These are the Winter-Comps you can't miss in 2022

Natural selection [Jan 24 - Jan 30]

After a truly magnificent start last season, Natural Selection is back! You might now be thinking, what on earth does Darwin's theory of evolution has to do with competitive snowboard? Well, best to think of this as the natural evolution of the competition scene into something more akin to what you'd find in your favorite snowboard movies. The first stop is once again in Travis Rice's hometown of Jackson Hole, where the crew has built a terrain park with perfect kickers into fresh powder landings. Check out last year's highlight; if this does not get you stoked on riding, we don't know what will!

The second stop is located in the Baldface ski lodge, BC, Canada, where we'll hopefully see the athletes compete on the old Supernatural course built back in 2012. The course is on a 45-degree slope (i.e., Freeride would tour steep) and filled with big jumps, transfers, and rails. A slopestyle course on steroids.

Freeride world tour [22-28 Jan]

The tour skips the previously traditional first stop in Japan for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, we are treated with back-to-back competitions in Spain and Andorra! After some firmer, often spring-like snow in Andorra, the tour heads back to the land of powder. Kicking Horse, Canada is back to treat us with some powder action from one of the more playful venues!

The tour finishes with Austrian Fiberbrunn and the finals in Verbier, as is tradition.

We have been blessed with a great selection of riders from Scandinavia on the freeride scene. On ski men we have Kristrofer Turdell, Carl Regnér Eriksson and Reine Barkered. David Deliv, unfortunately, did not manage to stay on tour last year. On ski women, we have Hedwig Wessel, part of the hard-charging women truly pushing skiing forward!

We have the Swede/Brit Cody Bramwell starting his third year on tour on the snowboard side. Last year he stopped playing it safe and began to go for the win and managed a third-place overall; we believe he can push even higher this year!

Ride the Cow [7-9 april]

Here in Sweden, we are not blessed with freeride competitions other than the Scandinavian Big Mountain Championships in Riksgränsen. This year, Ride the Cow is reborn under the hands of ski enthusiasts Lovisa Rosengren and Gabriella Edebo! Placed in Hemavan among some of Sweden's best freeride competition lines, this small competition offers an awesome vibe whether it is your first ever competition or if you are a seasoned veteran!

