Meet c0mparn - the king of simulators

Oliver 'c0mparn' Andersson has found his niche: simulation video games . This genre has exploded in recent years, giving us amazing titles such as Farming Simulator, The Sims, Euro Truck Simulator, Flight Simulator, and even obscure titles such as Streaming Life Simulator and Goat Simulator. There are many, many forms of simulation games and it seems like new subgenres emerge constantly - the possibilities are endless.

It really started off as a hobby and a great interest. Oliver 'c0mparn' Andersson We met with the king of simulators and talked about simulation games (duh), his preferred media, why he started recording and a lot more. Enjoy 👇 How and way did you start making videos? "I’ve always liked to be seen and heard, since childhood. I was the class clown and I’ve always loved media. When I was in school, I was messing about with webradio. But I always felt it lacked something, and I've always liked to record and to edit. Even before YouTube, like 5-6 years before, I was playing around with recording and editing, just for fun. Particularly all the different tools that was available in the editing programs appealed to me. So it really started off as a hobby and a great interest.

What are the advantages of YouTube?

The advantages of using YouTube as a media is that it's a great outlet for your creativity. If you're passionate about editing, recording and being in front of a camera, YouTube is great. If you're lucky, you can make a living out of it. That is the dream. You might even get new friends and you'll experience so many new things that you haven't been experiencing before.

c0mparn © c0mparn I like to play simulation games because they reflect reality. I've always dreamt about games that mimics what I do in real life. Oliver 'c0mparn' Andersson

The advantage of Youtube compared to Twitch is that on Twitch you have to be online at certain times of the day (and night). There's a limited amount of hours a day when people are free and got the time to watch you. With YouTube, you can record whenever you want, and people can choose to watch whenever they want. Any time of the day. Youtube gives you more freedom.

What is it about simulation games that makes them so great?

I like to play simulation games because they reflect reality. I've always dreamt about games that mimics what I do in real life, for example a Grand Theft Auto, but more realistic. If you play a lot of simulation games, they can together form what happens in real life, and I like that. I'm mostly focused on car simulation games, like Car Mechanic simulator, Euro Truck simulator, those kind of games, since I grew up around cars and I hang out with people who are passionate about cars. So it's been natural for me to also play games on that same theme.

Each year, it becomes easier and easier to create more realistic simulation games. Which also means more enjoyable and complete games. Oliver 'c0mparn' Andersson

Something that I also really like about simulation games is that you get to try out different professions, things that you normally wouldn't do. For example, you COULD go to a mechanic and ask if you could screw some bolts or something, but that would require at least some skills before they would let you do anything. In a simulator, if something went wrong, nothing would happen. It's a good reflection on the real world. Or to start an internet café, which I recently did on YouTube. The budget isn't the same as in real life haha.

What's your dream simulation game (that hasn't come out yet)?

Hard, there are so many good games out there. It feels like everything exists already, we even have a Goat simulator haha. Maybe a gym simulator? Ah, no, it already exists. Maybe a Raggar [Greaser] simulator? I would like that. Cruising around in a cool car, picking up girls and drinking beer with your friends, maybe even play around with parts and improve your car. Sounds fantastic.

What does the future hold for simulation video games?

I would say that the future for simulators looks really bright. Each year, it becomes easier and easier to create more realistic simulation games. Which also means more enjoyable and complete games. The indie game market seems to grow day by day, resulting in more game developers heading into the simulation game business and creates things we've never seen before. Streaming Life Simulator is an example of that. Because the possibilities are endless, I only see that the simulation industry will expand massively the next couple of years!"

Five fast ones

Favorite game? The Walking Dead by Telltale Games.

The game you long for the most? Farming Simulator 2021.

Favorite console of all time? The original Xbox.

Hardest boss in a game? Well, I don't know. There aren't many bosses in simulator games. Perhaps the budget in Internet Cafe Simulator, haha!

Next-gen or Old School? Next-gen. I'm into stories in games. With bigger and better consoles, it's easier to build bigger and better stories. It's not about the graphics, it's about the gameplay.

