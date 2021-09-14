Three standard equipment-fails

We have all been there, that is, being quite stuck in our way of thinking and completely disregarding that there is a better way to do things. Usually, it takes that someone comes along and does things differently to make us see that there is another way to approach life as a skier. This article explores three everyday things that can make your life on the mountain a tad bit easier.

Backpack when classic resort skiing might be a tad too much, or is it? © Tim larsson

1. The Backpack

Don't be the jerry who fills up every pocket with gear - Bring a small pack instead.

Ever tried to ski with gopros, food, and spare gloves in your pockets? Let's be honest, who hasn't done that to ditch the pack? Many brave souls have tried, but all have come to the same conclusion. Even in the resort, it is far easier and more comfortable to throw everything into a small backpack. It might feel a bit overkill to bring a pack when you ride around in the resort, and if you brought your slalom skis, we would agree. But being completely honest, we spend most days on our freeride skis hoping for that sweet, untracked powder.

lift-accessed snow filled with tracks? a short skin-walk is all you need © Tim Larsson

By continually bringing a small pack made for the resorts, you never leave home without proper gear to explore the entire mountain. Imagine that you happen to be in Russia just after the most significant snowfall of the season has swept over the mountain. The resort quickly gets tracked out after a few hours in the morning, but if you brought skins, you would never have run out of fresh snow to shred!

Being rewarded for bringing the backpack © Tim Larsson

Bring the right camera

Heavy camera gear in the way of your creative spirit? The best camera is the one you actually bring

Given the advancements in technology over the past years, camera gear has gotten ridiculously good. So good, in fact, that the old standing tradition that ski magazines would only publish images that were taken with a full-frame DSLR is no longer valid. They say that the best camera is the one you bring with you, and that certainly is true out on the mountain. Sure, a big mirrorless camera with a 1-kilo lens could technically produce better images, that is, if you actually made space to bring it along.

Unless you are a working professional where you need the absolute highest quality available, bringing a camera small enough to fit in one of your pockets makes sure that you always are ready to capture the moment without limiting your ability to travel in the mountains. If you are like most of us who only want to capture images to share with friends and family, a classic Kodak film camera is quite the beast.

All great tools for a professional. But for average Joe? That's overkill. © Tim Larsson

By shooting a limited number of images on film, we are forced to be more conscious of the photos we take; you cannot shoot 50 pictures of the same thing, well you can, but it is quite a bit more work when the camera does not have a rapid-fire mode. After the ski season is over and you have packed away all your ski gear, getting the processed film roll back in the form of images from the season is a great way to remember the good times that the last season offered. Perhaps sending over some of the physical photos to your friends in the fall is just the thing they need to get the stoke back on for skiing?

Shot with the Sony RX100 IV - which fits in any chest pocket © Fabian Omne

2. A dead phone is even worse than 3G

"Look, it ain't dead!" © Fabian Omne

Never again become stranded with a dead battery - Unless you want to that is

Nothing worse than getting into position for the best tip shot of the season, only to find that the battery in your phone has died due to the cold weather. We have all been there, and it might be the worst thing, only second to coming to your run only to find that someone tracked it just before you. However, technology is here to make this a thing of the past!

Some manufacturers of new garments have, over the last years, started to incorporate a special pocket with insulation to hinder your phone from dying from the cold. During a very non-scientific test during the previous season, we successfully kept the iPhone 11 alive all winter with just such a pocket. Others resort to using tiny sleeping bags made especially for your phone and keeping the phone deep in their pack, but that creates an extra step in taking out your phone, a less than ideal way to go when trying to capture the moment when your friend makes a fool of themselves!

One could argue that perhaps it is not such a bad thing to be disconnected from the social media world inside your phone for a while. Somehow people in the old days seemed to get by a whole season without sharing a single image, something that feels quite strange in this day and age. Perhaps we should simply go out and shred the mountain with friends, feel the cold snow on our faces and share the laughter of joy during the aprés ski once in a while. As such, forgetting the insulation for your phone might not be the worst thing, until something happens, that is.

Can't get too many tip shots, right? © Tim Larsson

To sum it all up: Bring a backpack, and stuff your skins into it. keep your camera small enough to fit your pocket, and move your Red Bulls out of your pocket and into the backpack to keep 'em out of the way. Once you've skinned to the top, bring out your insulated phone and take a BTS photo of yourself photographing the untracked paradise with your pocket camera. Also: Chug the Red Bull.

