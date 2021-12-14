What can we expect from the brand new Swedish MTB film Connection 2?

Get ready for the biggest winter motivation this season: Niklas Wallner is dropping a brand new MTB film with an all-Swedish rider lineup this February. After his success with Connection The Movie back in 2020 the talented filmer and photographer is back with a sequel. A full-length film starring some of Sweden’s best riders and riding spots, showcasing the depth of two-wheeled talent that exists in this country. With riders like Emil Johansson , Alma Wiggberg, Robin Wallner and many more, it's bound to get bike fans fired up and excited for the upcoming bike season.

We caught up with Niklas Wallner just as he dropped his official trailer. Hit play below to watch it and keep reading for all the tasty details ahead of the premiere in February 2022.

What made you want to create a sequel to your 2020 film Connection?

I felt it was time to follow up on the first film and see what was going on in the Swedish scene. We’ve got some new riders coming up as well as some old ones stepping down, so I felt that it was some interesting stuff going on that I wanted to capture.

Also, I think working in this creative space it’s important to have a project where you are completely free to express yourself and where you don’t really have to adapt your creativity to fit anyone else’s vision. This project fulfills that for me on a personal level.

Niklas Wallner: rider, racer, photographer and filmer. © Hanna Jonsson

Get to know more about the riders and places in the web series Swede Shreds.

What is it about the Swedish scene that you want to highlight?

I want to highlight the fact that you can come from a small country like Sweden and still make a career out of riding a bike or at least give it a try. But I also want to show the community and that, despite all the different backgrounds and disciplines, everyone gets along and work together rather than compete against each other.

Downhill, slopestyle, freeride and enduro riders hanging out having fun. © Niklas Wallner

You've been part of the scene as a rider, filmer, photographer and racer - what is it that connects riders across the country?

The thing that has surprised me over the years is how good everyone gets along across all disciplines. Take Falun and the training group DSA (Dala Sports Academy) for example you’ve got people from slopestyle, downhill, enduro to road and XCO all training together.

Slopestyler Lukas Skiöld leading out a train of downhill and enduro riders. © Niklas Wallner

In what way have you changed focus or riders in your 2nd film?

The focus is still the same and that is to showcase the Swedish scene and its riders in a positive and inspiring way. As for the riders, this time around I have let my curiosity guide me. There are some new faces coming up that I don’t really know much about and this project is a perfect tool for me to get to know them a little bit better.

Alma Wiggberg is a fresh face in the 2nd Connection movie. © Niklas Wallner

Tell us a little bit about the section you filmed at Källviken with Emil Johansson and his Slopestyle crew?

It’s insane really, the level they are at and how hard they are pushing each other. Every time I’ve been in Källviken filming at least one of them does a ”world first” trick.

They’ve got a good thing going with the event Emil puts on together with the 791 MTB crew . The segment in the film is also focused around this event. We haven’t had a proper Slopestyle event like this in a couple of years so its cool to see them bringing it back.

Emil, Lukas and Ludvig put in a lot of hard work at their jump compound. © Niklas Wallner

Emil doing his thing. © Niklas Wallner

Alma Wiggberg is new to the rider lineup this time around - what makes her special?

She is what you would call a ”generational talent” and I haven’t witnessed anything like her before in Sweden. She’s paving the way for female slopestyle and freeride riders coming from Sweden, and she does it at the age of only 17 years old.

The fact that she is open and willing to try everything - one weekend you see her at an enduro race beating everyone and the next she is sending big jumps at an Slopestyle event - is pretty cool. Hopefully she got some good people in her corner that can guide her and if she stays fairly injury free, she has a bright future ahead of her.

Alma Wiggberg is not afraid to go big. © Niklas Wallner

Obviously filming your brother Robin Wallner must feel emotional. What does his career and now retirement mean to you?

Yeah, working on this segment will be like a therapy session for me. We both broke down and started crying when we tried to do the interview so there is a lot of emotions attached to this. We’ve pretty much lived in each other's pockets for the last 20 years traveling to different places and countries, so when Robin announced his retirement I felt that this is also a concluding chapter for me. His career is one of the main reasons why I’ve been able to work full-time as a photographer and filmer and I’m forever grateful for that.

Robin Wallner has a huge career behind him. © Niklas Wallner

Robin’s retirement marks the end of an era for Swedish mountain biking so it’s going to be interesting to see what the future holds for the Swedish gravity scene.

Zakarias Johansen swooshing through the trees in Järvsö. © Niklas Wallner

Are there any specific riding locations in the film that mean a lot to you?

Obviously Robin’s segment is going to mean a lot to me - it’s the ”last chapter” for us and filming the riding for it I got to tick off some locations that have been on my mind for a couple of years.

But overall I’m pretty excited for all the segments, the people I’ve chosen to be in it are people I personally am curious about.

Which other riders can we look forward to seeing in Connection 2?

Zakarias Johansen, professional enduro rider. © Niklas Wallner The three amigos: Lukas Skiöld, Emil Johansson and Ludvig Eriksson. © Niklas Wallner Ben and Oli Zwar, World Cup Downhill racers. © Niklas Wallner Simon Johansson, Freerider. © Hanna Jonsson Robin Wallner, newly retired Enduro MTB racer. © Niklas Wallner Alma Wiggberg, freerider. © Niklas Wallner

01 When and where can we watch it?

There will be a release party/screening in Åre February 5th and the whole film will go live on my YouTube channel after that.

Oliver Zwar surfin the dirt. © Niklas Wallner