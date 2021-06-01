14 minutes of bliss - first real look at Horizon Forbidden West on PS5

Gaming
A sequel to the fantastic dystopian open-world adventure where robot dinosaurs roam (isn't video game creativity just the best?), Horizon Forbidden West looks set to be even more impressive. At least graphics and performance wise - judging from the video you're about to see. In the actual gameplay and cinematic clip, we start off near the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. A familiar face is shown to be captured by raiders, and the heroine Aloy is back doing what she does best: kicking ass and taking names.
Now we have something truly special for you. Almost 14 minutes of gameplay captured on the PS5.
One of the games we're looking forwards to the most this year, Forbidden West will be even bigger, more beautiful, host a wider variety of gadgets at your disposal and be more diverse than its prequel. The gameplay shows that you now have a glider, can ride Clawstriders, make finishing moves and, maybe the biggest news, underwater exploration - opening up tons of new possibilities. What about the plot, you ask? The world is hit by a deadly plague and Aloy is determined to find the source - exploring Utah, Nevada and California in search for it.
Enough talk, here's the video you came here to watch! Enjoy 😎🍿