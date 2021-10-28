Welcome to one of northern Sweden’s best bike parks

Jammed in-between Skellefteå and Umeå is the small village of Bygdsiljum . A picturesque and quiet place that holds one of Sweden’s most northern bike parks. A small hill full of MTB goodies including a jump trail, singletracks and a couple of very technical descents. Run by a group of local volunteers you can tell a lot of love has been poured into the trails and maintenance of this place. A must-go if you’re in the area.

Hit play and get an in-depth look at the park in episode three of Swede Shreds :

Swede Shreds S2E4: Bygdsiljum Bike Park & DH World Champs 1999

01 A welcoming park

Bygdsiljum opened up for lift-accessed mountain bike riding in 2012 thanks to a group of local volunteers. Today it has nine different trails from easy to hard. There is a jump trail, cozy singletrack, flowy tech and some really gnarly downhill trails.

It’s a park that gives you a feeling of calm as you are so far away from the buzz of a city. Out here you feel embedded in nature with rolling green hills as far as the eye can see. A stunning part of Sweden and a sick little park that doesn’t make as much noise as many of the bigger and more southern spots in the country. But is well worthy of some praise and totally worth a visit.

Bygdsiljum has nine different trails: from green to black. © Simon Berggren

02 The “easy” side

When it comes to the trails, you could say that the hill is split into two sections. The easy and the hard side. If you head left as you get of the t-bar lift at the top, you hit some of the easier trails like the blue and red trails Mossen , Hoppet , Banan and Mosquito . The latter is one of the best trails on the hill. Easy corners mixed with some more technical sections, it’s got enough speed to keep you flowing, yet enough roots to keep you entertained and on your toes. One of those trails that just rides super well and makes you grin from ear to ear. Also, Hoppet is a really impressive track full of jumps of varying sizes and with some harder options along the way.

These trails are not your standard wide machine-built bike park trails but are slightly narrower which gives off more of a cozy singletrack vibe. The good kind.

Herman Ölund enjoying the trails at his local bike park. © Hanna Jonsson

03 The “hard” side

The hard side also has a more singletrack-y feel, yet much rougher and rawer than the easier trails. Here you'll find both rocks, steeps and technical sections in abundance, and that bike skills are very much needed as you head down black trails like Vittran , Cobarde and Östdroppet . Back in 2016, the Swedish Downhill Championship was held on Vittran - a fast and technical trail with a bit of everything: open corners, off-camber roots, plenty of nasty rocks and a couple of big jumps. A good test of bike skills and surprisingly challenging, yet fun, to ride.

Johan Engström on the rocky tight section in Vittran. © Hanna Jonsson

04 The crew behind it

Bygdsiljumbackens bike park isn't a massive park compared to say Åre or Järvsö, but it definitely has enough trails to carry its own. And to the contrary to bigger parks, this one is actually built and powered purely by volunteers.

From managing the lift to maintaining and building new trails, this small group does a huge job for the MTB community. Today the group consists of four to five people who see to that everything works ahead of opening hours to please the 50-ish riders that normally come enjoy the park over a weekend.

It all started back in the late 2000s, when a group of local mountain bikers went to Norway and got inspired by some of their bike parks, like Hafjell. They came back all fired up and started building the first few trails on the hill. It all really went from there and since 2012 the lift has been spinning for mountain bikers.

Maria Hedberg is one of the local volunteers to help run the bike park. © Simon Berggren

Maria Hedberg is one of the people who help run the park today. She’s first discovered it back in 2012 when she rode here for the first time and has been involved ever since. “Today we are four or five people who help out with the park. It’s all voluntary work and I guess we mostly do it for ourselves, so that we have something fun to ride in the summer”, she explains.

And they do a great job of it. The trails are well-maintained, the lift runs well and the place just gives off a nice familiar vibe. One where you can come ride your bike, chill with friends and go for a swim in the nearby lake at the end of the day. What more could you ask for?