Vodcast #2 - Filip Dikmen joins SiQViQ and MFB

Gaming
In the second episode of Victor "SiQViQ" Linnér and Min Fakking Bror's brand new vodcast (the title of it is still a work in progress), the gang is joined by none other than the influencer star and comedian Filip Dikmen. Unless you've lived under a rock for the last couple of years, you've seen him on YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. He's everyday nowadays. Little less known, however, is that Filip is a massive gamer. As is apparent in the episode. The group also talks about their favorite new game: Lost Ark, the best Battle Royale out there right now, what Nintendo's doing, their favorite classes in RPG's, Marvel vs DC and a LOT more. They also try out the new zombie parkour adventure Dying Light 2. Check it out! 😎🤘
Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!