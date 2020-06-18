Must Watch: Emil Johansson’s style-packed shredit from Järvsö Bike Park

Emil Johansson is one smooth rider. In his latest edit “Through the Trees”, he once again teams up with filmer Niklas Wallner to create something that oozes style and steeze in true Swedish spirit and sends a boost of adrenaline and bike envy down our spines.

Slopestyle is by no means the only thing that Johansson rides, and he is known to dabble in everything from DH bikes to trail riding and BMX. His bike skills trickle down to all of the above and it's almost ridiculous to watch as he transfers his Slopestyle skills with ease to the Downhill tracks. Hit play and watch in awe as Johansson sends a style boost of stoke and dust down Järvsö Bike Park:

After the duo created the skatepark edit “XXII XI” last winter, they’ve been eager to get a summer version nailed down. Replicating that same relaxed vibe and easy-going attitude, and with a whole lot of mindblowing riding, Emil and Niklas have done just that with "Through the trees".

We caught up with Niklas to get some behind the scenes gossip.

How did you approach this shoot?

I kind of knew beforehand what type of mood I was looking for, so it was just a matter of finding the right angles that would deliver that feeling. Other than that, I just let Emil do his thing and tried to have an open dialogue throughout the shoot about ideas and what could work and not.

Johansson making hard looking easy and stylish. © Niklas Wallner

Where did the idea come from?

Well, I just wanted to show Emil on something other than a Slopestyle bike. And this type of one-day shoots are a great way of challenging myself to be perfect, there is not much time to waste or messing around, you kind of have to get the shot first try.

Emil's Trek Remedy 9.9. © Niklas Wallner

What was the biggest challenge during this shoot?

Being in the woods during midday is always hard, you get really hard shadows so finding the right spots to film at was a bit difficult.

Through the trees. © Niklas Wallner

