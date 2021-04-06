Watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch Hypegame tonight!
Watch Slop3, Roxy and the rest of the gang light Valorant up - in Streamers VS Students tonight!
Published on
It's finally time for the VALORANT Hypegame, where a team of some of Sweden's biggest streamers takes on university students in an epic battle - to prepare for the Red Bull Campus Clutch. If you haven't already signed up for the competition, do it here!
When?
April 6th at 18.00.
Where?
Watch it live on Red Bull Sweden's Twitch - or Slop3 and Roxy.
Who?
Fredrik 'Slope3' Wahlstedt is seen everywhere in the Swedish esports community as a caster, commentator, streamer and influencer. He might be best known as a Counter-Strike expert, as we've all seen him in the games biggest competitions, but Slop3 is a man of many talents and is also one of Sweden's biggest names on Twitch where he mainly enjoys First Person Shooters.
Roxanne 'Roxyproxxy' Janevret is a professional streamer and a full-time gamer. Like Slop3, Roxyproxxy is also a FPS aficionado, which can be seen in many of her streams where PUBG and CS:GO is heavily represented. According to herself, she likes games, cats and wine - don't we all?
+ Charlie Mohlin and more!
How?
Slop3, Roxy and the rest of the streamers, battles a team of university students in a Best of 3 Standard competition. Don't miss what's going to be an EPIC SHOWDOWN!