Vodcast #2 - Filip Dikmen joins SiQViQ and MFB

In the second episode of

and

's brand new vodcast (the title of it is still a work in progress), the gang is joined by none other than the influencer star and comedian

Filip Dikmen

. Unless you've lived under a rock for the last couple of years, you've seen him on

,

or

. He's everyday nowadays. Little less known, however, is that Filip is a massive gamer. As is apparent in the episode. The group also talks about their favorite new game:

Lost Ark

, the best Battle Royale out there right now, what

Nintendo

's doing, their favorite classes in

RPG's

,

Marvel

vs

DC

and a LOT more. They also try out the new zombie parkour adventure

Dying

Light

2

. Check it out! 😎🤘