4 questions Swedish MTB fans will be asking themselves this weekend

It’s one big weekend coming up for bike fans across the country. No less than four - yes FOUR - competitions will be live streamed over on Red Bull TV. We are of course talking about Red Bull District Ride, the huge urban Slopestyle competition, as well as the grand finale of the UCI MTB World Cup, where the overall winners of XCC, XCO and Downhill will be crowned.
Are there any Swedes in the mix? Oh yes, a bunch load. We’ve listed four big questions Swedish fans might be wondering ahead of the big weekend.
Where to watch what & when:
- Friday 2/9 at 17.20: XCC World Cup, Val di Sole, Italy
- Saturday 3/9 at 14.30: Red Bull District Ride, Nuremberg, Germany
- Saturday 3/9 at 12.25: Downhill World Cup, Val di Sole, Italy
- Sunday 4/9 at 12.00: XCO World Cup, Val di Sole, Italy
01
Can Emil Johansson win Red Bull District Ride?
In short, yes of course he can. With eight consecutive wins in the Crankworx World Championships, Emil Johansson is currently the man to beat. However, Red Bull District Ride is actually one of few diamond-level competitions that Emil hasn’t won. The urban Slopestyle contest, which transforms the picturesque town of Nuremberg into a mountain bike slopestyle paradise, was last held in 2017. At the time, Emil was just starting to show off his brilliance as a rookie on the tour. That time taking 2nd place just behind American Nicholi Rogatkin. Now, five years later, the competition is back and once again open for grabs. Emil heads into the contest as the favourite, but competition is fierce and to claim the top spot he has to beat Germany's hometown hero Erik Fedko, Poland’s Dawid Godziek and 2017 winner Rogatkin among others.
02
Can Jenny Rissveds take the win in XCO?
It’s been a long race season for the cross-country riders, who’ve pushed their limits on all kinds of tracks and terrains, in sunshine and absolute mud baths. One rider who’s proved she can tackle it all is Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds who’s had a huge world cup season having taken four podiums in XCC this year, including one win. In XCO she's finished no worse than 3rd at each round she has started. Despite not having started every round she is still sitting in 5th overall in both the XCC and XCO.
The one thing that has eluded her this year is an XCO World Cup win and with Jenny proving over and over just how strong and consistent she is, could she do it at this last round? Whatever happens at this final round of 2022, it's been an absolute pleasure watching her race this season.
03
Can Oliver Zwar take Sweden's first Downhill podium in forever?
Oliver Zwar has been on fire this season placing twice within the Top 10. It's the first time in ages that Sweden has had someone with his potential on the Wold Cup scene, and to fan's delight he seems to be only getting started.
His first Top 10 came at the Downhill World Cup in Andorra mid-season where he came in 8th. A result he managed to top at last weekend World Championships in Les Gets where he stormed into 6th place. Seems like the Swede-Australian has cracked the key to Downhill racing. Can he step up one spot in Val Di Sole to get his first ever podium?
His younger brother Ben Zwar is also worth mentioning, as he too has had some really good results this year and is definitely due his first Top 20 result. He has struggled with a few injuries and bad crashes through the year, but with an 18th qualifier in Les Gets last weekend he shows that the pace is definitely there. Can he hold it together this weekend? We sure think so.
04
Can Linn Gutafzzon finish on a high?
Linn Gusafzzon is about to finish her first full world cup season together with her Team 31. Learning and getting richer in experience, she seems to grow with each round. Steadily climbing the ranks, this last half of the season she’s been continuously placing well within the Top 30. At the Canadian round, she finished 20th & 23rd in XCC and XCO respectively, and at the World Championships she broke into the famous Top 20 with a 16th. What can she do at the final round of the season?