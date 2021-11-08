Daniel Norlin was our host for Red Bull Flick Sweden

YouTube star, TikTok sensation and musician Daniel Norlin, the man of many talents, hosted the Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick. We took the opportunity to speak with Daniel about social media, games and a lot more. It's always interesting hearing the big creators' talk about what they know best - and Daniel Norlin's been in the game for a while. In case you've missed some of the previous interviews we had, check out Swebliss , Konrad , c0mparn , Anna Cramling and AnnieFuchsia ! Anyway, let's check out what Daniel said! Enjoy 🎉

Tjena Daniel! How come you started with YouTube?

Me and my friend were inspired by big prankster YouTubers from USA [VitalyZdTV and Roman Atwood]. So, me and my friend started a prank channel in 2013, which we called NormelTV. We made fun international pranks, social experiments and viral videos. Our biggest video got over 16 million views. We haven’t been active since 2016 though. Directly after, we started another Swedish vlogging channel together and later made our own Swedish channels where we both are active on right now.

How did you start with the music?

I started making music in 2019 when I first released a parody song on a viral song made by a Swedish rapper. The feedback was great, which gave me motivation to make more music. I’ve released a total of 7-8 songs since then.

You're a very successful creator - why makes you, you?

I think it’s my unique style of doing videos. I also make a lot of pranks in public, which is quite unusual in Sweden, so I guess I stand out. I am the biggest public prankster in Sweden right now.

What makes you motivated?

I’m inspired by other creators, and I love when I get people to smile. I also love being free and work wherever I want. Traveling the world has been my motivation, as I do it a lot in my work.

Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin © Elias Gammelgård If it's a funny or interesting trend, then I always strive to be one of the first ones to implement it. Daniel Norlin on new trends

What are your thoughts on CS:GO?

CS in general has been a game of my childhood. That’s the first game I got on my PC and the one that made me addicted to games. What I loved most in CS is the Surfing mechanic. I’m not playing that much nowadays. But I love seeing other people play. There are so many pro players in Sweden, and it’s amazing how it is a ”sport” now.

Daniel Norlin interviewing Bagcibrothers © Elias Gammelgård I want to be an entertainer, travel the world and do music! Daniel Norlin on where he sees himself in five years

What about Red Bull Flick?

As CS:GO is such a big game, it’s such a great initiative and idea from Red Bull. People have fun, connect and share memories together. We need more tournaments like Red Bull Flick!

Daniel Norlin together with Tutsi and 7licious © Elias Gammelgård

Daniel Norlin hosted the Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick © Elias Gammelgård

Five fast ones

Favorite game? Rocket League

Favorite console? Playstation

Hardest boss in game? Must be a boss from Crash Bandicoot or Runescape (Yeah, I played Runescape when I was young!)

Next-gen or Old School? Next-gen. I love good graphics

Nights at home or out doing videos? Both!

It seems like everybody had a good time at the Sphere! © Elias Gammelgård

