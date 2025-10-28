DreamHack Stockholm is coming: check out these new exciting events & games

One of the new additions to this year’s Dreamhack is Red Bull Gaming Sphere On Tour , bringing you the fast-paced world of Red Bull Racing right to the expo floor. Get ready to swap your controller for a wheel gun in the F1 Pit Stop Challenge and see how fast you can change a tyre on a Formula 1 car. Prefer to drive? Take a seat in one of the F1 simulators and put your racing lines to the test. This is your chance to race your buddies, or the leaderboard, and become part of Red Bull Racing’s world for a while.