Discovering Verbier’s wild side

Verbier. When it comes to skiing, those seven letters is a sign of pure world-class. We’re talking one of the classic ski resorts of both the Alps, and the entire world, with a massive lift system, known as the 4 Vallées , and a bustling, glamorous, village to match. Not to mention the skiing itself with endless pistes and off-piste terrain that dreams are made off. Mont Fort and Mont Gelé are home to some of the best, resort-based free riding and backcountry skiing in the known universe. And of course, there’s the infamous Bec des Rosses with its steep and intimidating north face that hosts the finale of the Freeride World Tour at the end of March every year, a true test piece for the world’s best skiers and snowboarders.

August and not a drop of snow in Verbier town. © Emrik Jansson

But now it’s August, the snow has melted away and another side of Verbier shows its true colors, the one on two wheels and dirt.

Day 1: Verbier Bike Park

Flow upon flow in the park. © Emrik Jansson

We start out with checking out the bike park in a thick fog and light rain, effectively closing the top lift to Fontanet and making any form of exploration outside the park itself pretty much impossible in the process. We’re not complaining though as we’re bouncing down Tsoupu , a blue flow trail with plenty of jumps and excitement that ends up with us being spit out just behind the first green on the Verbier golf course, before continuing on the tighter and more rugged Tire’s Fire singletrack. We end up back at the foot of the Médran cable car, some 645 vertical meters below the start.

Next up in the fog I head right out of the top station and dive into the red labelled Wouaiy trail.

Diving into the fog. © Emrik Jansson

The trail names in the bike park is a chapter of its own, they’re all in the local dialect and pretty much impossible to pronounce for anyone hailing from outside the Bagnes valley.

Wouaiy, however, quickly turns into an immediate favourite of mine. It’s a highly challenging red trail with plenty of flow with a healthy side of tech along the way. It’s one of those trails that just sucks you in as you try to master sequence after sequence until you have the whole trail somewhat dialed in. The turns are fairly wide open, keeping the speeds up but today's slippery surface keeps me on my toes all the way down.

Getting to Verbier is easy thanks to the Swiss train system. © Emrik Jansson

Two days are far from enough to discover the riding in Verbier, and we sadly have to sit out riding the Bortabitche trail from Fontanet with its mega-long bridge running through a minefield of rocks, and the five-kilometer flow trail down to la Tzoumaz. Next time!

Day 2: Exploring outside the park

There are plenty of trails to ride outside the park. © Emrik Jansson

However good the bike park trails are, it’s still fairly small. The main reason we’ve come here is to experience the more alpine side of the riding. For our next morning, we take the gondola down the valley to meet up with local legend Ludo May at the Le Châble parking lot. May, born and raised, and still living just a few hundred meters from the lift, has made a name for himself on the Enduro World Series and stage races such as the legendary Trans-Provence, both of which he has figured in the top-ten on numerous occasions. His skinny but athletic frame tells us he’s no stranger to the kind of riding he has served up for us today, high alpine singletrack. We load up his van and head up the Bruson side of the Verbier valley . Behind the wheels sits no other than Jérôme Caroli, another Verbier local who races on the UCI world cup downhill circuit , but is currently out with concussion symptoms.

Ludo May, todays' guide and one of the top EWS racers. © Emrik Jansson

Come winter, the Bruson lifts offer some of the best tree skiing in the entire 4 Vallées lift system.

Come winter, the Bruson lifts offer some of the best tree skiing in the entire 4 Vallées lift system. Caroli stops the van, points at a big rock feature next to the gravel road, and shows us a photo of himself launching a massive backflip on his skis off said rock. He grins from ear to ear. It’s pretty obvious that both these guys are true mountain men, equally good whether there’s snow or dirt on the ground.

We continue on a narrow road past small houses, driving through a maze of switchbacks until we reach our final destination right next to a small farm, just below the Six Blanc peak and a mountainside I remember skiing during a great powder day a few years back.

We unload our bikes, say our thanks to Jérôme for driving us and set out alongside a ridge in the morning mist.

Tobias and May at the start of a big day out. © Emrik Jansson

On the other side of the valley, we can see Mont Fort and the backside of Bec des Rosses peaking up above the clouds. The trail ahead of us winds its way forward as it clings to a steep mountainside surrounded by heather and alpine fir trees. Ludo is in his right element, flowing like water along the trail with an impressive, light touch on his bike and confidence stemming from a lifetime of riding this kind of terrain. He pops off small rocks and smears turns with ease, it’s a pure joy to watch from my position a few meters behind his rear wheel.

