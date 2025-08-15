Arvidos locks in the win at Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2025

With a huge crowd lining the stage as well as watching the event live on the big-screen TV just outside, the Swedish Red Bull Dance Your Style final reached new heights during Malmöfestivalen this August. The warm summer evening saw 16 talented street dancers go head-to-head in exciting dance battles, improvising moves and charming the audience.

At the end of the evening, it was dancer Arvidos who wowed the crowds with his unique locking dance moves and took the win after an exciting final battle against hip hop dancer Márcio Salvador. Next stop is representing Sweden at the World Final in L.A. this autumn.

Arvidos - your 2025 Dance Your Style winner © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

What a crowd - thank you Malmö! © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool Street dance battles as the sun set over Malmö © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

A returning highlight for Swedish street dance

Returning for a fourth year, Red Bull Dance Your Style has become a highlight on the Swedish street dance calendar. Gathering some of Sweden’s top street dancers – from locking, popping, and krumping to hip hop and house – it’s an all-styles battle where the dancers have to improvise to different types of music. They have no idea what songs the DJ will play – it could be anything from the latest hit to a piece of classical history – and must freestyle from start to finish.

Also, instead of a traditional jury, it’s the audience who decides the winner of each round, which means that dancers have to turn on their charm and pull out big moves to captivate the crowd in order to advance.

The crowd voting for their favourite dacner © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Joining forces with the festival crowd

This year, the event joined forces with two big festivals – the first qualifier took place during Way Out West in Göteborg, while the second was held the night before the final during Malmöfestivalen. The top four dancers from each event earned a spot in the final, where they were joined by eight handpicked wildcards.

Another new feature this year was a wide range of workshops available to the public during Malmöfestivalen. From dance workshops to panel talks, Malmö locals could dive deeper into the world, and culture, of street dance.

Your 2025 finalists © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Arvidos: first-time contender, first-place finisher

Participating in the event for the first time, Arvidos quickly charmed the audience with his authentic moves and unique style. The talented dancer played to his strengths, and it paid off – his next stop will be the World Final in L.A., where dancers from over 50 countries meet in a huge dance-off.

Only good vibes for the winner © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool It feels amazing! I’m so humbled by the reaction of the crowd. All my friends and family were here, and Malmö is a city close to my heart. Arvidos

Having to improvise to unknown songs and relaying on the crowd votes was a new experience to him:

“Even though you don’t know the song or the vibe, I kind of just did what I’ve always done on stage. I do a lot of clubbing, which I think helps too. Lots of my friends are DJs and play in good spots in Stockholm, so I tend to go out and dance a lot. Tonight I was just able to ‘be in the club’ but with a bit more locking. Also, the energy from the crowd was amazing. I really think they understand the authenticity of your moves and can see when you feel it vs when you don’t.”

Creatively, Arvidos draws a lot of inspiration from things outside the dance world, like anime, martial arts, and his friends – which relfects in his moves. His mental preparation comes from the boxing ring.

I’ve been boxing since I was 15 years old. That’s why I was able to push myself in the last rounds. You can’t quit in the boxing ring, so I won’t quit on the dance floor either. Arvidos

Hosts Benjamin Anderberg & Bishat Araya hyping up the crowd © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool Arvidos will be representing Sweden at the World Final in LA © Oskar Brewitz / Red Bull Content Pool

Now it’s time for the talented dancer to start preparing for the World Final in L.A. later this autumn. It will be his first time in the City of Angels, a place that’s always been high on his bucket list:

“That’s where my dance style comes from – locking – and I’m super happy to represent it in L.A. while being from Sweden. It means a lot, and I’m just glad to be able to showcase my style and who I am on the stage.”

Keep up to date with the latest new from Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final here.

03 Photo Gallery

Check out pictures from both qualifers and the final here:

