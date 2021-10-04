Scandi Viking Brage Vestavik on going to his first-ever Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is the competition that every pro mountain biker wants to ride and the one where every mountain bike fan will stop everything they are doing to watch. The super bowl of mountain biking. Each year a select few get invited to participate in the big event: a week-long dig session to create a unique line in the desert, culminating in the big final where each rider gets an opportunity to prove exactly how big, gnarly and spectacular he will go.

This year, Scandinavia’s finest MTB viking and freerider Brage Vestavik has been invited. The Norwegian downhill racer turned freerider wowed everyone with his huge edit for the X Games competition in early 2021, sending massive skinnies, drops and lines deep into the dark, muddy Norwegian woods, and has now landed himself a dream ticket to Red Bull Rampage.

It will be is first time in the desert, trying to ride and tame its unpredictable terrain and build a line of his choice. And whilst it’s all brand new to Brage, his background in world cup downhill racing, as well as sending gnarly lines, will help him conquer the beast that is Rampage.

We caught up with him just as he was getting ready to fly out to Utah to get a few weeks practice in ahead of the event.

Brage Vestavik and his GT Fury at Red Bull Hardline earlier this year. © Dan Griffiths

Hey Brage! How does it feel to get an invite to Rampage?

It’s mad, just mad. I’ve had it as a dream and goal for so long but I didn’t think it would happen this fast. I did have it at the back of my mind after the success of my X Games video, many people commented about it, but I still didn’t expect it. I only got the invite on the evening before I put it up on Instagram, so it’s all gone so fast.

What has Rampage meant to you growing up and as a rider?

It’s always been the radest competition I’ve known about. I got my first bike when I was like 6 or 7 years old and that’s also when I started watching MTB movies. Rampage was always the one event that was part of all the DVDs and it got me so stoked. It looked like the most rough and crazy thing to ride and ever since I started riding I’ve looked up to Rampage and all the riders.

Brage is not afraid to go big, as proven here at Red Bull Hardline. © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Have you ever been to Utah?

No never. And the terrain will be so different to what I’m used to riding. In fact, I think it’s basically the opposite to what we have in Norway, haha. Here at home we have to try and keep things dry from all the rain and snow, whilst Utah is, well, mega dry. I’m actually heading out a couple of weeks early to get some training in. But honestly, I’m looking at this whole thing as a learning experience - there will be so many new impressions to take in and learn from that I have to be open to it all. Not have too many expectations.

Who will you have on your dig team?

I’ve got one of my main diggers from home, Henrik Ulleland, who’s helped me loads in the past with for example the X Games features, my big line in Trysil and just last week he came down to help me build on my new project. We saw it as a bit of “Rampage training”, haha. I haven't decided on the second digger yet.

Brage placed 4th at this year's Red Bull Hardline. © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

What kind of line would you like to build at Rampage?

I’d like to try and have a pretty natural line, one where I feel quite at home on. Something different would be really cool. Probably not so many dirt jumps-style features, but more natural big drops and maybe a technical ridge line. I’d like to stay away from the built jumps basically. I’m looking forward to getting to know which site we will be at. I’m hoping for a brand new one.

Do you feel any pressure to perform after the success of your X Games edit?

I don’t know, I feel like everything is happening so quickly this year. I’m just gonna have to take it as it comes. I want to travel to Utah without too much expectations because it's a win just to have gotten an invite and getting to go to Utah to ride and dig. Of course I am a little stressed that I should learn more tricks but then again, I don’t think that’s why I was invited. Hopefully my riding speaks for itself.

You’ve raced world cups and you’ve done some big freeride edits. Do you call yourself a freerider or downhill rider these days?

Right now, I’d say I am more of a freerider but I don’t want to lock myself into a specific genre either. I like to change it up and try new things. So much has changed only in the past couple of years. My shift from downhill to freeride came after 2019, when I’d been on a world cup team for a couple of years but was left without one ahead of the new season and I felt like it was time for something new. Also, racing a world cup season is pretty expensive. I’ve always been drawn to the creative part of riding and filming - building features and filming stuff on my phone. Racing is really fun but I would never take back what I’ve cerated by building and filming lines. I’ve always liked it the most.

I’m actually working on a big project right now. I started with it just after a broke my ankle this winter and I’ve been digging since May up until now. We will start filming once I get back from Rampage and hopefully we can release it in 2022. Its funny because many of the features are kind of similar to Rampage in a way, but I started building them long before I knew I was heading out to Rampage this year.

Brage has a wide repertoir: world cups, Hardline and urban downhills. © Fabio Piva / Red Bull Content Pool

I’m really excited about this film project which I’m doing together with my friends and filming buddies at Blur Media. We’ve been creating stuff together for 4 years - mostly filming things just for fun. We’ve only done smaller edits or jobs with certain restrictions before, but this time it will be all us. All in.

We did this video called Out There a few years back and this will be its sequel. The plan was actually to film on a lot of the X Games features, but then I used them for that edit instead so we’ve had to start fresh and build lots of cool new stuff. It’s just got me even more stoked. A dream project. I’ve been building all summer so we can film in the winter. Sounds weird maybe to do it in that order, but I love the dark, muddy vibe and riding we get in the winter.

I’ve really enjoyed working on these more long-term projects. It’s all good fun putting out small edits for Instagram but this is something special. I am so excited to get back after Rampage and start filming.

Do you think your history in Downhill riding will help you score point in speed and technical riding?

I think it will help me ride some of the steeper more technical lines, just because of the style for riding I have. I still love pining it on my downhill bike. I raced Hardline this summer and find it so awesome, so I hope I will find and build a line that has a bit of both - steep and hard as well as big drops and features.

What are you most excited about?

To build a brand new line! I think the hardest thing for me is to not dream too big and hold back enough to get everything done in time. I don’t want to knacker myself completely. I just want a top-to-bottom line so and get a chance to test everything before the final.

We can't wait to see how big Brage goes at Rampage. © Saskia Dugon / Red Bull Content Pool