Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.
© Peter Eriksson-Gladh
MTB

Is this the sickest mountain bike design, ever?

A Swedish-themed freeride bike seems fitting for the 4x Slopestyle Champion Emil Johansson as he tackles the world's most extreme mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage. Check it out here.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Rampage

Now in its 22nd year, the premier big-mountain freeride event brings the world’s top riders to the toughest terrain in the world to showcase the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and sends!

United States

Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson, Sweden's slopestyle star, is an inspiration on and off the bike, both for his athletic prowess and his personal strength.

SwedenSweden
On Friday the 13th of October the world's best mountain bikers take on Red Bull Rampage - an extreme freeride event in Utah's desert. Up amongst it is Sweden's 4x Slopestyle World Champion Emil Johansson, who will be taking on the steeps of Utah's rugged and risky terrain on a brand new mountain bike. And let's just say, wow, it's design is pretty sick!
Watch the action live from Utah on Red Bull TV: Friday 13th of October at 17.15 CEST.

Personalised frame design

Emil will be onboard a Swedish-themed TREK Session Park. The bike rocks the colours of blue and yellow with custom decals like his signature EJ logo and two different coat of arms.
Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

The paint job reflects the colours of the Swedish flag, blue and yellow

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

The seat tube is decorated with four decals highlighting Emil's roots

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

For Swedish fans, the seat tube could be the coolest part of the whole bike. Four different decals represents Emil's heritage and roots: the first two, Emil's name and the Swedish flag are pretty self-explanatory. The last two, however, are so called coat of arms. The first one, with the lion, represents the province of Västergötland, where Emil grew up. The second one, with two arrows and a crown, represents the province of Dalarna, where Emil currently lives. Pretty clever.

Components setup

Rather than full downhill setup, Emil has opted to run a single-crown fork in order to be able to do barspins and tailwhips. Just a few years ago it would have seemed impossible to ride Red Bull Rampage with a single-crown fork as they offer less travel and can flex more compared to dual-crown forks. However, suspension technology has come a long way and two years ago Brandon Semenuk set a new precedent by becoming the first rider to compete (and win!) with a single-crown fork. The following year, event-winner Brett Rheeder opted for the same fork setup.
Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

Emil opting to run a 200 mm suspension frame

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Single crown forks nowadays are so capable they can even handle Red Bull Rampage. It’s been proven, so why not ride one?
Emil Johansson
Check out some of Emil's other components in the pictures below.
Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.
Industry Nine wheels looking dreamy

Industry Nine wheels looking dreamy

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.
HT Supreme flat pedals

HT Supreme flat pedals

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

It's all in the details - the EJ signature saddle from Sixpack

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

The Rockshox Zeb fork gives Emil "the freedom I want"

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

Someone is ready to throw some barspins...

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

Notice how the brake calliper matches the fork? Silver all the way

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

Emil Johansson's mountain bike for Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, USA, October 2023.

Emil's bike is 100% ready for Red Bull Rampage. Are you?

© Peter Eriksson-Gladh

