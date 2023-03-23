© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving
Red Bull Cliff Diving is coming to Stockholm this summer
For the first time, the world’s best athletes are coming to Sweden to take on the 27-meter high dive. Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
27 meter high dives, including awe-inducing acrobatics, before hitting the water at approximately 85 km/h. That is what the world’s best cliff divers are up against during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. With seven stops around the globe and 24 extremely skilled athletes, the 14th season is bound to be just as action-packed as it will be jaw-dropping.
For the first time ever the series will stop off in the Swedish capital in August, where the world’s best divers will take on the big dive in the heart of Stockholm. So make sure to put it in your calendar and keep reading to find out what it is all about.
01
2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving calendar
- #1 USA, Boston, June 3rd
- #2 FRA, Paris, June 18th
- #3 ITA, Polignano a Mare, July 2nd
- #4 JPN, Takachiho, August 3rd
- #5 SWE, Stockholm, August 19th
- #6 BIH, Mostar, September 9 th
- #7 NZL, Auckland, November 19th
Check out some of the stunning locations that the world series has visited in the past:
02
What is Red Bull Cliff Diving?
Considered one of the oldest extreme sports in the world, cliff diving sees athletes free fall from 27 meters whilst throwing in some amazing airtime acrobatics before hitting the water surface at insane speeds. It’s just as gnarly as it sounds and only a handful of athletes around the world are able to take on the incredible dive.
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has been around since 2009, providing a platform to the 24 best divers in the world to take on dives of incredible complexity. 2023 will be its 14th season with a total of seven stops across four continents, including well-known cities as well as remote locations. 12 men and 12 women compete at every stop each earning crucial championship points along the way. At the end of every season, a champion is crowned in both categories.
Want to know how the athletes survive the dive? Check out this beginner's guide to cliff diving to learn more
1 min
The science of cliff diving
Cliff diving is an incredible feat of physical and mental ability. Get a look at the science behind the sport.
03
Red Bull Cliff Diving in Stockholm
For the first time ever Stockholm stands host to one of the stops in the world series. The event will take place on the 19th of August 2023 in the city centre so that locals and tourists can watch the action unfold right before their eyes.
More information will come closer to the event, but for now, make sure to save the date for your chance to witness one of the most stunning, exciting and breathtaking events this summer.
Part of this story