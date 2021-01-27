Bike Bash: January 2021

The monthly Bike Bash is back after a bit of a break last autumn. But don't worry, from now on we will keep delivering the hottest, weirdest and best news, videos and happenings from the world of bike, every month. So, let's sit back and kick it off with a big bang! Here is January:

THE BEST OF BIKE 2020

As if that’s not enough to send your stoke levels through the roof, 2020 also gave us a short but super sweet race season. Crankworx Innsbruck’s nerve-racking and super windy Slopestyle final, the emotional comeback of Brook Macdonald after his nasty crash in 2019 and some of the most intense XCO and Downhill racing we’ve ever seen. The back-to-back UCI MTB World Cups tested the riders to the max with unpredictable weather and multiple races within the same week, making the 2020 season exceptional.

So sit back and enjoy the 2020 recap video that will absolutely smash your expectations.

KANGAROO VS CYLIST

Let’s kick off 2021 with one of the weirdest videos on the internet - a kangaroo head butting a cyclist. This can only happen down under, right?

KADE EDWARDS JOINS THE FAMILY

One of the most exciting racers at the moment is freeracer Kade Edwards who mixes Downhill racing with Slopestyle jibbs and freeriding. There isn’t much this guy can’t do on a bike and it’s going to be mega exciting to see what he gets up to in 2021.

ZAKARIAS JOHANSEN BACK ON IBIS

What would January be without a mass invasion of new team announcements? One of the most exciting ones for Swedish fans is Enduro racer Zakarias Johansen’s return to the Ibis Enduro team, where he, once again, will be conquering the Enduro World Series with his fellow countryman and long-time friend Robin Wallner by his side. Zakarias began his EWS career on Ibis but has raced for Cube Action Team for the last 4 years. Now, the time has come to re-join Robin and teammates Bex Baraona and Cole Lucas for some good times and sick racing.

EXCITING TEAM SWAPS 2021

There has been some real exciting stuff going down in the bike world this off-season.

XC racer Emily Batty parts way with Trek Factory Racing after 12(!!) years and joins the Canyon family, overall world cup winner Pauline Ferrand Prevot leaves Canyon-Sram to join the Absolute Absalon-BMC team and Maxime Marmotte goes to the all-new Santa Cruz XC team. Also riding for Santa Cruz this season is freerider Veronique Sandler and Eliot Jackson , whilst Loris Vergier leaves the Santa Cruz Syndicate for the Trek family. Another big move this season is downhill’s future queen Vali Höll leaving YT for an all-new team supported by Trek and RockShox. Danish XC rider Simon Andreassen, who grabbed his first-ever win last season, is moving to the Cannondale Factory Racing team.

Emily Batty changing things up for 2021. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Read all about the exciting team swaps here:

EMIL JOHANSSON GETS US EXCITED FOR 2021

Emil Johansson has been dominating the Slopestyle scene in 2020 winning both Crankworx competitions and bringing out some banger edits. His 2020 recap video makes us very excited for 2021. What will the wonderkid do next?!

HAS DANGERHOLM LOST THE PLOT?

Of course not. But he has gone and built one of his craziest bikes yet. A “pinnacle of high-speed backwoods bike-lo-pack technology” including homemade technologies like QRBBT - Quick Release Banana and Baguette Technology, Direct-mount spare tube, Baked beans for those 10-year distance rides. And of course, the double Wing handlebar system with lower Death(star) grip for optimal aero tuckytuck. We can’t help but love it!

Who is Dangerholm? Read all about his short-shorts and crazy bike visions here:

BEST VIDEO OF JANUARY?

“Aht n Abaht” (Yorkshire for Out and About) sees freerider Craig Evans pull off some insane tricks and shred some sick trails around his hometown in the north of England. This stuff is for superhumans and we’re wondering if it can get much gnarlier than this?

SWEDISH XC LEGEND RETURNS TO WORLD CUPS

Emil Lindgren is one of Sweden's most decorated MTB racers, who started his career at 18 years old and spend 14 years racing world cups before calling it quits back in 2017. Now, at 35-years old he is making a comeback. Together with Jenny Rissveds Team 31, Emil Lindgren's team Serneke-Alebike will be the 2nd all-Swedish UCI team on the world cup circuit. Livefeeds just got even more exciting!

3x SCANDI STOPS FOR THE PUMPTRACK WORLD CHAMPS 2021

After an extremely successful World Champ Qualifier event in Järvsö, Sweden in 2019, the Red Bull Pumptrack World Championship expands to include a total of three stops on the 2021 tour: Harstad in Norway on July 3rd, Orivesi in Finland on June 19th and Järvsö in Sweden, date still to be announced. So it’s time to dig out those hardtails and get pumping!

Söderström riding pump track back in Sweden, in Järvsö © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

HOW TO USE A PUMPTRACK IN WINTER

And whilst we’re on the topic of pumptracks, local snowboarder Simon shows how this magical course can be used in winter as well as in summer. How far would you get?

GUM SHIELD, WET SHOES & HALF A BIKE IN A SWIMMING POOL

… is what it takes for Matt Jones to dial in a never-before-done trick. Catch his all-new series “Design & Conquer in partnership with Ford” where he sets out on a quest to land three brand new, world-first tricks.

