How Emil Johansson mentally prepares for Crankworx Slopestyle

21-year old Emil Johansson from Trollhättan, Sweden, came into the first Crankworx Slopestyle of 2021 with three back-to-back wins and unbeaten since Red Bull Joyride back in August 2019 . Praised by commentators, judges and fans alike, Emil has climbed his way to the top of the Slopestyle ladder, putting down one insane run after the next. No longer an underdog, Emil is now 100% the man to beat.

So it’s safe to say that all eyes were on him ahead of the Crankworx Slopestyle in Innsbruck . But somehow, the bike riding magician that is Emil Johansson managed to put all that pressure aside and nail his dream run, walking away with yet another gold medal.

It leaves us all wondering, is Emil unaffected by pressure? How does he actually deal with his winning streak and the pressure that comes with it? We caught up with him after his big win to find out.

Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck

How did it feel coming into the competitions as "the one to beat"?

It’s definitely tougher coming in as the man to beat as you no longer feel like an underdog with nothing to lose. But to be honest, I still don’t feel like I’ve got anything to lose. With that said, it's still a different feeling for sure, or pressure if you’d like, to be the one who people want to beat.

Do you feel the pressure and how do you deal with it?

Yes and no. I think it’s more the pressure I put on myself because I want to perform on the level I know I can, that is what’s tough and challenging. Not what people expect me to do.

Emil making the huge jumps look effortless. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

I do prepare myself mentally ahead of competitions. It's a very individual and personal process to find what works and what doesn’t. You have to find your own way to do it.

For me, I work on the mental part of it every day simply by being on my bike. That way I challenge both my bike skills and my mental skills constantly - the more time I spend on the bike the more I build it up.

Emil and Erik Fedko congratulating each other © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

I was struggling with a trick during both my runs that I never otherwise struggle with. And it’s stuff like that, that you can’t just “train for” because you can never predict it. Emil Johansson

You said during the live feed that you’ve been thinking about your run for months. That's a long time. How does that affect you?

Well... It’s challenging for sure, both mentally and physically. Because even though I know that I’ve put in the hours and done the training, sometimes that isn’t enough. It’s a very fine line between getting down a course and crashing out.

Some things you can’t control. For example, I was struggling with a trick during both my runs that I never otherwise struggle with. And it’s stuff like that, that you can’t just “train for” because you can never predict it.

Emil against Innsbruck's stunning backdrop. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

That trick you talk about did also take you out on your first run. Did you ever consider not doing it in your 2nd run?

It was a very tricky situation, crashing out like that on the first run. In a perfect world, I would have nailed it and been able to step things up even more for my second run. Now, I had to go for an “all or nothing”-kind of run.

But I decided not to change anything because I’d been planning my run all week and I knew I could do it. I didn’t want to take things down a notch, because I didn’t want to back down from my own potential - what I know I can do.

Less than a minute top to bottom and no idea how it's going to go. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s less than a minute top to bottom - from dropping in, to crossing the finish line. All that training you’ve put down and you have no idea what the result's gonna be. But I had my vision and knew I could do it. So I went for it. Win or lose.

How do you mentally prepare for dropping into your 2nd run?

There wasn't much time between crashing out on my first run to dropping in on my second. I just headed back up to the start and tried to approach it all over again, did do some warm-up stuff on the parking lot to get myself psyched. I couldn't really do more than that.

Most people need slow motion to understand what goes on during Emil's run © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Describe the feeling after crossing the finish line?

It was a huge relief. People always ask "are you happy?", but honestly my biggest feeling is always relief. Of course, I‘m happy - I’m stoked about my run - but when you’ve been thinking about doing something for so long, and you finally do it, it is such a relief.

Now you have 4 straight wins to your name - how does it feel and does the pressure affect you?

Honestly? It’s pretty incomprehensible. It’s one thing to have a good season, but now I’m on my 3rd consecutive season. To keep it up is definitely not something I can take for granted.

My plan is to keep developing and see how far it can take me, how much better I can get. If it’s enough to keep winning, that is great but if not, I’m doing my best and I can’t do much more than that. I feel like the sport is progressing with each competition, and every one is up-ing their game at every event, so you’ve definitely got to stay sharp and not take your skills for granted. It’s an individual sport and I can’t affect other people's’ results, only my own. So that’s what I do.

I am really looking forward to the rest of the season.

Can someone take the top step away from Emil this season? © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Next time you can watch Emil Johansson and the rest of the crew this season is at Copenride on the 17th of July - a brand new Slopestyle event in the middle of Copenhagen, Denmark.

"It's a big thing for Scandinavia to finally get a big Slopestyle event in Copenhagen. Red Bull District ride in Germany is one of my favourite events and Copenride reminds me of that. It's going to be sick to show off my tricks on a course in the middle of a Scandianvian city" - Emil Johansson