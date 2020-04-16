These 6 dystopian games will cheer you up

Follow Red Bull Gaming on Facebook to get the latest gaming news straight to your feed.

BioShock

The wonderfully eerie and beautifully sinister worlds of Bioshock have spooked and engaged gamers for years. Unearthly yet recognizable, the worlds of Columbia and Rapture are the developers views of how an dystopian society looks like. Bioshock Infinite drops the player in the wild western steampunk world of Columbia, where you immediately get caught up in a civil war. The world of Rapture, in the original Bioshock , is something else entirely. The premise sees you surviving in a once thriving underwater city, a place where the elites gathered and brilliant scientists had sanctuary and freedom. But in all good dystopian stories, something went wrong. Terribly wrong. Both games presents the player with stunning architecture, engaging characters and exciting action.

BioShock Infinite is beautiful © 2K Games

Half-Life

The Half-Life franchise has made a special mark in the gaming world. Gordon Freeman and the rest of the gang keeps revolutionizing how games are perceived. With the latest addition to the franchise, Half-Life: Alyx , the developers Valve has set a new standard how VR-games are made. A game so well calibrated and balanced that developers will be heavily influenced by in future projects. The whole Half-Life series starts off with a failed experiment in a research facility called Black Mesa (Area 51?!) that opens up a portal to another dimension. And guess what? All hell breaks loose. Hostile entities wish to control the earth - and you are the only one who can stop them. In Half-Life 2 the enemies' changed but the objective is the same.Literally everything has gone down the drain, and humanity lives in cities (read prisons) controlled by a multidimensional empire. And of course, you are the only one who can make a difference.

Well, hello Gordon © Valve

Fallout

Perhaps the most famous dystopian franchise in the world: the Fallout series, really made it fun being left alive after a nuclear war. Riding out the apocalypse in a "vault", before staggering out into the new world is almost an iconic scene amongst gamers. Even though the play style changed from turn based RPG in Fallout and Fallout 2 to a more action-influenced first person shooter RPG in Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 , the series has kept its unique "feeling". Even the mobile simulation Fallout Shelter 's got the magical charm of the wasteland-saga. Whatever your playing style preference is, the Fallout series will keep you covered.

Fallout 4 © Bethesda

Dying Light

A virus outbreak with unknown effects. A city torn and ravaged lies in its wake. The beginning of a familiar story, right? However, nothing about this game is ordinary. You play the part of the undercover agent Kyle Crane who's objective is to infiltrate the ruined city of Harran. The game has a dynamic day-to-night mechanic - where you, during the day, complete tasks and help your allies, and during the night, try to survive the zombie onslaught. Dying Light is one of those games that you'll keep on coming back to.

Loads of sunsets in dystopian games = FACT © [unknown]

Resident Evil

THE zombie apocalypse game. The Resident Evil franchise has scared its audience since 1996, and is still as relevant as ever. Resident Evil centralizes around the Umbrella Corporation: a massive global pharmaceutical company. Unknown to the public, Umbrella also researches genetic engineering. What could go wrong? If popular culture history's got anything to teach us: don't mess with nature. Umbrella creates the T-virus, which in turn, creates zombies. Ever since the start of the series it's been widely popular. Several sequels and several remakes later, Resident Evil IS the most popular zombie-franchise in history and arguably one of the best gaming series ever.

Don't look behind you... © Resident Evil 3 Remake

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The beautiful Horizon: Zero Dawn is an explosion of vibrant colors and cool technology. The storyline in this game is that the world has been taken over by machines. Humanity lives in tribes, not unlike our earlier ancestors. However, technological enhancements are implemented in the tribes reality, making them a more serious threat to the machines. In stark contrast to many other dystopian games, Horizon: Zero Dawn's open world is full of life with clear, strong colors and is a treat to explore.

Horizon: Zero Dawn's world is amazing and diverse © Horizon: Zero Dawn