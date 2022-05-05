Gaming
Games
Everything that happened during the Casper The Ghost stream
Be sure to check out Casper and Victor from Casper The Ghost's stream from Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm - it's all here!
© William Baldwin
The boys from Casper The Ghost are not only musicians, they're also passionate gamers. The duo went to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm and did a takeover of Red Bull Sweden's Twitch channel. In the stream, they promoted their new single 'The Box' while playing ARAM League of Legends games, chatted about their lives and music careers and played a ton of Counter-Strike (with some of Sweden's most famous CS players and a couple of musicians you've probably heard of before 👀). Enough chatting - here's what you came here for, enjoy! 🔥
