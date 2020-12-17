G2 Esports have made the biggest signing of the LEC off-season with Rekkles

G2 Esports may have just lost their talisman, but it didn’t take them long to find another huge name to replace him. Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson is on his way to G2, stepping into the shoes of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic in the bottom lane. Perkz is the most successful player in the history of League of Legends European Championship, so him leaving is a big loss. But when it comes to icons of the LEC, Rekkles is right up there as well.

It's been one sensational move after another in the past week. Perkz is heading off to Cloud9 in the League of Legends Championship Series in North America, which left a huge hole in the G2 line-up. But, not long after he announced he was leaving, Rekkles also revealed he would be departing from Fnatic. He’s been recognised as one of, if not the best, AD carries in Europe for the past five years, so for G2, bringing him in must have been a no-brainer.

So, what will Rekkles bring to the G2 roster? The Swede has more experience than anyone else in the line-up, beginning his playing career all the way back in 2012 as a 16-year-old. He's had a few spells with Fnatic, as well as time with the likes of Copenhagen Wolves, Alliance and Elements, but after rejoining Fnatic in 2015, he's been the heart of that team ever since.

He has a total of four European titles to his name – putting him just behind Perkz and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther in the individual standings – and has also consistently performed well on the international stage. He's made it to the quarter-finals of Worlds in all but his first appearance, to the semi-finals once and of course, in 2018 he went all the way to the grand finals against Invictus Gaming. When it comes to players who've been playing at the top of their game, not many have been doing it as long as Rekkles.

G2 have often been seen as the most aggressive team in Europe, but Rekkles is the king when it comes to kills. He surpassed 1,500 total professional kills last year and is well on his way to 2,000. No one else comes close, and at 24-years-old, he's got many years of play left in him yet. It’s a record that'll be tough to beat and one that may never be broken.

G2 have won the past four LEC titles and three of those were with Perkz playing out of his natural position as a mid-laner. Now, with AD carry veteran Rekkles in the team, it’s hard to look past G2 adding more trophies to their collection in 2021. But, Rekkles is aiming bigger. He’s won European trophies before, so for a player of his calibre, the big one is always on his mind. “I promised I'd win Worlds,” Rekkles said in his G2 announcement video. “And I will.”

Much like the rest of the G2 roster he’ll be joining, Rekkles has experience in nearly going all the way at Worlds. In 2018 and 2019, both Fnatic and G2 got swept 3-0 in the grand finals by Chinese teams, so Rekkles at least has something in common ahead of joining up with the team. G2 have long been seen as a kind of 'superteam' with the best players from around the league joining together. That idea is continuing with Rekkles in the squad and you can see them going far at Worlds 2021 as well.

Over the next couple of months, Rekkles will be looking to integrate into this incredibly potent G2 line-up before the start of the 2021 LEC Spring Season. He’ll be aided by the fact that he spent two years playing alongside mid-laner Caps when he was with Fnatic. Now, Rekkles is following in Caps’s footsteps by leaving Fnatic for G2. Together they won two LEC trophies and they’ll be hoping to rekindle that successful partnership next year.

We’ll have to wait and see how well Rekkles fits into the culture of G2. They’re known for their trash talk and banter, as well as self-deprecating humour, while Rekkles has always outwardly appeared as a more intense, passionate individual and has never been afraid to let his true emotions show on camera. He rarely does interviews and doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media. And yet, the enigmatic Rekkles has developed a fan base as big as anyone else in Europe, mostly thanks to his performances on Summoner’s Rift. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be joining in with the jokes his new team-mates love to tell, or whether he’ll maintain that air of mystery.