A forward-thinking idea to reduce waste and single use plastic: CutBox

Students Andreas Jonsson and Filip Melberg from Sweden’s Chalmers Tekniska Högskola (Chalmers University of Technology) want to put a dent in the production of single use cutlery and reduce the amount of plastic being produced for food containers.

Their inspiration came from their own university where it’s popular to buy lunch in microwaveable containers that you can take with you and eat whenever. Although efforts have been made to inform students of the harm of buying single use cutlery and most students think of themselves as environmentally conscious, a great deal of disposable forks and knives are sold every day.

The two students realised that they could provide a solution to this problem and so CutBox was created.

The CutBox solution envisioned by Andreas and Filip would enable the cutlery to be popped right out of the actual lid of the meal box itself, requiring no extra materials to make and costing no more to manufacture, while reducing the amount of material ultimately discarded. Their stress analysis shows that the boxes would even remain stackable, making it a win for everyone involved, as well as the environment.

Now the two students will be sharing their brilliant tech idea at the Red Bull Basement Global Final on March 24-27 in Istanbul, Turkey. Motivated by keynote speakers, mentors and workshops, Andreas and Filip will collaborate and pitch their tech idea to a panel of judges.

Every day we see disposable forks and knives sold contributing to excess wastage, we realised there was an opportunity to factor in cutlery to the design of the lid of a microwaveable container. Andreas & Filip

“This means that re-usable containers can be transformed into cutlery for those who forgot their fork at home. When we realised we could do it with more environmentally friendly materials and use even less material we knew we had a good idea on our hands.”

The students and 43 other teams from around the world will now take part in three immersive days at the Global Final in Istanbul, with workshops and mentorship sessions available as well as access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders.

The tech solutions envisioned by the Red Bull Basement finalists centre around eight sustainability categories inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Body & Mind, Career, Clean Water, Climate Action, Education, Empowerment, Energy and Smart Cities.

Their ideas are set to be pitched to global visionaries including Kudzi Chikumbu, a leader in community and creator at one of the world’s biggest entertainment short form video platforms, Gener8 Founder and CEO Sam Jones, World Wide Generation Founder and CEO Manjula Lee, Intel’s Gaming and eSports General Manager Marcus Kennedy and Senior Vice President, Marketing Operations at NTT Ltd, Ceri McCall.

Andreas and Filip continued: “Winning Red Bull Basement would mean a huge deal to us, both because starting up large scale production and clawing our way into the market will be a big challenge, but almost more importantly, a vote of confidence from the judges would give us reassurance that we’re on the right track and motivate us to make our dream a reality.”

The team honoured as ‘Global Winner 2021’ will receive a custom package of resources to realise their unique idea.

Students from past editions of Red Bull Basement have gone on to create a global impact. In 2020, Brunel University's Joanna Power and Paramveer Bhachu designed and built an innovative water-saving device, the Lava Aqua X portable electric washing machine.

In 2019, winners Sophie Bolzer and Nadine Szentivanyi from Austria, created Audvice, helping companies unlock the power of voice messages to share information more effectively across their teams, partners and customers.

