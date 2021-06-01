14 minutes of bliss - first real look at Horizon Forbidden West on PS5

A

sequel

to the fantastic dystopian open-world adventure where robot dinosaurs roam (isn't video game creativity just the best?),

Horizon Forbidden West

looks set to be even more impressive. At least graphics and performance wise - judging from the video you're about to see. In the actual gameplay and cinematic clip, we start off near the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, six months after the events of

Horizon Zero Dawn

. A familiar face is shown to be captured by raiders, and the heroine Aloy is back doing what she does best: kicking ass and taking names.