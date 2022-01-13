The biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives coming out in 2022

Even though last year produced some fine PS5 games, it wasn't the next-gen bonanza that we all had hoped for. This year, however, it already looks better. Exclusive titles to the next-gen consoles are finally incoming and it's about time we see the real potential of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Ranging from RPGs to Racing Games - this is the list for the biggest exclusives for PlayStation 5 in 2022 (this list will be updated as the year goes on):

01 Forspoken

The director behind the incredibly popular Uncharted franchise has helped in making this new open world action RPG - so you know it has potential! In Forspoken you follow Frey, an ordinary girl from the US, when she accidentally travels to a magical world filled with amazing creatures and beautiful landscapes. At first glance, the game looks simply stunning. We're really looking forwards to explore the gorgeous world of Forspoken in 4k.

Release Date: May 24, 2022

The world in Forspoken looks beautiful © Square Enix

02 God of War Ragnarök

Every gamer knows about the adventures of Kratos, the destroyer of gods. The mighty warrior changed location from Greece to the lands of the vikings in the previous game, opting to kill everything in the Norse mythology instead of Olympus, together with his son "Atreus" *wink* *wink*. The previous game had everything an action adventure AAA game could possibly have: giant monsters, epic worlds and a great story. This time around, we'll get to witness, or possibly prevent, Ragnarök itself. We expect more of the same in this, hopefully, even more epic and crazy sequel. Currently, we don't know much more about the game, or when it will be released, but the second half of 2022 doesn't seem like a crazy guess.

Release Date: 2022

God of war Ragnarok © Santa Monica

Welcome to Sweden © Sony

03 Gran Turismo 7

Almost a decade after the release of Gran Turismo 6, Sony's newest car racing gem, Gran Turismo 7, is about to hit the shelves. A car game made for the PS5, with all the 4k and next-gen wonders in the world, sure is a mouthwatering thing. With over 400 cars, next-gen graphics, haptic feedback and a whole bunch of new game mechanics, Gran Turismo 7 looks incredibly promising. We're really looking forwards to witness the real power of PlayStation 5 in this one.

Release Date: March 4, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 © Sony Interactive Entertainment

04 Horizon Forbidden West

Dystopian world + dinosaurs + robots + PS5 = epic. Need we say more?! After the successful Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerilla Games' been working on its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, made for the PlayStation 5 - and what we've seen so far from the trailers, it looks amazing. Following our favorite heroine Aloy in her attempt to find the roots of a mysterious plague that wreaks havoc upon the world, we'll be seeing a bunch of new biomes for the game, including exploration of the sea.

Release Date: February 8, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West © Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

05 GhostWire: Tokyo

A Bethesda developed game, exclusive for PlayStation 5! Guess we shouldn't expect any more of that for a while since Xbox now has acquired the developer giants. Alright, back to the game, GhostWire: Tokyo is a first-person action adventure game where the protagonist finds himself "alone" in the giant city of Tokyo. All the people have mysteriously vanished, and spirits and ghosts have taken over the city. We know that Bethesda are pros at making interesting worlds, so we're excited how a spirit haunted Tokyo is going to look like!

Release Date: 2022

You're tasked with finding out out who the mysterious Visitors are in GW:T © Bethesda

The combat is "karate meets magic" © Bethesda

