The biggest Nintendo Switch exclusives coming out in 2022

When the competition opts for next-gen consoles, 4k resolution and graphics so real it almost feels like real life, Nintendo do what Nintendo does best - run their own race, excelling at it. And to be honest, is hardware really what makes a game? Is amazing graphics all it takes? Most of us would say "no". Even though many Nintendo games of late are gorgeous in their own rights, they are more often characterized as "fun". And isn't that what's gaming is all about, really? Anyway, the lineup for 2022 look amazing. These are our picks for the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games this year.

01 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

One of the most famous franchises in the world and following one of the best games ever made, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 might be one of the most highly anticipated games ever. We don't know anything about the game yet, except that it will continue where its prequel left off. And, as evident in the trailer, Link will get some kind of magical device on his arm which he can use as a flamethrower, go through walls with, and other shennanigans. And of course, Ganon is (probably) back. As usual.

Release Date: 2022

Zelda and Link - name a more iconic duo?! I'll wait © GamesRadar

02 Metroid Prime 4

How we have waited! Metroid Prime 3: Corruption came out back in 2007. It's fifteen years now, Nintendo! It's time to deliver. In reality, we don't know for sure if Metroid Prime 4 will be released this year or not, as almost all news coming out is purely speculative. But, we do know that Nintendo scrubbed their own efforts in 2019 and put Retro Studios back in charge of the development, the same studio that made the previous Prime games. Also, there are signs out there that Metroid Prime 4 might getting close to completion... We can only hope it will be this year.

Release Date: 2022?

Hopefully, we'll get to hang out with Samus once again this year © Nintendo

03 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Our favorite pink fluffball is back! This time around Kirby finds itself in a mysterious abandoned land, where vines cover the facades of skyscrapers and ruins lies everything. The plattformer is supposedly more similar to the Super Mario games than previous Kirby games, something we're really looking forwards to. And as always, exploring an open world with tons of new creatures that Kirby can mimic is always an extremely welcoming thing. Also, the game looks stunning with its bright pastel colors and Nintendo-esque graphics!

Release Date: Spring 2022

You've never seen Kirby look this good © Nintendo

04 Splatoon 3

Another very Nintendo-type kind of game. A non-violent multiplayer (also has a singleplayer story mode) shooter where the players are, instead of shooting each other, competing in which team can splash the most colored ink across the map. Very fun, very chaotic - the Splatoon games are famous for their creative armory and we can't wait to get our hands on some new weaponry and gather up a bunch of friends and start wreaking havoc in the new area Splatlands in Splatoon 3. A game for the whole family!

Release Date: 2022

Get messy with your friends in Splatoon 3 © Nintendo

05 Bayonetta 3

The incredibly popular Hack and Slash series Bayonetta is soon about to release the third installment. Not the ordinary Nintendo game, Bayonetta is a more adult game where the player takes on the role as the witch Bayonetta (duh) in her mission to cleanse the world of evil. Bayonetta is directed by the legendary Hideki Kamiya, the creator behind the Devil May Cry franchise and director/game designer to many titles in the Resident Evil franchise, so our expectations are sky high.

Release Date: 2022

Bayonetta 3 is not the usual type of Nintendo game © Nintendo

Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!

Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 📖

redbullgaming on Instagram 🌄

Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Discord 🎮

Redbullsweden on TikTok 🎉