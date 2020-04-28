Cody Bramwell drops new video, and we drop our jaws.
© Rory Graham
Watch the Freeride World Tour rider tear apart his home mountain with friends.
Swedish Hellman Cody Bramwell dropped a well-needed bomb the other day as he released the first episode of his vlog/movie/show (To be determined?).
It's no secret that the Åre local knows how to stick big airs, nasty landings, and taking hits, which is more or less the fundamental ingredients for the recipe to success. That, along with a wee bit of lifestyle-content, is what's on offer on his show 'Crusty Lips.'
According to Cody, there's more to come. But we'll probably have to wait for next winter until something Snowboard-related comes along.
Timing is everything. That's why I'm releasing the first episode of this snowboard-based project by the end of the season, hehe. However, the plan is to pick it up for next season and let viewers tag along during life on tour. We might even release a few episodes from summer to keep the stoke up.
Want to learn more about Cody? We've got you covered.
