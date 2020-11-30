Check out some of Sweden's best MTB trails in Swede Shreds
© Joe Bowman
From Jämtland and Dalarna to Stockholms län and Småland - here some of the sickest trails around.
Want some new fun spots to ride your bike? Panning your next summer road trip? Or do you simply want some two-wheeled adrenaline-fulled inspiration? Then SWEDE SHREDS is the answer.
A four-part series that explores some of the best riding spots in Sweden together with local athletes and trail builders who make up the scene. From the stunning mountains in the north to the rolling hills of the south, tag along with Hanna Jonsson as she checks out seven different locations together with over fourteen local riders.
Hit play and watch all four episodes to really get your bike stoke pumping!
EPISODE 1
Swede Shreds Ep 1: Riding some of Jämtland’s best trails
Take a ride down some om Frösön's golden Enduro trails together with bike photographer and filmer Niklas Wallner and Enduro rider Josefine Ahlström. Frösön, just outside of Östersund, has some of Sweden's best riding with flow, tech and high speed trails that will make you grin from ear to ear. Trail builder Andreas Björk makes an appearance and explains how he goes about creating his masterpieces.
Then tag along to Kall, a new up-and-coming freeride spot on the backside of Åreskutan as Niklas, together with big brother and Enduro pro Robin Wallner, send one of the biggest freeride lines in Sweden.
EPISODE 2
Swede Shreds Ep2: Sick Enduro trails in Dalarna
In episode 2 we explore the bike mecca that is Dalarna - a place where MTB is growing at a record-breaking speed. We get to tag along with Slopestyle pro Emil Johansson and XC rider Ida Jansson as they shred some of their favourite trails in Källviken in Falun. Per Hagdahl from Falu stigcyklister makes an appearance and talks about their insanely cool initiative “Trailbuilding Tuesdays”.
EPISODE 3
Swede Shreds Ep 3: Stockholm's fastest trails
Go full send in Flottsbro, just outside of Stockholm, together with downhill duo Lina Skoglund and Alma Wiggberg. A Stockholm-based duo who are the perfect example that you can have just has much fun on a bike whether you are under 20 or 40 plus.
High speed and lots of airtime is the name of the game as Alma, Lina and Hanna shred some of Flottsbro’s finest trails. Rasmus Gustavsson from the bike park comes to say hello, talk about how they’ve grown so big so quickly and why they keep building so many big features.
Talking about big features and airtime, episode 3 gives a glimpse into the hottest trend in mountain biking - tricks. The merge of Enduro and Slopestyle might just be the coolest thing to happen to MTB in the past couple of years. Two riders who are both exceptionally good at it are Alma and mountainbike pro Martin Söderström. Watch and learn as they show you what it is all about.
EPISODE 4
Swede Shreds EP 4: Stunning MTB-trails in Småland
In the final episode of the series, Hanna Jonsson travels down south to Småland. A part of Sweden that has really started making noise lately with riders, spots and bike parks growing in numbers. Together with local guides Philip Fagerberg and Adam Larsson, Hanna checks out Isaberg Mountain Resort - a place that’s already big in the XC world but has recently made their way onto the Enduro scene. The trio checks out some of their most fun trails and their one-of-a-kind jump zone that opened in May 2020.
After some proper Enduro shredding and big jumps, it’s time for some even bigger jumps as we head to Jönköping. Here, hidden in plane sight, is a small dirt jump paradise called A6 Trails. Philip, together with Tobbe Jangmo, Lukas Skiöld and a group of local BMXers, set in for a sick evening session that soon turns into chaos…
SEE YOU ON THE TRAILS!
