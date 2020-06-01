The truth behind Robin Wallner’s World Cup run at Hafjell 2012

It’s late afternoon and the crowd is going mental. Loud cheers can be heard all around and an interview team is rushing over to reach the rider who just crossed the finish line. It’s the 14th of September 2012 and Hafjell Bike Park is in a full buzz standing host to its first-ever UCI MTB World Cup. It’s the last race of the season and the qualifying round has just thrown in a huge curveball for the Scandi fans - Robin Wallner’s just crossed the line in 2nd.

Robin Wallner Final Run Hafjell WC 2012

FIRST SCANDI WORLD CUP IN 13 YEARS

This is the closest to a Downhill World Cup podium Sweden has gotten since its early glory days back in the 90s, and for it to happen at the first Scandinavian World Cup round since World Champs in Åre 1999 is almost too good to be true. Now, a surprised Robin Wallner suddenly stands in the limelight of not only Scandinavian fans’ hopes and dreams, but the entire MTB world is watching the young Swede, who’s been trying to make it for so long.

The scene is finally set in favour of the Swedish rider: the track suits him perfectly and he's got the speed. To think that it’d come down to such tiny margins and a dose of bad luck just 24 hours later.

But before we get to that part, let’s start at the beginning. That is, Hafjell early September 2012 - the first World Cup on Scandinavian soil for 13 years.

“It felt so strange to jump in the van and only drive 450 km to a World Cup. That doesn’t happen if your Swedish” , Robin remembers. He and his teammates, brother Niklas Wallner and junior rider Jacob Tennell, as well as his newfound love ElinNilsson, were all heading over the border to stay in a house for the week. To Robin, this final trip of the season was more like a welcomed break from his stressful summer of racing the full European Cup, selected World Cups and running his own downhill team “Team Åre Bikepark by W-Racing”.

“I’d had a pretty stressful summer leading up to Hafjell. I’d just gotten back from a race - I don’t even know where - and had a super quick turnaround at home in Falun before jumping in to the team van and driving over to Hafjell”, Robin remembers.

Robin enjoying the slippery conditions in Hafjell back in 2012. © Duncan Philpott

FROM PLAY MODE TO RACE MODE

He was excited to only head “a few hours” west and to a track and venue that he really liked. Hafjell’s downhill track had treated him well in the past, having won the European Championship here in 2010 , and he new that he could potentially pull something good out of the bag if the stars aligned.

I wasn’t feeling particularly fast or anything, I was just having fun on my bike. Robin Wallner

“I was hoping to finally break into that Top 10”, Robin admits but also says he wasn’t thinking that much about results during the week of practice, leading up to the qualifying round. He was riding his bike, enjoying the track and the muddy weather conditions. “I wasn’t feeling particularly fast or anything, I was just having fun on my bike. It was a little bit slippery, just how I like it, and it's one of those tracks that has a little bit of everything. It’s sick to ride”.

Called the Speedy Swede by the commentators. © Duncan Philipott

Hafjell did, over the 3 years of hosting two World Cups and one World Championships, become a rider favourite amongst almost all of the top downhillers. A long track with everything from big jumps to gnarly rock gardens to flowy tech, it definitely kept both riders and spectators entertained for the entirety of the 3 minutes and 30-ish seconds it lasted.

Anyhow, it’s all fun and games until someone starts the timing system. At least that’s how Robin Wallner felt after his timed run, the day before qualifying. “I was having so much fun I kind of forgot I was racing”, he laughs and continues: “but after ending up somewhere down in the 40th or even 5th place after my timed run, I realised I had to snap out of play mode and into race mode.”

QUALIFYING DAY

He was hungry for a good result. So when qualifying day rolled around, Robin had revved up his race engine and put on his fast face. As he hadn’t done all the World Cups in 2012 he had a pretty low race plate number, “it was like 40 something”, and so all the big names had already been and gone by the time he sprinted out of the start gate for his qualifying run. He flew down the top straight and into the first technical wood section and continued down the track at full pace.

“Things felt good, I didn’t feel like I was on the run of my life or anything, but I kept it steady and upright”. He remembers doing a pretty major mistake coming into the last wood section, something he thought would put him down the ranks, before sprinting across the finish line. “And that’s when the crowd just exploded in front of me”.

Things felt good, I didn’t feel like I was on the run of my life or anything, but I kept it steady and upright. Robin Wallner

Robin remembers it was something he’d never experienced before: ”I mean it was only qualifying, so why were people so excited?”. He looked around at the finish line result board and saw the number two next his name. “I kept on scanning the board for my actual result for a while, haha, until I realised had in fact qualified in 2nd”.

