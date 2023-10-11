Bike
© Peter Eriksson-Gladh
Is this the sickest mountain bike design, ever?
A Swedish-themed freeride bike seems fitting for the 4x Slopestyle Champion Emil Johansson as he tackles the world's most extreme mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage. Check it out here.
On Friday the 13th of October the world's best mountain bikers take on Red Bull Rampage - an extreme freeride event in Utah's desert. Up amongst it is Sweden's 4x Slopestyle World Champion Emil Johansson, who will be taking on the steeps of Utah's rugged and risky terrain on a brand new mountain bike. And let's just say, wow, it's design is pretty sick!
Personalised frame design
Emil will be onboard a Swedish-themed TREK Session Park. The bike rocks the colours of blue and yellow with custom decals like his signature EJ logo and two different coat of arms.
For Swedish fans, the seat tube could be the coolest part of the whole bike. Four different decals represents Emil's heritage and roots: the first two, Emil's name and the Swedish flag are pretty self-explanatory. The last two, however, are so called coat of arms. The first one, with the lion, represents the province of Västergötland, where Emil grew up. The second one, with two arrows and a crown, represents the province of Dalarna, where Emil currently lives. Pretty clever.
Components setup
Rather than full downhill setup, Emil has opted to run a single-crown fork in order to be able to do barspins and tailwhips. Just a few years ago it would have seemed impossible to ride Red Bull Rampage with a single-crown fork as they offer less travel and can flex more compared to dual-crown forks. However, suspension technology has come a long way and two years ago Brandon Semenuk set a new precedent by becoming the first rider to compete (and win!) with a single-crown fork. The following year, event-winner Brett Rheeder opted for the same fork setup.
Single crown forks nowadays are so capable they can even handle Red Bull Rampage. It’s been proven, so why not ride one?
Check out some of Emil's other components in the pictures below.