Ludo May in his element. © Emrik Jansson

The traverse trail ends with a punchy climb onto a small gravel road that leads us to a small farm above the treeline. A beaten-up, old Toyota 4WD is parked next to a large farmhouse and the farmer walks around outside overlooking his herd of cows, grazing the field below. The combined noise from the massive cowbells around produces a symphony of chaos, topped with the spicy smell of dung.

– Hey look, they’re fighting cows, says Ludo.

Cows feel like they are apart of the landscape over here. © Emrik Jansson

Two of the cows enter a private staring-down session before they crash their horns right into each other and engage in a quick fight over a particularly delicious patch of grass.

Our own fight lies ahead as we board our carbon steeds and start the last climb towards Col de Mille across a wast mountain meadow. My breathing becomes heavier and more and more frequent as I try to squeeze oxygen from the thin mountain air. Ludo, however, seems as relaxed as when we met him in the valley this morning.

Toyotas and old barns. © Emrik Jansson

The last part up to the hut is so steep we have to get off our bikes and push the last part. Ludo, again being the outerwordly good bike handler he is, gets back on his bike and starts pedalling his bike uphill, negotiating a few, insanely steep and tight, switchbacks by more or less jumping around them with both wheels locked. Me and Emrik stares at each other in awe, equally humiliated and impressed.

We stop for hearty mountain lunch at the Cabane du Col de Mille at a whopping 2 480 meters above sea level. Ludo points out a trail just above the hut.

– That’s were we shot the sequence with me, Thomas Vanderham and Wade Simmons in the movie.

The movie is none other than the 2012 classic Strength in Numbers by Anthill Films were a young May starred alongside some of the biggest names in freeride mountain biking.

The views are actually ridiculous. © Emrik Jansson

We finish our lunch, board our bikes and head down a long, narrow ridge down towards the valley. Suddenly we run into a herd of cows which means we both have to negotiate a few technical turns with plenty of loose rock and simultaneously avoid hitting cattle in the process.

The trail continues in its alpine fashion for something that feels like an eternity, overlooking the Mont Fort and Rosablanche massif basking in the sunlight on the other side of the valley the entire time.

"...Ludo suddenly stops and heads into the forest." © Emrik Jansson

We make a sharp left by a small, greenish alpine lake and drop in on a steep trail called Les Beutsons with a section of switchback after switchback on top of one another. After rolling down a steep bench into the trees, Ludo suddenly stops and heads into the forest. He emerges after a minute with a big mushroom in his hand. He pulls out a cloth bag from his backpack to put the mushroom in, collecting food is all part of his riding routine.

– Looks like I have dinner for tonight, he grins.

The trail keeps pushing downward, getting a bit flatter and wider before we drop out onto a tarmac road. We take a minute’s rest before May steps on the gas again and we drop into a steep section of trail with more switchbacks, served up loose and technical. Ludo once again impresses the hell out of me as he does nose wheelies around the hairpins without slowing down one bit. One small mistake and you fly over the edge and tumble forever in the dense forest, something he doesn’t pay any attention to whatsoever. It’s pretty obvious why this guy has been one of the top enduro riders in the world, he sure knows how to handle a bike in the most technically demanding situations.

Ludo is at home on the trails and terrain. © Emrik Jansson

We negotiate a final stretch of high-speed chunder before we drop out onto a pedestrian to finish our epic ride. May leaves his bike and heads into the trees once again, searching for another batch of mushrooms before we roll along the valley floor back the Le Châble and our gondola ride back up the hill to the Verbier village and après ride beers.

It’s been said many times before, but you simply can’t beat riding on the wheel of a local if you want to experience the best trails a place has to offer. Verbier has plenty of alpine goodness to be had if you just know were to look. Something we know we have to come back for in not too long.

GOOD TO KNOW

The bike park

9 trails

3 lifts

More info here.

Enduro trails

211 kilometres of official enduro trails.v You can catch a ride with the post bus from Le Châble to Moay, a bit below were we stopped. Book in advance valais@carpostal.ch

Bike shop

Guide

Stay

Le Chamois: Bike-friendly hotel in the heart of the Verbier village, run by true mountain people. Complete with a secure bike storage room with a repair stand and a floor pump.

Eat

Le Fer a Cheval : Classic Verbier joint for both dinner and late-night drinks.

Le Carrefour: If rösti is your thing (and it should be) then this panoramic restaurant in the upper part of the village is your best bet.

Le Caveau: Simply the best raclette (and staff) in town. Not to be missed!