever as ever, realizing they can't win against Sony or Microsoft in terms of raw graphical powers, instead opting of making a game where the atmosphere and mechanics are key. Incredibly hard and unforgiving, Metroid Dread isn't one for the children. In a matter of fact, it's actually quite scary and nerve wrecking (if you've played it, you know the parts we're talking about)- but it's also welcoming getting a darker, more mature Metroid game to enjoy.

Played on: Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread luckily met our high expectations © Nintendo

02 It Takes Two

It's no secret that we love It Takes Two . The Game of the Year, from the Swedish studio Hazelight, is a wonderfully charming and enjoyable game filled to the brim with surprises. Hazelight sure knows how to make co-op adventures, having made the excellent A Way Out. With It Takes Two, however, they've reached a new level. Centering around a couple with marriage issues, the players take on the roles as the bickering couple in their attempt to find a way to rescue their lost daughter and, at the same time, find a way back to each other. Sounds like a boring drama? Think again. It Takes Two is full of fun puzzles, great cooperative mechanics and epic moments. Perfect to play with your friends and family. And did we mention that it's beautiful?

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The items that May and Cody get their hands on are straight up FUN © Electronic Arts

03 Resident Evil Village

The developers at Capcom have finally cemented the winning concept of a "zombie" survival adventure: medieval surroundings, hilariously evil villains, eerily beautiful landscapes, epic boss fights and lots and lots of twists and turns. Following the success of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and walking in the footsteps of the amazing Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village is THE horror game you want to play this year. Set in and around a remote village where the inhabitants are either missing or doing some unknown force's bidding, the story takes you to dusty castles, crumbling factories, haunted mansions and creepy caverns - all equally atmospheric and well-made. The gameplay is overall very good, but it truly shines when you're out of ammo and is chased by someone, or something, and in panic trying to figure out your next move - which tends to happen a lot. Capcom keeps on delivering.

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Lady everyone's talking about © Capcom

04 Deathloop

Deathloop is the type of game that comes around every now and then and completely takes you by surprise. You think you know what to expect, but no, you don't. The game is centered around the idea of time loops. When you die, or the day is finished, you wake up at the same time and place as before. The only way to break the loop is to kill a number of targets before the day is done. The problem? They're all scattered around the island you're on, are heavily guarded or seemingly impossible to reach, and you're hunted by someone who don't want to break the loop. We're not going to lie, you'll die and restart over and over again - but after every setting day, you'll get one step closer to reaching your goal. Sounds repetitive and boring? It's anything but boring. Accompanied by great music and a stylish and unique setting - the game's world is a marvel. We thoroughly enjoyed every moment of Deathloop.

Played on: PlayStation 5, PC

Deathloop is the surprise of the AAA's © Arkane Studios

05 Halo Infinite

If not the most hyped game of the last few years, Halo Infinite was definitely up there in the top. And we're so happy it delivered. Halo Infinite is good. Great even. Mashing together the incredible singel-player narrative with an open sandbox world, the newest installment of Halo is a game that excels in both the new and the old. The campaign and story is engaging, the gameplay and combat have been beefed up and improved upon, exploration around the Ring is both fun and a breath of fresh air. The old toys (weapons, equipment and vehicles) and the new makes discovering every nook and cranny of the "world" worth your while. Short and simple: Halo Infinite was definitely worth waiting for. If you're a fan of First Person Shooters, this is essential to your collection. And by the way, the multiplayer mode is bigger and better than ever before!

Played on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

We have waited a long time for this! © Xbox

06 Valheim

Valheim, you ask? One of the best games of the year? Yes . Sorry, not sorry. We LOVE Valheim . For what is the basic definition of a good game? What it all boils down to? That it's enjoyable, of course! And Valheim is VERY enjoyable. It's not all about those AAA games - with the graphics and the power and the yada yada. Valheim came out of nowhere and broke all kinds of different records - including the highest number of concurrent players (over 500.000). The numbers speaks for themselves. What makes the viking-inspired indie survival game so great is that it resonates with your inner child: building bases, exploring, defeating monsters and going on adventures with your friends (yes, it's multiplayer) - all made with dedication, love and finesse. The developers have implemented the best mechanics from various popular games and mashed it up into an amazing viking saga. The fact that it was created by only five people makes it even more impressive.

Played on: PC

Valheim © Iron Gate Studio

Worthy mentions: Forza Horizon 5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits , Returnal and Psychonauts 2

