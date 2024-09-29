Here’s what went down at Sweden’s Red Bull Dance Your Style final

One-on-one dance battles, a DJ playing unknown tunes, and the crowd deciding the winner - that’s what the 16 finalists were up against at the Sweden final of Red Bull Dance Your Style in late September. At the legendary venue Nalen in Stockholm, big moves and huge energy turned the evening into a feel-good showdown between the dancers. With the audience literally climbing the stage, the contestants gave one huge performance after another, until only one dancer remained.

It was the contemporary and locking dancer Mpululu who managed to come out on top in the final battle against African style and Dancehall dancer Amelis. Her prize? Representing Sweden in the World Final in Mumbai, India later this autumn.

The full lineup at the 2024 Sweden final © Oskar Brewitz

01 Sweden's best street dancers go head to head

For a third year in a row, the global street dance competition touches down in Sweden. It’s an all-styles dance battle where dancers go head to head and, unlike most dance battles, it’s the audience who decides the winner by voting on their favourite each round.

During this past summer, dancers from all over Sweden battled it out at three qualifier events in Malmö, Stockholm and Göteborg. The top 4 from each qualifier getting a spot in the final, where they are joined by four wildcards.

Nalen was packed with moves and music © Oskar Brewitz

DJ Cheza having a good time © Emrik Jansson Host Bishat getting the crowd going © Emrik Jansson

This year the national final was hosted at Nalen in Stockholm, a historic dance venue from the early 1900s. Sold-out tickets meant the place was packed to the brim with a buzzing energy from the get-go. DJ Cheza and the hosts MC Hackey and Bishat had the crowd going as they kicked off the battles up on stage.

It was an evening with standout performances as well as some incredibly tight battles. The crowd burst out moves at every opportunity and did their utmost to cheer on and vote for their favourite dancer. From the first round of 16, the dancers got voted through to the quarterfinals and semifinals until only two remained in a final showdown.

Ashaa going all in © Emrik Jansson Robin Foxlock leviating © Emrik Jansson

02 The final battle: Amelis vs Mplululu

It was African style and Dancehall queen Amelis versus contemporary and locking dancer Mpululu who battled it out to the tunes of Zara Larsson and Farruko in the big final. It was high-energy until the very end, with the two finalists giving it their all on the dance floor. After an amazing battle and a tight vote, it was the Göteborg-based dancer Mpululu who came out on top.

Mpululu showing who's boss © Emrik Jansson Mpululu merging several dance styles into her own © Oskar Brewitz

Mpululu can't believe she's going to the World Final in India © Oskar Brewitz

“I’ve loved all the battles tonight. To see the other dancers going for it and giving it their all, you get such an exchange from each and every one. I also really enjoyed communicating with the audience”, a happy Mpululu said after the event. She can’t yet believe that she is actually going to the World Final in India: “It hasn't sunk in yet, it just feels surreal. I’ve always wanted to go to India and now I get to do so whilst representing Sweden. It feels wonderful!”

2nd place for Amelis who wowed the crowd all night long © Oskar Brewitz

Amelis secured a worthy second place. She had been charming the audience all night with her big energy moves, her style very much inspired by dance styles from the African continent as well as the Jamaican style Dancehall. Amelis had one of the most memorable battles of the evening when she met Younes in the semifinals. When their second tune dropped and the dancers went off against each other, the audience went absolutely bonkers with excitement levels reaching new heights.

“When I got voted through to the final, I just felt like I had to give it my everything. I mean, you’re so tired at that point but I wanted to give the last of what I had for the audience. I really felt like I connected with the people and that’s the most important thing for me. I felt so proud making it all the way to the final”, Amelis said after the final battle.

Amelis charmed the crowd with her big energy performances © Emrik Jansson When I got voted through to the final I just felt like I have to give it my everything. I felt so proud. Amelis

03 The tightest battle of them all: Sean Ge vs Julian Joujou

It wasn’t just the two finalists who wowed the audience, the level of dancing was incredibly high throughout the evening with some proper close-call battles. At one point, during the quarterfinal battle between Sean Ge and Julian Joujou, the voting was actually tied. An extra round had to be added, and the two contestants went another 60 seconds each to sway the audience in their favour. Sean Ge moved on with the closest of margins.

Sean Ge feeling it © Emrik Jansson Julian Joujou with the big moves © Emrik Jansson

04 The craziest song battle: Mpululu vs Sean Ge

During the battles, the dancers have no idea what song is going to come on. It’s the DJ who decides and everything from mainstream hits to old-school bangers is blasted out. DJ Cheza definitely gave the contestants a run for the money playing a huge mix, from classic tunes such as Chic’s Freak Out and ABBA's Gimme Gimme Gimme to recent hits by Kendrick Lamar, Greekazo and Zara Larsson.

The biggest surprise of the evening came during the semifinals between Mpululu and Sean Ge when the heavy beats were suddenly replaced by a beautiful string orchestra playing Beethoven’s classical piece Symphony No 5 in C minor. Not easily rattled, the two dancers took on the challenge and brought street vibes to the classical tune with both elegance and big moves.