PODIUM POSITION

Robin had qualified just milliseconds ahead of Kiwi racer George Brannigan and five seconds behind late Canadian legend Stevie Smith. ”I was stoked of course, but I was also sure I had more to give on race day. My run hadn’t been anything special and I knew I could go faster”.

Being the big surprise of the race weekend, the pressure was suddenly on Robin and eyes were looking to the fast Swede to see what he could do. It didn’t particularly get to him though. “ I wasn’t more nervous that normal, I just really wanted to make the best out of this opportunity ”, Robin remembers. It was his big chance to break through the Top 10 and also a great opportunity for future sponsorships.

Stevie Smith ended up winning with Brannigan in 2nd and Minnaar in 3rd. © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

FINALS DAY

And so, the big day finally rolled around - Sunday the 15th of September, Hafjell World Cup final, 2012 season finale, and Robin’s big chance.

Both man and machine were ready. Robin was warming up for his race run, not at the top of the race track like normal, but at the top of the lift station - a 5-minute pedal away from the track and all its commotion. Qualifying 2nd means that you will be the second last to leave the start gate, and as this was new territory to Robin he didn’t want to let his nerves get the best of him.

“ I was actually glad I didn’t win qualifying because I can’t even imagine how nerve-racking it would have been to be left alone up at the start gate - to be the last man down the hill . Being second to last was strange enough!” Robin says. He warmed up and then, instead of rolling down to the start gate on easy relaxing the fire road, he choose to send the big jumps on the track “Rollercoaster”. A slightly risky move, but a much-needed one:

“I just wanted to stay relaxed and feel like this was just another run”.

A MILLIMITER TOO TIGHT

With just him and Stevie Smith at the start gate, Robin remembers getting a fist bump from the late legend and a few encouraging words: “Good luck buddy”, before hearing the first beeps of countdown and setting off down the track.

The track in Hafjell starts with three big, straight jumps and a big hip to the left.

“I remember setting off feeling nervous, but good, over the first few jumps but then as I lined myself up for the big hip, I took it slightly too tight on the inside and hit my front brake lever on the taping pole. I hit it so hard that the lever got pushed with such a force that it broke the seals and it started leaking oil. And that was that. I had no front brake for the rest of the track”.

I hit it so hard that the lever got pushed with such a force that it broke the seals and it started leaking oil. Robin Wallner

In true Robin spirit he didn’t get to disheartened - he just thought “Oh well, I can do it anyway”. It wasn’t until about half way down the track, entering the biggest and burliest rock garden that reality started to sink in: “there is a super tight S-bend at the start of the rock garden and I remember feeling like I was barley on the bike any longer, I was just trying to hold on, and that’s when I realised that maybe this wouldn’t go my way after all”.

UNNOTICED BY TV

Robin’s mechanical was so small and so random that the live TV-commentators hadn’t noticed it and just put his lack of speed down to nerves. Robin could in fact squeeze out some braking power if he pumped the brake lever several times before using it, but it meant that he had to start breaking a lot earlier than normal, which in turn impacted his overall speed.

Robin has rewatched the run several times and agrees that his mechanical mishap is pretty unnoticeable: “It just looks like I’m not going that fast”.

After the tricky S-section in the rock garden, Robin can’t remember much of his run. “I was just really concentrated all the way to the finish line”. In the end he managed a really good result, considering what had happened: 17th place. But it obviously wasn’t the result he, and the rest of Scandinavia, wanted him to get.

“Honestly, I was more bummed about coming in 17th place than missing the Top 10” , he says with a sad laugh. 17th was a race result that’d been hunting Robin for a while, so it was, according to him, like another slap to the face. “I felt like I had the chance to do something really good but it just didn’t go my way - of course it was disappointing”.

UNBEATEN SINCE 2012

But dwelling over what could have been is not Robin’s style and he remembers the week as a whole as good, fun and pretty successful. Both he and his teammates had some good results and as Robin puts it: “ After all it’s the closest to a World Cup Downhill podium I’ve got”.

His good qualifying result did open up to sponsors getting in touch and a few interesting opportunities were thrown his way, but somewhere along the line of winter and off-season none of them actually materialised and Robin ended up continuing with his own race team for the next couple of seasons, before packing it in and swapping to Enduro.

Robin Wallner. © Ibis / Niklas Wallner