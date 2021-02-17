The world tour is back!

After many if's, when's, and how's, the tour is set to start its 2021 season, the first stop takes place in Andorra, and the Swedes are already on location to refine their battle technique.

Kristofer is ready. © Freeride World Tour

We caught up with a tired and happy Kristofer Turdell from Andorra over facetime, who had just slammed a big steak after a full day of skiing in spring conditions.

- It's weird coming from Åre and real winter to Andorra and spring. There's not a lot of snow here.

The first stop usually takes place over on the other side of the world, in Japan. But with the circumstances, the tour management has had to change their usual go-about to adopt a very flexible schedule centralized in Europe.

Kristofer, who has been spending his pre-season up in Åre, is more than pleased about his winter so far.

- This winter has been excellent. Åre has been all-time this winter, and I've enjoyed spending my time there. A lot of contrasts coming here, though. We enjoyed our lunch in plus 20 degrees, surrounded by chirping birds.

Turdell has been practicing his moves on home ground, lapping the resort, and going for some mini-adventures around Jämtland.

- Man, Sylarna is such a good place. You should go there one day!

With this winter being as it is, planning a full winter is challenging, close to impossible, which has led the Swedes to keep their winter schedule pretty open.

- We'll be here for the comp, then probably stick around in the alps until the next competition. But it's hard to make any real plans, to be honest. My only objective is to have a fabulous time right here right now. And when the day of comp comes, it'll be all about focusing and sending it.

Kristofer is about to start his sixth year on the World Tour. He's never finished below 4th overall, and his average placements are amongst the highest of any competitor ever.

- You know, I'm starting to get comfortable on tour. During the first years, I was a bit edgy and always 'in it,' you know? But nowadays, I must say that I've been able to relax a bit more and not stress myself up about circumstances. Instead, I enjoy my time here, I enjoy skiing around the days before the comp, and when the day for face checking followed by the comp comes around, I zone in and focus. I enjoy it!

Kristofer Turdell's winning run: Ski men

The Swedes that'll be competing on the World Tour 2021 are Kristofer, Reine Barkered, rookie David Deliv, and Snowboarder Cody Bramwell.

Kristofer and Reine are both veterans on tour. © Fabian Omne

The scene is set for the first stop of the year. We're all excited, tingling, and stoked to see the Freeride World Tour back up and running despite the apparent struggle to arrange a competition in the current situation.

Any last words for our readers?

Tune in!

The weather window for the Andorra comp spans between 20th through the 26th of February. Stay tuned and head over to the FWT webpage to learn more!