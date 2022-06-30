Gaming
© Joakim Henningson
Games
Watch Female Legends panel at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Female Legends held a panel at Red Bull Gaming Sphere, together with streamers Interjace and Ciwiel, to help boost women in gaming. Check it out!
Esports & Gaming organization for women and non-binary, Female Legends, held a panel on GG Nights (free-to-play women Wednesday's) at Red Bull Gaming Sphere. During the panel, the discussions were about the all-important equality in gaming, how it is to be a woman gamer, how it is to be a woman streamer, how women are portrayed in games, going to the next level and a lot more. They were joined by streamer Interjace and content creator Ciwiel, who shared their views on the topics.
We really love the GG Nights initiative because it helps to bring an underrepresented group together to create and strengthen friendships, while it also helps to create a safer gaming environment.
Female Legends was formed by Liza Lind and Lillie Klefelt back in 2016. It all started when the two founders discussed how to make a safe gaming environment for women. Since they both had received a lot of hate in-game, purposely being targeted for being girls, they decided that enough was enough. Since 2016, Female Legends has grown and developed. They now organise LANs and Bootcamps, hold lectures and panels, figure in podcasts and vodcasts - all to make the world of gaming a safe environment for women and help boost the women esports scene.
We hope that one day we don't need to have these types of panels and conversations. Hopefully people just learns how to behave.
