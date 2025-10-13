Third time’s the charm? Emil Johansson is ready for Rampage

Changing smooth Slopestyle courses for Utah’s treacherous terrain is Sweden’s Emil Johansson , one of eighteen male riders who’ve qualified for Red Bull Rampage this year. With his 14 Crankworx wins, Emil is without a doubt the King of Slopestyle ( watch his story on TV4 Play ) – but Red Bull Rampage is a different game.

It isn’t coined one of the world’s gnarliest mountain bike event for no reason. At Red Bull Rampage riders must dig and build their own line down the mountain before riding them to perfection on competition day. Facing no fall zones, steep cliffs, loose rock - and the odd tarantula - Utah’s non-forgiving desert demands absolute commitment from the athletes.

“Red Bull Rampage definitely gives me more butterflies right now seen to where I am in my career”, Emil says as he prepares to take on the event for the third time. “I have more than 15 Crankworx Slopestyle starts behind me but only two Red Bull Rampage starts. This event is exciting and I feel like I develop a lot every time I show up”.

Watch Emil and the freeride elite in Utah’s desert on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 18:00 CET on Red Bull TV . Catch the women’s final on Thursday October 16th!

Emil's last time out at Red Bull Rampage was 2023 © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Quick Facts about Red Bull Rampage Almost two decades of Red Bull Rampage This year marks the 19th Red Bull Rampage. Emil is competing for the third time Emil placed 12th in 2019 and 7th in 2023.

Emil’s third time at Red Bull Rampage

Two goes at Red Bull Rampage, two impressive results. Even though freeriding isn’t Emil’s primary genre, he definitely has a knack for it. His first-ever run was coined “a rookies run for the history books” and his second performance earned him the “Best Style” Award. With that kind of track record, what are his expectations for his third Red Bull Rampage?

5 min Experience Red Bull Rampage through the eyes of Emil Johansson Get a glimpse into the Red Bull Rampage experience with Emil Johansson.

“I’ve had no real expectations ahead of this year as I’ve not known what the site where we are digging and competing looks like. So, in a way I’ve felt pretty relaxed leading up to it” Emil says. “A lot has happened since my first time here 2019. Back then, I was a sponge – I was here to soak in all the information and experience that I could. 2019-Emil was there to learn. It means that today I can take on the event completely differently.”

Emil and crew out scouting a line down the mountain © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool The crew has eight days to build a new line from scratch © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Back from injury

Because of overlapping competitions and injuries, Emil has only managed two starts out in Utah’s desert. He returns in 2025, six years after his first experience, full of experience and, finally, injury-free.

Emil reflects on the last two years of broken bones, surgeries and rehab: “some days it’s been hard to see the light in the tunnel, for sure, but you just keep at it and suddenly you are out the other end. Biking is what I love doing so then the work feels worth it”.

In August he put down a full Slopestyle contest run for the first time in two years – and won! “Winning Red Bull Joyride feels pretty unbelievable after the last two years, but my goal was always to get back on top. The plan was to be back for Crankworx Australia in May but then I crashed and broke my ribs and collarbone out there. It kind of lowered my expectations for Whistler, so taking the win was beyond expectations”.

Taking the win was "beyond my expectations" Emil says © Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johansson celebrates his 4th Red Bull Joyride win © Robin O'Neill / Red Bull Content Pool

Emil, not just a Slopestyle athlete

With Emil's incredible success and domination in Slopestyle, what is makes him want to step into the world of freeriding and the rough, exposed mountainsides of Red Bull Rampage?

“Slopestyle has been my primary competition format but it’s far from the only thing I define myself as, as a mountain biker. Biking is so much more than just Slopestyle and freeriding events is something I really enjoy taking part in. It’s a shame there aren’t more!”, Emil says and continues, “It definitely gives me a bigger buzz at the moment - the challenge of it and learning so many new things”.

Perfectly shaped and groomed Slopestyle courses are very different to... © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool ... the loose, rocky and exposed terrain at Red Bull Rampage © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

What to expect from Emil’s run

“I hope to be able to have a little bit of everything in my line – big drops, technical sections and big tricks. I want a good overall impression and nice flow”, Emil says as he and his all-Swedish dig team works hard to make it happen. The trio are not allowed any power tools so the entire line is built by hand over eight days!

By race day, the line must be fully built, tested, and ready for Emil to send from top to bottom. But when it comes to competition runs, at what point does a rider of Emil’s calibre feel satisfied with their performance at Red Bull Rampage?

“That’s kind of hard to say – there are so many parts to it and so many things I want to fit in. If I manage a top-to-bottom run and to build the line I want, that’s a win in itself. Then if I manage to land a run on top of that it would be amazing. That’s the joy of the whole competition for me: to make something unrideable, ridable - and trying to do it in the best possible way”.