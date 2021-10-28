What does the future of Slopestyle courses look like?

Some sports take decades to evolve, some never really change, but that is not the case when it comes to Slopestyle. From its first competition back in the early 2000s the sport has taken huge steps over the years. Courses get bigger and riders get better. The lines of what is and isn’t possible on a bike get blurred. In most recent years, we’ve seen riders raise the bar again and again at an unbelievable rate. Tricks and combos are thrown into spectacular runs that blow our minds.

While all riders are pushing boundaries, there is one rider who’s currently at the forefront of it all. Swedish Slopestyle rider Emil Johansson is somewhat of an extraordinaire. From taking the overall title a the youngest rider ever, and during his rookie year, back in 2017 to leading the way into the future today. He currently has five back-to-back Crankworx Slopestyle wins and has been undefeated for over two years straight.

Emil Johansson currently leading the way in Slopestyle. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

The talented rider is sat at the top of the leaderboard coming into the final stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua . Taking a third win this season would wrap up the overall title and also mean that Johansson would walk away with the prestigious Triple Crown of Crankworx.

Ahead of the big week, we caught up with the Swede to chat about the developments in the sport, the future of Slopestyle courses and how it feels to be leading the way.

Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia

Hi Emil. How does it feel having won five competitions in a row?

It’s hard to explain. It’s pretty unimaginable when I sit down and think about it. That I’ve been on top for two years is just mad. But I don’t feel any different. I’m still the same person and I still feel the same things ahead of events that I did before I’d won. I have the same goals and thoughts even if there, of course, are other expectations from people. But on a personal level, it’s the same.

How do you manage to develop so much ahead of each event?

I practically ride all year round and I am fully invested in my career. I take it seriously. My goal is to constantly develop as a rider and that is also what motivates me to get better, rather than just stay the same.

Emil Johansson on the new course in Silverstar, BC. © Clint Trahan / Crankworx

Why do you think Slopestyle has developed so fast in the past couple of years?

Firstly I think it’s got to do with a generational shift. New people come in with new ideas and thoughts of what’s possible and that just opens new doors. That’s how it works in most sports - one generation pushes it to a certain level, then the next comes in thinking that level is completely normal. And then pushes it even further. Like, if someone lands a huge trick, the generation that follows will see those tricks as doable or even “normal”. It just raises the bar.

It’s also got a lot to do with the training facilities we have access to today. They have developed loads and we now have big airbags and foam pit to practice on.

Also, the courses have been pretty constant in the past few years. We’ve gone to the same places and competed on the same jumps, so riders get used to them and know what to expect. It makes most riders more comfortable, which in turn allows for bigger runs.

Johansson enjoyed having a new course to ride at Crankworx BC © Clint Trahan / Crankworx

Do you think returning to the same courses on the tour is an advantage for you?

I think that, to a certain level, it can help riders that are new to the tour. But personally, I wouldn’t strive to go back to the same ones. There’s a finess to be able to adapt to new courses and do your tricks on completely different jumps than what you are used too. I demands more out of you as a rider rather than just hitting the same jump, at the same speed, in the same setting, in the same temperature. Maybe some riders like going back, but personally I’d love to see more new courses on the tour.

You did have a new course this year during Crankworx BC. How was that?

It was really fun. The course was slightly smaller than normal, but it was super fun and a good build. We had some bad timing with the weather ahead of the event which made it hard for us to train. The rain and the wet made everything roll slower and it was hard to get through the full course. You had to sprint like crazy ahead of the last jump meaning you pretty much reached max heart rate and then had to throw down your biggest trick. That required a whole lot of finess and skill. Generally, people were stoked on the course and I thought it was fun and a good challenge to have a new course to compete on.

Johansson pulled off three world firsts in competition at Crankworx BC. © Jake Paddon / Crankworx

How would you like to see Slopestyle courses develop in the future?

Well, I’ve always been a fan of when there are different line choices to be made. When I was younger I remember going to watch contests where there were several line options, and it was really cool. However, it obviously becomes harder to judge. You almost need two jumps of a similar level of difficulty and on which you can do similar tricks. But I would love to see a couple of different line options on a course.

I’d also like longer courses with a couple of additional jumps. That way you could really push the boundaries of what’s possible to fit into a run.

Coming into the final stop of the tour in Rotorua, what’s your mindset and do you think about the Triple Crown at all?

The triple crown is there whether I think about it or not but. But I am here to do exactly what I’ve been doing the other events, do my best and let that lead me.

Watch Emil Johansson back in Rotorua on November the 6th. © Jay French / Red Bull Content Pool