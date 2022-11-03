The Final was intense!
Everything you need to know about the Swedish Finals of Red Bull Flick 2022

The Swedish Finals of Red Bull Flick 2022 will be played on Saturday, November 5. Here's everything you need to know to follow the competition!
Written by Joakim Henningson
The 2v2 CS:GO competition extraordinaire, Red Bull Flick, will have its Swedish Finals on Saturday November 5, after weeks of intense qualifiers. The competition will be hosted and casted by none others than Tutsi and Slop3. Here's all you need to know about the finals!

Get ready for Red Bull Flick 2022

01

What is Red Bull Flick?

Red Bull Flick is a CS:GO competition you never seen before. Instead of 5v5, planting the bomb and lurking around de_dust II - Red Bull Flick is totally fresh and exciting. It's 2v2, Capture points, fast-paced action on customized maps. Fast aim, fast games and never a dull moment. The Red Bull team have created maps specifically for the format - if you've played on one of them, you know that 2v2 is here to stay.
GamerLegion are the winner's of Red Bull Flick Sweden!
02

What happens on November 5

After weeks of crazy qualifiers, it's finally time for the Swedish Finals. They will be played offline at Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm in front of a live studio audience AND will be live on our Twitch.
The qualifications have left 8 strong teams still standing, who will battle it out to be crowned the Swedish Champions of Red Bull Flick 2022.
The tournament format is a classic Double-Elimination which starts with Bo1 in the group stage and Bo3 for the rest of the tournament, including the Grand Final.
Teams
Our qualified heroes ⭐️
  • Marskalk - dZ & tvs
  • Jahoudi - brutal & luk
  • Colin Brixemarker - Fraaank & Russo
  • Silencers - Pumpli & Pesjov
  • bast-i-varlden - William & Simpan
  • lerums yngre - Rezzi & liam
  • boost-service - Realyummy & Alexks
  • airforcedrip - Licale & Sn0w
Prima Esports enjoying Red Bull Flick
03

When does the show start?

If you want to be at Red Bull Gaming Sphere and watch the live show, you're welcome to join at 12:00.
The streamed show starts at 15:00 on Twitch.
Heho was the surprise team of the competition
04

Where to watch

Join us at the Sphere, play some games, eat some snacks and experience a Red Bull Gaming competition live! However, if you're not able to join in person, you can watch it all HERE 🤩
Tutsi and 7licious are two of Sweden's top CS:GO casters
05

What happens next?

The Swedish Champions will get a spot in the global Grand Finals - the Red Bull Flick Invitational in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 19 - 20, and represent Sweden! 🇸🇪 🏆 The Grand Finals will also be streamed live on our Twitch 🥳
Daniel Norlin interviewing Bagcibrothers
