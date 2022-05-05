Everything that happened during the Casper The Ghost stream

The boys from

are not only musicians, they're also passionate gamers. The duo went to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm and did a takeover of

. In the stream, they promoted their new single 'The Box' while playing ARAM League of Legends games, chatted about their lives and music careers and played a ton of Counter-Strike (with some of Sweden's most famous CS players and a couple of musicians you've probably heard of before 👀). Enough chatting - here's what you came here for, enjoy! 🔥