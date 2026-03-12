DJ Tennis will be playing together with Axel Boman, Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless at Red Bull Back2Beyond on March 27th in STockohlm, Sweden.
© UTA
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DJ Tennis ahead of Stockholm: “B2B is a learning process”

In an exclusive interview ahead of Red Bull Back2Beyond, DJ Tennis shares his thoughts on musical roots, DJ trust and why back-to-backs are a conversation, not a competition.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Back2Beyond

Axel Boman invites his friends to Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm. 4 DJs playing in pairs across three scenes, back-to-back, all night - get ready for a huge night out. Get your tickets today!

SwedenBanan-Kompaniet, Stockholm, Sweden
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Italian DJ and Life and Death label founder DJ Tennis returns to Stockholm for Red Bull Back2Beyond on March 27th. He joins Axel Boman, Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless for a night of back-to-back DJ sets. Ahead of the event, he talks about his punk roots, the influence of Italo disco, and why the back-to-back DJ format is less about competition and more about musical conversation.
Back-to-backs (B2B), when two DJs play side by side, sharing the decks and taking turns selecting tracks is slightly trickier and more unpredictable than a normal DJ set. Yet, it’s an exciting learning process for DJs, that often results in the most unique and memorable sets. DJ Tennis describes it a little like "speed dating".
Keep reading to find out why.
DJ Tennis will play at Red Bull Symphonic on the 27th of March in Stockholm.

DJ Tennis is excited to return to Stockholm to play back-to-backs

© Iain Forbes

DJ Tennis interview: punk roots, Italo disco, and B2Bs

Where did you grow up and how did you first get into music?

DJ Tennis: I’m Italian. I grew up in Sicily but also spent some time in the United States and in Parma in the north of Italy.

Originally, I studied computer science. You know how parents say “you have to find a real job” so the idea was engineering. But at the same time my passion was always music. On the side of my normal job, I worked in a record shop for a long time, and I was also working in radio as a speaker and DJ. Eventually I realized maybe I could actually do this as a job.

That’s how I first approached music professionally. I also realized that being a computer engineer was not fun for me. It was a very boring environment, and I didn’t feel the passion.

So, I started touring with punk rock bands. From there I became a DJ and a selector, and I’ve always been a big record collector.

In 2010 I started the label Life and Death, where artists like Tale Of Us released early music and later became a huge success. From that point I understood this was my career: being a DJ, running a label, promoting artists.

When did you realize music could actually become your career?

When I started touring with punk bands in the early ’90s. That’s when I realized maybe I could actually make a living from music. Because that’s always the question: can you survive doing this?

At the same time, I also needed to convince my parents. They were worried, of course. At one point I took them to Panorama Bar in Berlin to see me play, to convince them.

What do your parents think about your career today?

They are super proud. I think they realized times have changed. They saw that this is what makes me happy, and that I was successful at what I was doing. So eventually they understood it was worth it.

What musical influences shaped your DJ sound?

I grew up listening to underground punk and indie music. But at the same time, I was very influenced by Italo disco from the ’80s. That was actually the music I played on the radio when I had my show.

Later I became influenced by the evolution of electronic music and technology, things like industrial house and the early IDM scene. Artists like Aphex Twin and labels like Warp Records were very important.

As a DJ I eventually became known for playing disco, house and electronic music. But honestly, my style is hard to define with one word. When people ask, I usually just say “house” because it’s the easiest answer. In reality it’s a mix of many things: disco, experimental electronic music and house.

My style is hard to define. When people ask, I usually just say “house” ... but in reality it’s a mix of many things: disco, experimental electronic music and house.
Dj Tennis

In your opinion, what makes a great DJ?

First of all, a DJ has to earn the trust of the crowd. When people don’t know you, that takes work. It takes experience and time to build that trust.

