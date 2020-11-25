The 11 fastest players on FIFA 21

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord for the latest news!

The lively players. Quick, fast, speedy, pacey. The attribute FIFA players look for the most in their teams. There's no stat that masks the inexperience of new players quite so much, and not a more dangerous weapon in the arsenal for the professionals. With a well-timed run, a speedster can counterattack and leave the defenders trailing behind, and be 1 on 1 against the oppositions goalkeeper in mere seconds - bagging a totally (un)deserved goal. Whether you just want to play with a player with extraordinary agility or are searching for a specific speedster to your Ultimate Team - we've gathered the 11 fastest player in FIFA 21 for you 👇

Gelson Martin - Monaco - 94

With a pace of 94 , this Right-Winger can outrun every defender in Ligue 1 and leave them scratching their heads wondering what happened. Even though Monaco isn't the team they were a couple of years ago, they still have some gems amongst their ranks. With Martin, they'll make sure that the opposition can't relax while being on the offensive.

What about those graphics in FIFA 21? © EA

Will Mbappé make the list? © EA

Tom Barkhuizen - Preston North End - 94

Guess what? Tom Barkhuizen is the fastest Englishman in the entire game, and he's not playing for Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City or any of the other top teams. He's not even playing in the Premier League! With Midfielder Tom Barkhuizen on the team, you should be able to qualify Preston North End to the Premiers in no time.

Inãki Williams - Athletic Bilbao - 94

Williams is a Striker who got it all: pace, physicality, shooting and dribbling. The attribute he's most known for, however, is his lightning-fast speed. This Basque national blazes through La Liga and is a solid choice if you want those quick-fire goals.

Sadio Mané - Liverpool - 94

Surprised to see Mané on this list? We think not. The incredibly talented Senegalese forms a part of one of football's most lethal attacking trios, together with Firmino and Salah. It's no question who's the speedster of the bunch. Mané's pace has won many games for Liverpool and if you sign him/got him on the team, you'll have a player who has it all.

In FIFA 21 you see the best young players in years © EA Sports

Haaland is among the young superstars © EA Sports

Anibal Chalá - Dijon - 95

Chalá is the first Full-Back on the list. He thunders up and down the left flank of the pitch for French team Dijon on a regular basis. His overall rating is only 69 though, so his incredible pace is really the only thing that makes him stand out, but if you're in desperate need of agility, or manage a team that perhaps doesn't play on the top level, Chalá's an interesting pick.

Kensuke Nagai - FC Tokyo - 95

Not a household name, at least if you're not following the Japanese league, J-League. Nagai is the 31-year-old who represents Japan on the fastest player list. He'll be worth your while if you're looking for a Striker with pace and experience - either as a super sub or to a lower-tier team.

Daniel James - Manchester United - 95

Always a threat with his incredible pace, Daniel James has the potential to be a star for any team. This Welsh Midfielder/Winger is only 23-years-old, so there's room for improvement with this one. If you're playing national teams, and you like speed, Wales might be right up your alley with Gareth Bale on the left and Daniel James on the right. That's a nightmare for any defense.

Vinícius Jr. - Real Madrid - 95

Another exciting prospect, Vinícius Jr.'s been around for ages it feels, but in fact he's only 20-years-old. With an overall rating of 80 right from the start, this Left-Winger can slot into almost every team in the world. And with his Potential Rating of 93, he can be one of the world's best player. Even though his pace is through the roof, Vinícius Jr.'s got plenty of other attacking options in his arsenal.

FIFA 21 © EA Sports

FIFA 21 © EA

Adama Traoré - Wolves - 96

Wow. This guy's stats are just ridiculous. Pace 96 , Dribbling 86 and Physicality 80. If this Winger won't outpace you (which is nearly impossible as he, together with the next two stars, share the Nr 1 spot on this list), he'll either out dribble, or outmuscle you. He's that OP. And yeah, he's the fastest player in the Premier League. Get. Him. Now.

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - 96

Is Davies the best Full-Back in the world right now? Possibly. Is he the fastest? Most definitely. The young Bayern Munich starlet's got great stats overall and is most capable defensively and offensively. With a pace of 96 , Davies can both run down dangerous counterattacking threats and be used to get your side a vital attacking outlet. Every team in the world needs him and if you are able to get him on your Ultimate Team - congratulations.

Kylian Mbappé - PSG - 96

Who else but the most wanted player in the world? Kylian Mbappé is simply unbelievable. He makes the opposition look like school kids as he dribbles and runs through the best defenses in the world with ease. In FIFA 21, it feels like you put on a cheat code as soon as he gets the ball. And the craziest part? He'll just get better and better. Get him on your team and experience just how easy football can be.