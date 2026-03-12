DJ Tennis ahead of Stockholm: “B2B is a learning process”

DJ Tennis: I’m Italian. I grew up in Sicily but also spent some time in the United States and in Parma in the north of Italy.

Originally, I studied computer science. You know how parents say “you have to find a real job” so the idea was engineering. But at the same time my passion was always music. On the side of my normal job, I worked in a record shop for a long time, and I was also working in radio as a speaker and DJ. Eventually I realized maybe I could actually do this as a job.

That’s how I first approached music professionally. I also realized that being a computer engineer was not fun for me. It was a very boring environment, and I didn’t feel the passion.

So, I started touring with punk rock bands. From there I became a DJ and a selector, and I’ve always been a big record collector.

In 2010 I started the label Life and Death, where artists like Tale Of Us released early music and later became a huge success. From that point I understood this was my career: being a DJ, running a label, promoting artists.