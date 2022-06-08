Watch Emil Johansson take 6 consecutive wins at Crankworx World Tour

It all starts back in 2019, at the most prestigious Slopestyle event of the year Red Bull Joyride. Emil Johansson comes in and smokes his opponents with an impressively clean, stylish and trick-packed run and wins his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest. Since that day Johansson has not stopped winning. Not once. Now, with six consecutive wins to his name, he is the front figure of Slopestyle. The man to beat. Putting down one insane run after the other showcasing a trick portfolio so big it even has his opponents scratching their heads. And just to it all, he finishes the 2021 season by taking home the Tripple Crown of Slopestyle - winning all three Crankworx events in the same year.
So, ahead of the first Crankworx Slopestyle round of 2022, we thought we'd take a little trip down memory lane and check out all of Johansson's winning runs over the years as well as some stats from his impressive career.
Emil Johansson Crankworx Slopestyle stats:
- Wins: 6
- Podiums: 10
- Tripple Crown of Slopestyle titles: 1
- Highest ever score: 97.5 (Innsbruck 2021)
- Average score throughout his career (2016-2021): 91.85
01
Win #1 Crankworx Whistler 2019
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
Not only does Johansson start his winning streak by taking home the most prestigious Slopestyle event in the world, Red Bull Joyride, but does so after being away from competitions for almost two years, battling an autoimmune disease that almost ends his career. In 2018, Johansson was so ill he could barely ride, yet he comes back in 2019 to take 2nd place at Crankworx Innsbruck and follows it up with 1st place at Joyride. During his run you can hear the commentators say: “Emil has been referred to as the future greatest of all time, showing so much potential”. Little do they know just how spot-on they are…
02
Win #2 Crankworx Rotorua 2020
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from the men's slopestyle final in Rotorua, New Zealand.
At Crankworx Rotorua in 2020, Johansson comes in, for the first time in his career, as the man to beat. That's the kind of pressure that would get anyone to wobble. Johansson, however, shows no signs of stress and, instead, blows everyone away with a run so packed with tricks it even confuses the commentators. His way of packing an unfathomable amount of tricks into one single jump as well as his ability to do most tricks in both directions, i.e. “oppo’s”, sees him take the highest score of the day and secure his second-ever win.
03
Win #3 Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
4 min
Emil Johansson's Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 winning run
Watch Emil Johannson’s run from a windy Crankworx Innsbruck in Austria. The Swedish rider won his third Slopestyle event in a row.
Not only is Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 held mid-pandemic and in extremely difficult weather conditions, but Johansson also has the pressure of two consecutive wins behind him. But in his usual manner, he keeps his nerves at bay and his mind strong and stays rubber side down despite winds so strong it sees many of his competitors crash out. Even with a few wobbles and a bit of a cased landing, due to the wind, Johansson manages to get the highest score of the day and walk away with win number three.
04
Win #4 Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
5 min
Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck
Enjoy the display of slopestyle perfection from Emil Johansson that won him gold at Crankworx Innsbruck.
“I’ve been thinking about doing this run on this course ever since last year’s competition”, Johansson says after putting down the most insane run Innsbruck’s Slopestyle course has ever seen. Not only taking revenge on the windy conditions from the previous year but also proving that his hard work and determination in the offseason pays off. Taking the highest score of his career at 97.5, Johansson cements his role at the top. In the words of his fellow countryman Max Fredriksson: “When Emil is here, the rest of us are competing for second place”.
05
Win #5 Crankworx Silverstar 2021
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia
Watch Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at SilverStar Bike Park in British Columbia.
The thing with Emil Johansson is that he never settles. He can lay down the best run we have ever seen, yet find ways to improve it. To say that he works hard is an understatement and, despite winning every event for the past two years, he shows up to the next one with even more tricks up his sleeve. Take Crankworx SilverStar for example. After four consecutive wins, he is still aiming higher and decides to showcase not one, but three, world-first tricks in a competition run. Not just stepping it up personally, but elevating the sport to a whole new level.
06
Win #6 Crankworx Rotorua 2021
5 min
Winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Check out Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at Crankworx Rotorua to seal the Triple Crown.
To take home the Tripple Crown of Slopestyle you have to take three out of three wins in the same season. You have to dominate and never mess up. A huge achievement only one rider has done previously, American Nicholi Rogatkin back in 2018. At the final Crankworx stop of 2021 in Rotorua, Johansson has his first shot at winning the prestigious title, which would also see him take home the 2021 Championship as well as his sixth consecutive win. Does he do it? Of course. Adding yet another huge achievement to his already impressive career.