But once you have it, then you can go outside the comfort zone. You don’t always have to give people exactly what they expect. That’s actually what I enjoy the most. I like when a set is not predictable. When people come up afterwards and say: “I never heard something like this before”. Or “I didn’t think I would like this music, but I loved the set”.

When that happens, I feel like my mission is accomplished.

What makes a back-to-back DJ set special?

Back-to-back is really a conversation. It’s about mutual trust between the DJs. You listen to what the other DJ is saying musically, and then you answer.

It’s never about competition or proving you’re better than someone else. It’s a learning process. You share ideas and you discover music together.
DJ Tennis on what makes B2B special

What do you think about the lineup for Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm?

I’m very happy about it. Axel, Jennifer and Jules are all artists I really admire. I’m a big fan of their work.

And I also like the concept of moving between different back-to-backs during the night. It’s challenging, but it’s also a very inspiring process.

Have you done something similar before?

Yes, actually. I once organized an event where different DJs were playing in different rooms, and we kept switching between rooms to do different back-to-back sets. So throughout the night I ended up playing three or four different sets with different artists.

Pulsating crowd dances as Red Bull Back2Beyond takes over Garage Klub in Antwerp, Belgium on December 13, 2025, with electric energy and vibrant lighting setting the night alight

Red Bull Back2Beyond is based on b2b sets but takes it to the next level

© Annika Wallis / Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the biggest challenge with switching between multiple back-to-back partners?

The challenge is resetting, restarting and readapting.

Every time you switch, you have to adapt to a new musical conversation. You leave one groove and start another one with a different artist. So, as you can imagine it’s a challenge. But a positive challenge. A learning process.

In a way it’s like speed dating.

You’ve played Stockholm several times. What’s your relationship with the city?

I’ve played here multiple times, at Berns and other venues. I think this might be the fifth time. I really love playing in Stockholm.

Stockholm has a strong electronic music history, but it’s quite different from Southern European scenes or the French scene. What makes it special is that there isn’t a huge club scene like in some other cities. Because of that, when events happen there’s a lot of excitement.

You’ll also be playing with Axel. What makes that collaboration special?

Axel is one of my favourite DJs in the world. We’re also very good friends; we’ve known each other for probably fifteen years. We’ve shared a lot of music and played back-to-back many times.

For me he’s not only an amazing DJ, but also a big reference point as a creator and producer. And of course, he’s a great friend - that makes it even more special.

Do you plan your DJ sets in advance?

No, never. I don’t plan my sets and I don’t plan back-to-backs either. I like to keep every option open because that’s the exciting part!

I don’t plan my sets and I don’t plan back-to-backs either. I like to keep every option open because that’s the exciting part!
DJ Tennis
DJ Tennis during a photoshoot on the streets.

DJ Tennis plays at festivals and clubs all over the world

© Iain Forbes

How do you decide where to take a set musically?

There’s never a single moment where you decide to change direction. It’s all about the environment, the audience response, your mood, even the records you’ve been listening to recently. There are just a lot of different factors, many moving parts.

People can expect great music, but they shouldn’t expect just one genre. All of us playing are very eclectic.
DJ Tennis

What can the Stockholm crowd expect from Red Bull Back2Beyond?

A very exciting night! There’s incredible talent behind the decks and a lot of variety. The music will go in many directions.

People can expect great music, but they shouldn’t expect just one genre. All of us playing are very eclectic.

With decades of experience behind the decks, DJ Tennis still approaches DJing as a conversation rather than a performance. At Red Bull Back2Beyond Stockholm, the audience can expect an unpredictable night of back-to-back sets mixing all kinds of genres and music.
Read more about the event and secure your ticket here.

Part of this story

Red Bull Back2Beyond

Axel Boman invites his friends to Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm. 4 DJs playing in pairs across three scenes, back-to-back, all night - get ready for a huge night out. Get your tickets today!

SwedenBanan-Kompaniet, Stockholm, Sweden
View Event Info
MC Battle
Music