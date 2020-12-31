CHARGERS IN ÅRE: Follow The Leader #2

Åre isn't known for its superior snow quality or its stable weather. However, it is a resort known for holding a lot of talent. And no wonder, seeing as the not so superior snow and the not so stable weather seems to play in favor for the town's skiing youth.

Amidst the concrete-jungle otherwise referred to as Gästrappet, young chargers refine their technique on snow conditions that won't give you much of a reward for handling it right, but punish you big time for doing even the slightest wrong.

Hence, skiers like Freeride World Qualifiers Nisse Wersén and Måns Fors Källstrand, along with Freeride World Tour Skiers David Deliv and Carl Regnér , learn to harness the hardness and use it to their advantage - something we see evident proof of in the latest installment of Follow The Leader, which is available right here, right now.

Keen on finding out more about Åre and all the skiers involved? Then you're in luck ! On the very same day as Follow the leader was released, we unveiled 'Season Pass', a series documenting five iconic ski resorts worldwide - and Åre is one of them.

Season Pass S01E05: Åre

Fun Fact: You can catch a glimpse of all the Follow The Leader riders in the episode!

Make sure to subscribe to Follow the Leader on Youtube , and while you're at it, subscribe to ours too!