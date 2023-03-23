Independent athlete Nikita Fedotov dives from the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2022.
Cliff Diving

Red Bull Cliff Diving is coming to Stockholm this summer

For the first time, the world’s best athletes are coming to Sweden to take on the 27-meter high dive. Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

74 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

At the fifth stop, Sweden's capital Stockholm makes its debut during the weekend of the Stockholm Culture Festival. Expect to see majestic aerial performances against a backdrop of the royal palace.

Sweden

Summary

  1. 1
    2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving calendar
  2. 2
    What is Red Bull Cliff Diving?
  3. 3
    Red Bull Cliff Diving in Stockholm
27 meter high dives, including awe-inducing acrobatics, before hitting the water at approximately 85 km/h. That is what the world’s best cliff divers are up against during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. With seven stops around the globe and 24 extremely skilled athletes, the 14th season is bound to be just as action-packed as it will be jaw-dropping.
For the first time ever the series will stop off in the Swedish capital in August, where the world’s best divers will take on the big dive in the heart of Stockholm. So make sure to put it in your calendar and keep reading to find out what it is all about.
Nathan Jimerson of the USA in an armstand dive from the Oslo Opera House during the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2022.

The world series came to both Oslo (pictured) and Copenhagen last year

01

2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving calendar

  • #1 USA, Boston, June 3rd
  • #2 FRA, Paris, June 18th
  • #3 ITA, Polignano a Mare, July 2nd
  • #4 JPN, Takachiho, August 3rd
  • #5 SWE, Stockholm, August 19th
  •  #6 BIH, Mostar, September 9 th
  • #7 NZL, Auckland, November 19th
You can watch each stop live over on Red Bull TV.
Check out some of the stunning locations that the world series has visited in the past:
Gary Hunt of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform on the Dubai Marina Pier 7 building during the ninth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Dubai, UAE on October 28, 2016.

The first ever night-time competition in Dubai

Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus dives from the 21 metre platform during the sixth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Rininahue waterfall, Lago Ranco, Chile on October 21, 2017.

Diving beside a waterfall in Lago Ranco, Chile

Adriana Jimenez of Mexico dives from the 21 metre platform during the first stop at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, USA on June 2, 2018.

Welcome to Hell's Gate, Texas

Gary Hunt of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform on the roof of the Opera House during the fifth stop at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 25, 2018.

Putting on a show at the Copenhagen Opera House in Denmark

Leaping into paradise in El Nido, Philippines

Pure cliff diving in the Portuguese Azores

The historic old bridge in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Platforms perched on a private terrace in Polignano a Mare, Italy

02

What is Red Bull Cliff Diving?

Considered one of the oldest extreme sports in the world, cliff diving sees athletes free fall from 27 meters whilst throwing in some amazing airtime acrobatics before hitting the water surface at insane speeds. It’s just as gnarly as it sounds and only a handful of athletes around the world are able to take on the incredible dive.
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has been around since 2009, providing a platform to the 24 best divers in the world to take on dives of incredible complexity. 2023 will be its 14th season with a total of seven stops across four continents, including well-known cities as well as remote locations. 12 men and 12 women compete at every stop each earning crucial championship points along the way. At the end of every season, a champion is crowned in both categories.
Want to know how the athletes survive the dive? Check out this beginner's guide to cliff diving to learn more

1 min

The science of cliff diving

Cliff diving is an incredible feat of physical and mental ability. Get a look at the science behind the sport.

03

Red Bull Cliff Diving in Stockholm

For the first time ever Stockholm stands host to one of the stops in the world series. The event will take place on the 19th of August 2023 in the city centre so that locals and tourists can watch the action unfold right before their eyes.
More information will come closer to the event, but for now, make sure to save the date for your chance to witness one of the most stunning, exciting and breathtaking events this summer.
Gary Hunt of France dives from the roof of the Opera House during the first competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 15, 2022.

This is one show you don't want to miss!

