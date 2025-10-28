Gaming
© Luc Bouchon / DreamHack
esports
DreamHack Stockholm is coming: check out these new exciting events & games
The biggest celebration of gaming culture is coming to Stockholm. From November 28–30, DreamHack turns the city into a 3-day playground for gamers, creators, and anyone who lives and breathes pixels.
It’s a massive playground for pros and amateurs alike - packed with esports tournaments, cosplay showdowns, creator meetups, gaming expos, and all-night LAN battles, all under one roof.
Every corner’s buzzing with something to play, watch, or talk about. This year’s lineup is packed and a proper showcase of speed, skill, and creativity. Think competitions that’ll get your pulse racing, hands-on experiences built to test your reflexes, and epic showdowns that’ll have entire nations on their feet.
So, whether you’re there to play, explore, or just soak it all in, here are some exciting new events, games and areas that'll give your Dreamhack experience a proper energy boost.
01
Step into the world of Red Bull Racing
One of the new additions to this year’s Dreamhack is Red Bull Gaming Sphere On Tour, bringing you the fast-paced world of Red Bull Racing right to the expo floor. Get ready to swap your controller for a wheel gun in the F1 Pit Stop Challenge and see how fast you can change a tyre on a Formula 1 car. Prefer to drive? Take a seat in one of the F1 simulators and put your racing lines to the test. This is your chance to race your buddies, or the leaderboard, and become part of Red Bull Racing’s world for a while.
And remember to check out the real-life Red Bull F1 car on display while awaiting your turn!
- When: Friday-Sunday, Always On
- Where: Red Bull Gaming Sphere On Tour, Expo Area
- What: F1 Pit Stop Challenge, F1 Sim racing, Red Bull F1 display car + console corner
- More about Red Bull Gaming Sphere
02
Watch the national final of Red Bull Tetris
There’s something timeless about Tetris - that mix of lightning-fast reflexes and satisfying puzzle mastery. And now, the classic is getting a serious energy boost: for the first time ever, the Red Bull Tetris National Final is landing at DreamHack.
Eight of Sweden’s top Tetris players will go head-to-head, racing for ultimate Tetromino glory and a golden ticket to the World Final in Dubai later this year. It’s brains, speed, and precision all packed into one big showdown.
So come watch the blocks drop live, cheer for your favourites, and witness some next-level brick-laying action.
Think you’ve got what it takes? You can still qualify for the national final until October 29 - just head over to the event page and stack your way to the top.
- When: Saturday, time TBC
- Where: AOC, Expo Area
- More info: Event page
03
Don’t miss the ultimate Rush B showdown between Sweden and Finland
Get ready for a Counter-Strike showdown that’s all gas, no brakes. Red Bull Rush B came to life for the first time last year, and is now back on popular demand. This version strips the game down to its most chaotic core: mirrored B-site maps, no pauses, no room for error. It’s fast, loud, it’s non-stop Rush B!
Watch a celeb-packed Team Sweden go head-to-head with Team Finland in a high-pressure showdown match where national bragging rights are on the line. Expect short rounds, big plays, and a crowd that’s anything but quiet.
- When: Sunday, time TBC
- Where: Main Stage
- More info: Event page
Think you belong on Team Sweden? Test your Rush B skills over on Esplay, where qualifiers and finals are running all through October. Winners get VIP tickets to DreamHack, gaming gear from AOC and, most importantly, a shot at joining Team Sweden.
04
Creators! This is your new home base
The Red Bull Creator Hub is built for content makers who want to level up their ideas, collab with others, or just shoot in a pro setup. Think plug-and-play stations, flexible production spots, and plenty of chances to meet other creators, gamers and fans.
Want in? Shoot an email to gaming-sweden@redbull.com with your creator name, platforms, and what you’d bring to the hub.
05
Plenty more
There is plenty more to explore at Dreamhack Stockholm – head over to their website to see the full programme.
See you at DreamHack Stockholm!