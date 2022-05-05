Games

Everything that happened during the Casper The Ghost stream

Be sure to check out Casper and Victor from Casper The Ghost's stream from Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm - it's all here!
Written by Joakim Henningson
1 min readPublished on
Casper The Ghost stream
© William Baldwin
The boys from Casper The Ghost are not only musicians, they're also passionate gamers. The duo went to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm and did a takeover of Red Bull Sweden's Twitch channel. In the stream, they promoted their new single 'The Box' while playing ARAM League of Legends games, chatted about their lives and music careers and played a ton of Counter-Strike (with some of Sweden's most famous CS players and a couple of musicians you've probably heard of before 👀). Enough chatting - here's what you came here for, enjoy! 🔥
Do you want more streams from the Gaming Sphere? Here you go! 🥳
Casper The Ghost
Casper The Ghost
© Yoye Lapogian
Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
Games
Gaming