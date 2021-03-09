Must watch: Emil Johansson's 6 best videos

With his technical and smooth riding style Swedish Slopestyle rider Emil Johansson has been impressing jurys, fans and competitors for the past couple of years. Despite his young age, he has already made a huge mark on the scene and is currently one of the best riders in the world.

However, his road to the top hasn’t been all that straight-forward. It all started in 2017 when Emil Johansson burst onto the world stage with a big bang becoming the world’s youngest FMB World Champion ever in his rookie year on the circuit. And while it looked like he was heading straight for the stars, the young talent disappeared from the competition scene the following year fighting not one, but two autoimmune diseases. It became so bad that Johansson didn’t think he would ever ride a bike again. Despite a tough year, crippling back pain and barely riding his bike for 12 months, the young talent made an emotional appearance at Red Bull Joyride in 2018 taking an astonishing 4th place.

It wasn’t until June 2019 that Johansson truly made his big comeback taking 2nd place at the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle. Since then, he has gone on to win several Crankworx Slopestyle competitions, competing in the famous freeride event Red Bull Rampage and becoming one of the highest-ranked riders in the world.

Some of Emil’s most impressive results over the years:

2017 2nd Red Bull Joyride Crankworx Whistler

2017 2nd Crankworx Slopestyle Les Gets

2017 3rd Crankworx Slopestyle Rotorua

2018 4th Red Bull Joyride

2019 1st Red Bull Joyride Crankworx Whistler

2019 2nd Crankworx Slopestyle Innsbruck

2019 12th Red Bull Rampage

2020 1st Crankworx Slopestyle Rotorua

2020 1st Crankworx Slopestyle Innsbruck

Check out some of his best bike videos below and remember hold on tight, because you’re about to get blown away!

1. Sound of Speed Järvsö

Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson and his childhood hero Martin Söderström head to their local bike park in Järvsö, Sweden for some good ol’ bike park steezing. The duo tears up the trails and throws down one sick trick after the next. How does an insanely technical 540 sound, or what about a huge flat spin of a rock? Yep, you're in for a ride.

2. South Island MTB perfection: Emil in New Zealand

Emil Johansson in New Zealand

It took Emil Johansson three trips to the beautiful country of New Zealand before he could properly explore some of its finest riding locations. In “South Island MTB Perfect” Emil finally gets to ride all of the amazing trails that Queenstown and its surrounding areas have to offer. Hit play and watch this fast-paced, edgy and trick-packed shredit from the Slopestyle magician himself.

3. XXII XI

Where does Emil Johansson get his insanely technical riding style from? Well, some would say it's because of all the skatepark riding he does during the long, cold Swedish winters. For several months of the year, the only way to ride in Sweden is by hitting up the local indoor skateparks. Tight, tech riding on small awkward lines forces riders to become extremely technical and precise. In Emil’s own words: “it’s small and nimble and you don’t have time to adjust too much. You have to be perfectly on it all the time. ”

Watch Emil’s short and edgy skate hall edit XXII XI to get a glimpse of his skatepark skills.

4. EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived (Documentary)

EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived

The road to the top hasn’t been straight for the talented Swede. After his breakout season in 2017, he was crippled by back pain so strong he wasn't able to ride his bike for almost a year. The documentary EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived follows Johansson on his journey to find out what is causing him all this pain and follows him on his road back to the world of bikes and competitions. An awe-inspiring story about never giving up.

5. Ride with the Swedes 2 Episode 5: Rampage

Red Bull Rampage, Utah, USA

Red Bull Rampage is one of the biggest and gnarliest MTB competitions in the world. A freeride event that sees riders building and riding their own lines in some of the world's most treacherous terrain - the Utah Desert. It’s an event mostly frequented by Freeriders and the occasional Downhill riders, but in 2019 Emil Johansson managed to get a late wildcard entry. Never having been let alone ridden in the desert before, the talented Swede managed to impress the world with a Rampage run that the commentators called “a rookie run for the history books”.

Tag along behind-the-scenes with Johansson as he prepares, builds and rides the freeride line of his life in episode 5 of Ride with the Swedes.

6. Dad Cam Edit.mp4

Filmed on a dad cam, this video is basically a compilation of Emil Johansson hitting his local jumps at home in Falun and some quick DH footage from Åre Bike Park during his 2020 season. Raw and real in a true skate edit style video.