DJ Tennis ahead of Stockholm: “B2B is a learning process”
DJ Tennis interview: punk roots, Italo disco, and B2Bs
Where did you grow up and how did you first get into music?
I’m Italian. I grew up in Sicily but also spent some time in the United States and in Parma in the north of Italy.
Originally, I studied computer science. You know how parents say “you have to find a real job” so the idea was engineering. But at the same time my passion was always music. On the side of my normal job, I worked in a record shop for a long time, and I was also working in radio as a speaker and DJ. Eventually I realized maybe I could actually do this as a job.
That’s how I first approached music professionally. I also realized that being a computer engineer was not fun for me. It was a very boring environment, and I didn’t feel the passion.
So, I started touring with punk rock bands. From there I became a DJ and a selector, and I’ve always been a big record collector.
In 2010 I started the label Life and Death, where artists like Tale Of Us released early music and later became a huge success. From that point I understood this was my career: being a DJ, running a label, promoting artists.
When did you realize music could actually become your career?
When I started touring with punk bands in the early ’90s. That’s when I realized maybe I could actually make a living from music. Because that’s always the question: can you survive doing this?
At the same time, I also needed to convince my parents. They were worried, of course. At one point I took them to Panorama Bar in Berlin to see me play, to convince them.
What do your parents think about your career today?
They are super proud. I think they realized times have changed. They saw that this is what makes me happy, and that I was successful at what I was doing. So eventually they understood it was worth it.
What musical influences shaped your DJ sound?
I grew up listening to underground punk and indie music. But at the same time, I was very influenced by Italo disco from the ’80s. That was actually the music I played on the radio when I had my show.
Later I became influenced by the evolution of electronic music and technology, things like industrial house and the early IDM scene. Artists like Aphex Twin and labels like Warp Records were very important.
As a DJ I eventually became known for playing disco, house and electronic music. But honestly, my style is hard to define with one word. When people ask, I usually just say “house” because it’s the easiest answer. In reality it’s a mix of many things: disco, experimental electronic music and house.
My style is hard to define. When people ask, I usually just say “house” ... but in reality it’s a mix of many things: disco, experimental electronic music and house.
In your opinion, what makes a great DJ?
First of all, a DJ has to earn the trust of the crowd. When people don’t know you, that takes work. It takes experience and time to build that trust.
But once you have it, then you can go outside the comfort zone. You don’t always have to give people exactly what they expect. That’s actually what I enjoy the most. I like when a set is not predictable. When people come up afterwards and say: “I never heard something like this before”. Or “I didn’t think I would like this music, but I loved the set”.
When that happens, I feel like my mission is accomplished.
What makes a back-to-back DJ set special?
Back-to-back is really a conversation. It’s about mutual trust between the DJs. You listen to what the other DJ is saying musically, and then you answer.
It’s never about competition or proving you’re better than someone else. It’s a learning process. You share ideas and you discover music together.
What do you think about the lineup for Red Bull Back2Beyond in Stockholm?
I’m very happy about it. Axel, Jennifer and Jules are all artists I really admire. I’m a big fan of their work.
And I also like the concept of moving between different back-to-backs during the night. It’s challenging, but it’s also a very inspiring process.
Have you done something similar before?
Yes, actually. I once organized an event where different DJs were playing in different rooms, and we kept switching between rooms to do different back-to-back sets. So throughout the night I ended up playing three or four different sets with different artists.
What’s the biggest challenge with switching between multiple back-to-back partners?
The challenge is resetting, restarting and readapting.
Every time you switch, you have to adapt to a new musical conversation. You leave one groove and start another one with a different artist. So, as you can imagine it’s a challenge. But a positive challenge. A learning process.
In a way it’s like speed dating.
You’ve played Stockholm several times. What’s your relationship with the city?
I’ve played here multiple times, at Berns and other venues. I think this might be the fifth time. I really love playing in Stockholm.
Stockholm has a strong electronic music history, but it’s quite different from Southern European scenes or the French scene. What makes it special is that there isn’t a huge club scene like in some other cities. Because of that, when events happen there’s a lot of excitement.
You’ll also be playing with Axel. What makes that collaboration special?
Axel is one of my favourite DJs in the world. We’re also very good friends; we’ve known each other for probably fifteen years. We’ve shared a lot of music and played back-to-back many times.
For me he’s not only an amazing DJ, but also a big reference point as a creator and producer. And of course, he’s a great friend - that makes it even more special.
Do you plan your DJ sets in advance?
No, never. I don’t plan my sets and I don’t plan back-to-backs either. I like to keep every option open because that’s the exciting part!
I don’t plan my sets and I don’t plan back-to-backs either. I like to keep every option open because that’s the exciting part!
How do you decide where to take a set musically?
There’s never a single moment where you decide to change direction. It’s all about the environment, the audience response, your mood, even the records you’ve been listening to recently. There are just a lot of different factors, many moving parts.
People can expect great music, but they shouldn’t expect just one genre. All of us playing are very eclectic.
What can the Stockholm crowd expect from Red Bull Back2Beyond?
A very exciting night! There’s incredible talent behind the decks and a lot of variety. The music will go in many directions.
People can expect great music, but they shouldn’t expect just one genre. All of us playing are very eclectic.