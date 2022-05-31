Why Farhyia Abdi wants more events like Red Bull Half Court for women

There is a fire burning within Farhyia Abdi , not just for playing ball, but for giving the next generation - especially girls and women - the opportunity to flourish within the sport. Having been a professional basketball player since 2011 Abdi’s got an impressive merit list including being one of Sweden’s best ever youth players, having played in the world’s best basketball league WNBA together with LA Sparks, as well as ticking off a successful career in Europe and most recently Turkey. Her experience is a treasure in itself and now she wants to help share some of her wisdom to get more youth involved and increase their opportunities within basketball.

Becoming an ambassador for Red Bull Half Court is one of way of doing so. A 3x3 tournament where the winners get to represent Sweden in the World Final in Egypt, but where the main goal of the contest is to have a good time and play some ball. With the qualifier rounds happening in different suburbs around Stockholm, it’s an accessible and fun format for players as well as spectators. A great glimpse into the world of streetball that hopefully will inspire young players to join in the future.

01 Half Court is fast, fun and accessible

“Tournaments like Half Court, where there is a big prize to win, but is equally as much about having a good time with your teammates and playing some fun, fast games of 3x3, is a great way of promoting the sport. I just wish more female teams would register - be less afraid of failing, and more stoked about participating and having a good time”, Abdi says.

Red Bull Half Court is currently the biggest 3x3 streetball tournament in the world, with games happening in 29 countries. It’s the first time the tournament comes to Sweden, making it that little bit extra special to participate. The qualifying events are happening in Tensta (4/6), Botkyrka (11/6) and Kungsträdgården (17/6), where the big final will also be held on the 18th of June.

“I feel like it’s special and cool that two of the qualifier events are happening in the suburbs. It makes it easier for people to get a team together and register - a fun summer activity kind of - and come play, watch and cheer. I remember when I was younger, I used to go watch the All Star games and it was such a good inspiring day out. I feel like with Half Court being a 3x3 game played outside in summer, it’s just bound to be an awesome atmosphere.”

02 The importance of female role models

Abdi hopes that younger girls will see the older ones playing and get inspired. A great side effect of hosting the games in the suburbs, closer to the communities. Having role models and players to look up to, was important for Abdi’s when growing up. A motivation, a goal, to one day play in the big league.

Currently, Adbi feels like there is less opportunities for girls within basketball. When she grew up she played for the team Stockholm 08 in Fryshuset - a place where she could develop as a player. She was surrounded by a good support team: her coach, teammates that were as determined as her, and the opportunity to move up into their “big” team that played in the league.

Of course, it took Abdi a lot of hard work and a huge amount of talent to get where she is today, but the foundation was there from the start. Today there are fewer opportunities like that, especially for girls. And with the female side of the sport generally getting less exposure there is plenty that can be done to lift this side of the sport and the future generation of Swedish ballplayers.

Abdi explains: “We need more exposure on the women’s side - TV, newspapers, media outlets. More female games on TV would be such an inspiration. Also, I want to see more tournaments just for girls, where they feel welcome. Half Court is a great example - a tournament where you can come play with your mates just for fun, but if you’re really in it to win it, you can also compete for a big prize. I hope we can get 12 female teams together for it, so we can have a great tournament. And just imagine the positive side effects it would have on younger girls that come to watch. That’s the kind of stuff we need!”

03 Dare to push yourself

So why do we need a bigger push to get girls to join teams and tournaments? Well apart from the lack of opportunities and exposure, Abdi thinks that instead of focusing on how much fun it will be to play and how to win, girls look at the wider perspective - which other teams are playing, are friends doing it, the notion of "failing".

“I just what girls to know that it’s okay to participate in tournaments and games even if you’re not the best team registered. That playing can just be a fun, cool thing to do - not everything has to be serious. Also, it’s ok to fail now and again. I have failed and made mistakes so many times whilst playing, but it’s the best way to develop as a player. Learn your weaknesses, work on them, get better”.

So there are plenty of reasons to start joining teams and tournaments, whether it is to win, to have fun or simply to work on your skills. Either way, you will push yourself and feel better for it.

04 So why play 3on3?

Streetball is explosive, fast and intense. It’s very different from basketball as you play three on three, instead of five on five, and it’s played on a smaller court, often outside. As the max score per game is 21 and the max time is 10 minutes, it’s just an exciting way of playing ball.

“I’ve never actually played 3on3, but it’s fun to watch. The intensity is crazy!”, Abdi says and explains that some people who normally play 5on5 just can’t get their head around the play in 3on3. And for others, it suits them perfectly. That’s why she really wants people to come play - have a go, try it out. Because whether or not it turns out to be “your thing” it will most definitely be an awesome day out with your mates. And who knows, your team might be the ones to go play the big final in Egypt this autumn.

