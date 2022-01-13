The biggest Xbox Series X and S exclusives coming out in 2022

It's been over a year since Microsoft released its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S. But unfortunately, the release parties have shone with their absents. Due to current circumstances many of the titles have been postponed. This year, however, seem to produce some fine games. Here are the biggest releases for the Xbox Series X and S (this article will be updated when more news hit us):

01 Scorn

An Alien-esque space survival horror adventure inspired by the legendary visual artist H.R. Giger - already sounds like a nightmare in 4k! Not much is known about the game yet, but the developers hints on an open world with different regions to explore. It's also said to be an incredibly immersive experience - which just scares us even more!

Release Date: October 2022

This was the only safe-for-work image from the Scorn trailer © Humble Bundle

02 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl

Another horror game that will probably scare us senseless. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl was first announced back in 2010 after the success of its prequel, but was postponed time after time again. Finally, fans of the series will get their much anticipated game this year (hopefully!). S2:HoC is an open world FPS adventure where you're tasked to explore the various regions of the Chernobyl Zone in search of mutated creatures, psionic humans and mysterious laboratories.

Release Date: April 28, 2022

Exploring the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has never been this much fun... © GSC Game World

03 Redfall

Back 4 Blood meets Dracula. In this co-op FPS adventure, up to four players can traverse the streets of the island town Redfall in search of blood sucking beasts (also available in single player mode). The game is a classic looter shooter, but when the game studio behind the excellent Deathloop makes a game, it's definitely worth your attention.

Release Date: Summer 2022

Up to four players can Blade-it-up in Redfall © Arkane Studios

04 Ark 2

Dinosaur survival sandbox game starring Vin Diesel. Yup, it's true. The actor Vin Diesel is an executive producer of this game - as well as some kind of casting role. The first Ark was a success, so a beefier, prettier and bigger sequel is most welcomed! Also, Ark will feature as an television series, so we'll be seeing a lot more this franchise in the next couple of years!

Release Date: 2022

Yup, that's Warrior Chief Vin Diesel © Studio Wildcard

05 Forza Motorsport

The highly anticipated next-gen racing game Forza Motorsport is Microsoft's car racer flagship. Not much is known about the game, other than it's expected to be released in the latter half of 2022 and it will not be called Forza Motorsport 8, instead opting for a clean slate with Forza Motorsport, plain and simple. We also almost know for a certainty that it's going to be an amazing game - showing off everything the Xbox Series X can do.

Release Date: 2022?

Forza Motorsport to the Xbox Series X is a game worth waiting for © Turn 10 Studios

06 Starfield

Bethesda's epic open world space exploration game is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Everyone's waiting eagerly to get a hand on the title and get immersed in the mysteries of space. In fact, it's so anticipated that many people buys an Xbox Series X, just to play this game. And when it's described "Skyrim meets space", we understand why people decides to splurge. Also, made in their new engine to get the most out of next-gen, you can imagine it's going to look amazing.

Release Date: 2022

Starfield © Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

