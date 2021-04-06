Valorant
esports

Watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch Hypegame tonight!

© Riot Games
Watch Slop3, Roxy and the rest of the gang light Valorant up - in Streamers VS Students tonight!
Written by Joakim HenningsonPublished on
Join the Swedish Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord!
It's finally time for the VALORANT Hypegame, where a team of some of Sweden's biggest streamers takes on university students in an epic battle - to prepare for the Red Bull Campus Clutch. If you haven't already signed up for the competition, do it here!
Red Bull Campus Clutch concept art
Students, get ready for a Valorant competition with a twist
© Red Bull

When?

April 6th at 18.00.

Where?

Watch it live on Red Bull Sweden's Twitch - or Slop3 and Roxy.

Who?

Fredrik 'Slope3' Wahlstedt is seen everywhere in the Swedish esports community as a caster, commentator, streamer and influencer. He might be best known as a Counter-Strike expert, as we've all seen him in the games biggest competitions, but Slop3 is a man of many talents and is also one of Sweden's biggest names on Twitch where he mainly enjoys First Person Shooters.
Promotional image of Red Bull Campus Clutch
Get ready for Red Bull Campus Clutch
© Red Bull
Roxanne 'Roxyproxxy' Janevret is a professional streamer and a full-time gamer. Like Slop3, Roxyproxxy is also a FPS aficionado, which can be seen in many of her streams where PUBG and CS:GO is heavily represented. According to herself, she likes games, cats and wine - don't we all?
+ Charlie Mohlin and more!

How?

Slop3, Roxy and the rest of the streamers, battles a team of university students in a Best of 3 Standard competition. Don't miss what's going to be an EPIC SHOWDOWN!
Join the Swedish Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord!