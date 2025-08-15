Crowds surround the stage as Arvidos goes head to head with Zen-G at Red Bull Dance Your Style in Malmö, Sweden, for the 2025 final, celebrating creativity and urban dance culture.
© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool
Dance

Arvidos locks in the win at Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2025

The street dance event took over Malmö for two days straight – check out pictures, results, and hear from the 2025 winner Arvidos.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an all-styles, one-on-one street dance competition where the crowd decides the winner.

Sweden

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Los Angeles

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final comes to the United States for the first time.

United States

Summary

  1. 1
    Joining forces with the festival crowd
  2. 2
    Arvidos: first-time contender, first-place finisher
  3. 3
    Photo Gallery
With a huge crowd lining the stage as well as watching the event live on the big-screen TV just outside, the Swedish Red Bull Dance Your Style final reached new heights during Malmöfestivalen this August. The warm summer evening saw 16 talented street dancers go head-to-head in exciting dance battles, improvising moves and charming the audience.
At the end of the evening, it was dancer Arvidos who wowed the crowds with his unique locking dance moves and took the win after an exciting final battle against hip hop dancer Márcio Salvador. Next stop is representing Sweden at the World Final in L.A. this autumn.
Winner Arvidos celebrates centre stage at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 in Malöe, Sweden, holding the iconic trophy as his competitors cheer in an electrifying atmosphere.

Arvidos - your 2025 Dance Your Style winner

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

The vibrant stage at Red Bull Dance Your Style lights up Malmö on August 14, 2025, as the audience cheers dancers and DJs!

What a crowd - thank you Malmö!

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Fans cheer under vibrant lights at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 event in Malmö, Sweden, as dancers heat up the stage with electrifying urban dance battles.

Street dance battles as the sun set over Malmö

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

A returning highlight for Swedish street dance

Returning for a fourth year, Red Bull Dance Your Style has become a highlight on the Swedish street dance calendar. Gathering some of Sweden’s top street dancers – from locking, popping, and krumping to hip hop and house – it’s an all-styles battle where the dancers have to improvise to different types of music. They have no idea what songs the DJ will play – it could be anything from the latest hit to a piece of classical history – and must freestyle from start to finish.
Also, instead of a traditional jury, it’s the audience who decides the winner of each round, which means that dancers have to turn on their charm and pull out big moves to captivate the crowd in order to advance.
The audience votes for their favourite dancer at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 in Malmö, Sweden.

The crowd voting for their favourite dacner

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

01

Joining forces with the festival crowd

This year, the event joined forces with two big festivals – the first qualifier took place during Way Out West in Göteborg, while the second was held the night before the final during Malmöfestivalen. The top four dancers from each event earned a spot in the final, where they were joined by eight handpicked wildcards.
Another new feature this year was a wide range of workshops available to the public during Malmöfestivalen. From dance workshops to panel talks, Malmö locals could dive deeper into the world, and culture, of street dance.
The 16 finalist dancers at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final Sweden, held in Malmö on August 14, 2025.

Your 2025 finalists

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

02

Arvidos: first-time contender, first-place finisher

Participating in the event for the first time, Arvidos quickly charmed the audience with his authentic moves and unique style. The talented dancer played to his strengths, and it paid off – his next stop will be the World Final in L.A., where dancers from over 50 countries meet in a huge dance-off.
An energetic celebration as the winner Arvidos of Red Bull Dance Your Style is announced at the national final in Malmö, Sweden, in August 2025, with the crowd cheering on a remarkable dance victory.

Only good vibes for the winner

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

It feels amazing! I’m so humbled by the reaction of the crowd. All my friends and family were here, and Malmö is a city close to my heart.
Arvidos
Having to improvise to unknown songs and relaying on the crowd votes was a new experience to him:
“Even though you don’t know the song or the vibe, I kind of just did what I’ve always done on stage. I do a lot of clubbing, which I think helps too. Lots of my friends are DJs and play in good spots in Stockholm, so I tend to go out and dance a lot. Tonight I was just able to ‘be in the club’ but with a bit more locking. Also, the energy from the crowd was amazing. I really think they understand the authenticity of your moves and can see when you feel it vs when you don’t.”
Creatively, Arvidos draws a lot of inspiration from things outside the dance world, like anime, martial arts, and his friends – which relfects in his moves. His mental preparation comes from the boxing ring.
I’ve been boxing since I was 15 years old. That’s why I was able to push myself in the last rounds. You can’t quit in the boxing ring, so I won’t quit on the dance floor either.
Arvidos
Hosts Benjamin Anderberg & Bishat Araya hyping up the crowd at Red Bull Dance Your Style in Malmö, Sweden, igniting the audience for an unforgettable night of urban dance battles.

Hosts Benjamin Anderberg & Bishat Araya hyping up the crowd

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

The energetic final of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 lights up Malmö, Sweden as dancers and spectators gather under festival lights to witness the crowning of this year's champion.

Arvidos will be representing Sweden at the World Final in LA

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Now it’s time for the talented dancer to start preparing for the World Final in L.A. later this autumn. It will be his first time in the City of Angels, a place that’s always been high on his bucket list:
“That’s where my dance style comes from – locking – and I’m super happy to represent it in L.A. while being from Sweden. It means a lot, and I’m just glad to be able to showcase my style and who I am on the stage.”
Keep up to date with the latest new from Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final here.
03

Photo Gallery

Check out pictures from both qualifers and the final here:
Crowds surround the stage as Arvidos goes head to head with Zen-G at Red Bull Dance Your Style in Malmö, Sweden, for the 2025 final, celebrating creativity and urban dance culture.

Arvidos igniting the stage in Malmö.

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Márcio Salvador, a dynamic dancer performs during Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 in Malmö, Sweden, electrifying the crowd with unmatched energy and style.

Márcio Salvador with the explosive moves

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Fowkus, a talented dancer commands the spotlight at Red Bull Dance Your Style, held in Malmö, Sweden on August 14, 2025, wowing a lively crowd with energy.

Fowkus back in the spotlight at this year's event

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

On August 14, 2025, dancers bring energy and creativity to the Red Bull Dance Your Style stage in Malmö, Sweden, thrilling the crowd during the national final event.

Dancers going head to head

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Morris - finalists in Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2025

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dance Your Style electrifies Malmö streets in 2025

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dance Your Style Final in Malmö

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dance Your Style Malmö 2025

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier 2 in Malmö

© Oskar Brewits

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier 2 in Malmö

© Oskar Brewits

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier 2 in Malmö

© Oskar Brewits

Your Top 4 from the 2nd qualifier in Malmö

© Oskar Brewits

Who rules the dancefloor? You decide!

© Oskar Brewits

The audience voting for their favourite dancer

© Oskar Brewits

Henneessy Blackout doing her thing

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Linnea on stage

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dance Your Style battle electrifies the stage

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

The battle between Master J and Louie Looselegs

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

The crowd votes for their favourite to move on to the next heat

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Zen-G charming the audience

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Tevin Not Kevin, winner of Sweden's Dance Your Style 2023

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Your Top 4 moving on to the final: Linnea, Joel, Louie Looselegs and Zen-G

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Joel electrifies the Höjden-stage during Way Out West

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Arvidos - your 2025 Dance Your Style winner

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

What a crowd - thank you Malmö!

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

The crowd voting for their favourite dacner

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Your 2025 finalists

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Arvidos will be representing Sweden at the World Final in LA

© Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

You'll find even more images on the event page.

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an all-styles, one-on-one street dance competition where the crowd decides the winner.

Sweden

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Los Angeles

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final comes to the United States for the first time.

United States
Dance
Breaking